Golden Arrow - A Critical Look At Chinchillas Growth Potential

This year is pivotal for Golden Arrow Resources (OTCQB:GARWF). In March, its main business partner, SSR Mining (SSRM), exercised its option on the Chinchillas project. As a result, Golden Arrow’s status was converted into a development stage one. I am sure that many investors are excited with that milestone event making them optimistic about the company’s future. However, in my opinion, this future is not that bright as some people think. In this article, I am trying to explain my thesis.

Investment thesis

According to the prefeasibility study for the Chinchillas, the project’s mine life is nine years, including six months of pre-production activities. Over that period the mine should process 11.71 million tons of ore (the PEA, table 16-3, page 166).

According to the last estimate (December 2016), Chinchillas is hosting 11.71 million tons of ore, classified as mineral reserves so the PEA is based on this estimate. It is a correct, orthodox approach – all economic studies should be based on hard data and mineral reserves, being the least speculative estimate of a mineral base, meet that definition.

Apart from mineral reserves, mining companies also disclose mineral resource estimates (measured / indicated and inferred). These highly speculative “ounces” comprise the material that could be mined in the future, extending the life of the mine. Golden Arrow is no exception and mineral resource estimates are disclosed together with mineral reserves. However, in my opinion, at current, relatively high metal prices, Chinchillas mineral resources are of no economic value. In other words, unless metal prices go substantially higher, the chances to extend the mine life of Chinchillas are very small. As a result, Golden Arrow shares present limited growth potential and, due to the fact that they are fairly priced now, should be avoided.

Introduction

In 2011 Golden Arrow signed an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Chinchillas project, located in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The option was exercised in 2015.

Since 2011 the company has conducted a few drilling programs at Chinchillas. As a result, in 2014 a prefeasibility study for the project was published. The last study, released this year, is an updated version of the previous publications.

In 2015 the company signed a business combination agreement with SSR Mining, a mid-tier silver / gold producer. At that time SSRM was running the Pirquitas mine, a mining operation approaching the end of its life and located 42 km from Chinchillas. The main idea behind this agreement was to replace Pirquitas with Chinchillas in a smooth way (for example, using the Pirquitas mill to process the ore coming from Chinchillas).

This year SSRM exercised its option and created a joint venture with Golden Arrow. The joint venture, with SSRM / Golden Arrow holding 75% / 25% interest, respectively, comprises Pirquitas facilities and the Chinchillas deposit.

Chinchillas

Chinchillas is a silver-lead-zinc deposit dominated by disseminated sulfides / breccias mineralization. The western part of the deposit consists of three silver mantos (lens-shaped areas of mineralization) and the eastern part consists of two sub-deposits, called Socavon del Diablo and Socavon Basement:

Of these two parts of the deposit it is the western part (mantos) that is the most important. Basically, all relevant stuff is in there. For better understanding, the western part of the deposit is a silver / lead rich one and the eastern part is a zinc area.

The Chinchillas mine will be an open pit operation and the ore extracted from the deposit will be transported to the Pirquitas processing facility via a 42 km road. Then, after the flotation / concentration process, two final products: lead / silver and zinc / silver concentrates will be sold to external smelters and refiners for final processing.

Economic study

According to the prefeasibility study (page 228), at today’s prices of silver and lead (two main metals extracted at Chinchillas) the net present value of the project is $152M, of which 25%, i.e. $38M, is attributable to Golden Arrow. Taking into account that at the end of June 2017 the company held cash of $17.1M (applying the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Canadian dollar of 1.25:1) and no debt, the intrinsic value of Golden Star’s equity is $55.1M or $0.56 a share. As of September 19, 2017 Golden Arrow shares were trading at the price of $0.44 so they were slightly undervalued.

Unfortunately, the net present value was calculated using the discount rate of 5%. However, it looks like this discount rate is too low – according to Aswath Damodaran, a Professor of Finance at New York University, a more appropriate discount rate for Argentina would be 12.99%. I am sure that using this discount rate to find the net present value of the project would decrease this value substantially.

Well, let me skip this problem – today I do not intend to focus on the discounted cash flow model too much. In my opinion, there is a more important issue to discuss. As I mentioned earlier (Investment thesis), Chinchillas mineral resources are of no economic value. However, before I explain this issue, let me discuss basic economic measures taking mineral reserves as an example.

Reserves are economically viable…

According to the prefeasibility study, the Chinchillas mine should produce its metals at the cost of production of $45.34 per ton of ore processed:

Source: the PEA, page 223

Note that the line “Ore Transport To Pirquitas” depicts transportation costs of hauling the ore from Chinchillas to Pirquitas ($7.86 per ton).

The above listed costs should be increased by the off-site costs, fees and charges. As I mentioned earlier, there will be two final products delivered by the Chinchillas/Pirquitas complex: lead and zinc concentrates. Each concentrate will be charged with transportation expenses and special smelting/refining fees listed in the table below:

Source: Golden Arrow, the PEA, page 195

Applying these charges and fees I have arrived at the off-site costs depicted below:

Table 1

Source: Simple Digressions

Now, let me calculate revenue generated by one ton of ore processed. Here are my calculations

Table 2

Comment:

To calculate the revenue delivered by one ton of ore processed I am using current metal prices (listed in the first, upper panel of the table).

