Insurmountable Evidence That Carl Icahn Walked From Taking Herbalife Private - Sell

If there's one thing you can assert with confidence, it's that Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) has mastered the art of skirting around the law to present a rosier picture than circumstances warrant. In a previous SA article written in June '17 I depicted how HLF had misled investors by claiming to raise their earnings guidance for 2017, when one had to dig deep into a footnote to note that the higher guidance was nothing more than less of a currency headwind forecast.

I submitted my complaint to the SEC Whistleblower (Reference Number: TCR1496060127122) on the misrepresentation above and await (impatiently!) for a verdict.

I'm very relieved to say that the SEC has been more vigilant on the recent Dutch auction maneuver postulated by HLF. Stick with me while I explain.

The Self-Tender Offer appeared irrational

On August 21, HLF announced it had commenced a "modified Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to an aggregate of $600 million of shares of its common stock. That rationale was stated as follows: "Specifically, the Company was recently in discussions with a prospective financial investor regarding a potential transaction that could have led to the Company being taken private. While these conversations were formally terminated on August 16, 2017, because these discussions contemplated the possibility of the Company being taken private, the Board of Directors decided to provide tendering shareholders with some protection in the event the Company is taken private within two years resulting in remaining shareholders possibly receiving a higher price than paid in the self-tender."

Hold on a minute. From the above disclosure, HLF was being assessed to be taken private; it was hence a proposition that HLF was entertaining. (One can hypothesize why, and if one concluded it was to get away from public scrutiny from the likes of the SEC, given the recent reprimand by the FTC, it would be a reasonable conclusion.) However the discussions were 'terminated' 5 days earlier. Let's assume nothing sinister, but that the HLF board wished for a higher price and discussions ceased at that time. So if HLF were a rational company that wished to make itself more appealing to a suitor (by bridging the gap between the suitor's price and HLF's perception of its greater worth), wouldn't it continue with the share buyback that was already authorized? Of course it would! But no, HLF decided to raise its enterprise value by announcing this Dutch auction. The effect is clearly visible on the graph below, where the HLF price jumped from $62 to $68 on the announcement. What a wonderful way to convey to the market that HLF is undervalued!

One must be absolutely clear on one issue: the suitor is interested in the enterprise value of the company - the value of the shares outstanding and the debt. The suitor would buy the shares still in the public's hands and assume HLF's debt on the balance sheet. By buying its own shares in this tender, HLF is naturally reducing the shares outstanding. However HLF must fund this share purchase, and assume more debt (or use its cash in the bank). Hence the consequence of this Dutch auction is a totally irrational outcome: HLF managed to make the buyback more costly for itself (thus making itself even less attractive to a suitor), by announcing it and raising HLF's share price by about 10%, rather than simply progressing discretely with the share buyback that was already in place.

Now why in the world would a company do that?

Well read the tender offer document silly! Herbalife didn't want investors to 'lose out' if a higher offer surfaced. So this Dutch auction provided a mechanism to compensate those shareholders who participated in the tender, but they will also be recompensed when the higher offer surfaces in the next two years.

Here comes the SEC to clarify things!

My faith in the SEC was restored when their intervention squared the circle. Less than a month after the tender announcement, on September 18, the SEC stepped in to provide further clarity. Thankfully HLF was offered very little room to wriggle out of this one. Directly from HLF's disclosure on the amendment, "Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) announced today it is amending its previously announced cash tender offer in order to clarify or expand upon certain disclosures in response to comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Naturally, I'm not privy to their communication, but I draw your attention to areas where the SEC would step in. As per the SEC guidelines on Rule 10b-5 "a misrepresentation is defined as a statement which conveys a false impression to a reasonable investor… A half-truth is a statement which accurately discloses some facts but misleads the listener or reader by concealing other data necessary for a true understanding…"

I will let you decide if HLF is guilty of a half-truth to mislead the reader. Following below are links to the two disclosures, one from the original tender offer, and then the amended one after the SEC mandated additions. These are the key extracts that focus directly on the negotiations HLF had with the suitor.

The Original tender offer dated August 21:

Starting on or about November 16, 2016, representatives of the Company began discussing a potential business combination transaction with a prospective financial investor ("Party A"). The Company entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Party A on December 23, 2016. After entering into the non-disclosure agreement, from mid-January to mid-May in 2017, representatives of the Company provided representatives of Party A with information regarding its business and engaged in discussions regarding the information exchanged and a potential business combination. These discussions were formally terminated on August 16, 2017.

Amendment mandated by SEC on September 18:

Starting on or about November 16, 2016, following an introduction by one of the Company's independent directors, representatives of the Company began discussing a potential business combination transaction with a prospective financial investor ("Party A"). The Company entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Party A on December 23, 2016. After entering into the non-disclosure agreement, from mid-January to mid-May in 2017, representatives of the Company provided representatives of Party A with information regarding its business and engaged in discussions regarding the information exchanged and a potential business combination. The discussions were on-going throughout this time period, however, the Company did not receive an offer and was not provided with any specific valuation for the Company's shares. The transaction under discussion proceeded in the direction of a potential "all-cash" purchase of all outstanding common shares by Party A. The Company instructed its financial advisor to terminate discussions with Party A. On August 16, 2017, the Company's financial advisor sent Party A formal notice communicating the Company's decision to terminate all discussions and rescind Party A's access to the data room previously established for conducting due diligence on the Company. On August 20, 2017, after receipt of the notice formally terminating discussions, a representative of Party A and a representative of the Company had a conversation. Party A did not indicate a desire to reinitiate the discussions at a future date, but they did indicate that they had not lost interest. However, the Company is not seeking to reinitiate discussions at this time. Notwithstanding the forgoing, no assurances can be given future discussions will occur between Party A and the Company, and if they do occur, no assurances can be given such discussions will lead to a transaction.

My Conclusion

So let's summarize the information that has been divulged, starting with the original tender and then elaborated by the SEC-enforced amendment:

Whilst the suitor ("Party A") was doing due diligence, HLF did NOT divulge this to investors. This would in normal circumstances be an SEC violation. Even though there was a non-disclosure agreement, the identity of the suitor could have been withheld, but the fact there were discussions taking place SHOULD have been disclosed to the public. The only way HLF could possibly get away without reporting this is to say, 'that information was in the public domain.' And who had expressed publicly, an interest in taking HLF private earlier? Carl Icahn! This leads me, beyond reasonable doubt, to conclude that it is Icahn who is "Party A" above. Remember since April 27th, Icahn had secured 5 of 13 HLF board seats; here again the identity of the prospective financial investor is blurred as Icahn is already privy to HLF internal records. Hence the escape route for HLF from the SEC in not divulging the initial interest by "Party A."

Remember since April 27th, Icahn had secured 5 of 13 HLF board seats; here again the identity of the prospective financial investor is blurred as Icahn is already privy to HLF internal records. Hence the escape route for HLF from the SEC in not divulging the initial interest by "Party A." From the amendment, 'the Company did not receive an offer'. I repeat, no offer for HLF was made . i.e. The suitor walked saying 'Thank you, but no way, I can't even make a bid!'

. i.e. The suitor walked saying 'Thank you, but no way, I From the amendment, 'Party A did not indicate a desire to re-initiate the discussions at a future date.' I repeat, no expression of interest by the buyer for the future!

YET HLF still feels they need to issue a CVR, in case the buyer miraculously re-emerges. This quite simply is absurd! The initial negotiations were not disclosed (almost conclusively because 'Party A' was Icahn and this was public information), but HLF felt the need to announce the negotiations after he had walked without submitting a bid and 6 months of due diligence. One can only question the motivation: was this perplexing tender offer simply a ruse to avoid informing the market the suitor had vanished, and although he expressed no interest in resuming the talks in the future, HLF felt the need to issue a CVR in case he did...was this Dutch auction simply a ruse that was foiled as the SEC demanded full disclosure? I'll let you decide.

But I've decided. I'm willing to bet the suitor was Carl Icahn! That's why HLF did not make the mandatory disclosure that buyout-due-diligence was ongoing - he is already on the board and has access to HLF internal records! There's also this snippet from the Amendment: "On August 20, 2017, after receipt of the notice formally terminating discussions, a representative of Party A and a representative of the Company had a conversation." Then miraculously, a favorite from Icahn's toolkit, the CVR and Dutch auction suddenly make their public appearance in HLF the following day.

Need I spell it out any further? Icahn has walked, without even making a bid. The over-riding positive for HLF, Icahn would take it private has just vanished. Icahn's problem is now how to craft his exit of 24% of HLF without losing face. But that's his problem, not mine nor yours. The FTC injunctions will be effective for the first entire quarter (to September 30th) that is about to be released. Ignore this urgent SELL recommendation at your peril.