Silver, lead and zinc grades are derived from the mineral reserve estimate (the PEA, page 28).

Amounts of metals recovered are calculated using the formulas delivered by the company:

Source: the PEA, page 145

Finally, to calculate metal values I am using current metal prices and “Payability ratios” delivered by the company (Table 19-1 above)

Now, as the row “Total revenue” depicts, the total revenue is $107.0 per ton of ore processed. Subtracting from this figure the off-site cost of $19.1 per ton I arrive at the net smelter return of $87.9 per ton of ore processed. How to interpret this figure? Simply put, it is an average, net price at which the joint venture is going to sell its metals, assuming current market prices of silver, lead and zinc.

Now, keeping in mind that the operating cost of production stands at $45.3 per ton of ore milled (Table 21-9), it means that the joint venture is going to make a profit of $42.6 on each ton of ore processed. I think it is quite a decent return confirming the thesis that Chinchillas mineral reserves are economically viable.

Now, let me look at the remaining part of the deposit and its economic viability.

… But resources are not economical

Golden Arrow has published the estimates of Chinchillas mineral reserves and resources. As I am discussing above, mineral reserves are economically viable but the main question is:

Are mineral resources economically viable as well?

In the case of Chinchillas its mineral resources are calculated inclusive of mineral reserves so, to answer this question, I have to separate reserves from resources. I have done the appropriate calculations and here is the final result:

Table 3

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: my calculations are a little bit unorthodox. Mineral reserves and resources were calculated assuming a little bit different prices (and different cut-off grades) so, basically, they are not comparable in an ideal way. However, in my opinion, a margin of error is relatively small and the final conclusion is by no means distorted.

Well, I am sure that the picture above can be a surprise for Golden Arrow investors because the grades are much lower than those depicted in the mineral reserves estimate. For example, the silver grade disclosed in the mineral reserves estimate (Table 1) is 154.2 grams of silver per ton of ore while my resources calculation depicts the grade of a mere 66.3 grams of silver per ton of ore. The same is with lead and zinc. Simply put, the quality of Chinchillas resources (excluding reserves) is much lower than its reserves.

I think that now my readers are wondering whether that material can be sold with a profit. My answer is “No, it cannot.”

To defend this thesis I have made similar calculations as those presented in the section “Reserves are economic.” The results are below:

Table 4

Source: Simple Digressions

As Table 4 shows, this time the net smelter return is $39.7 per ton of ore processed, $5.7 below the cost. It means that the remaining mineral material (measured and indicated resources) is not economically viable. In other words, at the end of the current life of the mine there will be no material to be mined economically. Yes, there will be 37.3 million ounces of silver left (plus 270 million pounds of lead and 258 million pounds of zinc) but at current prices this stuff is a waste. Simply put, the economic potential of Chinchillas is very limited (to the current reserve estimate).

Interestingly, according to Table 4 the net loss is $5.7 per ton of ore processed. This figure is very close to the cost of transportation of ore from Chinchillas to Pirquitas ($7.9 per ton). It looks like this factor could be a real bottleneck for the joint venture…

Is it a good deal for SSR Mining?

I think it is. Firstly, Chinchillas reserves are economically viable. Secondly, Pirquitas was a higher cost mine – for example, its cash cost of production was $67.6 per ton of ore processed, well above the average estimated cost at Chinchillas ($45.3 per ton):

Source: Simple Digressions

On the other hand, Pirquitas was a much larger operation than Chinchillas is going to be. In 2008, shortly ahead of going commercial, Pirquitas hosted 195.1 million ounces of silver classified as mineral reserves (Chinchillas hosts only 57.9 million ounces of silver classified as reserves).

However, in my opinion, Pirquitas was quite a different mine from Chinchillas. The mineralization style was mainly disseminated stockwork and vein systems (no breccias as is the case at Chinchillas). What is more, the Pirquitas ore did not contain lead (there was tin instead).

Lastly, the overall economic effect delivered by Chinchillas is going to be comparable to that delivered by Pirquitas. Over its mine life Pirquitas delivered $415M in operating profits (excluding depreciation). Chinchillas should generate a total operating profit of $499M (11.71 million tons of ore x operating profit of $42.6 per ton).

By the way, if I were to compare Chinchillas I would take the San Cristobal mine in Bolivia, a big open pit operation owned by Sumitomo Corp. Although it is a much bigger mine than Chinchillas, its profile is similar. For example, San Cristobal also produces two concentrates: lead-silver and zinc-silver; what is more – the mineralization style is similar to that visible at Chinchillas.

Summary

Despite a positive prefeasibility study for the Chinchillas project, I think that this operation presents no additional growth potential. Yes, current mineral reserves are economically viable but the remaining part of the mineral base is a waste. Interestingly, although Chinchillas is going to be an open pit mine, its mine life seems to be limited to nine years only (so it resembles the Pirquitas mine with its short life of nine years as well). As a result, Golden Arrow shares present limited growth potential as well and investors looking for above–average returns should find better picks to put their money to.

Final note:

