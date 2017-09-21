Why Exports Could Be The Next Catalyst That Drives Oil To $60/Barrel

In its weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week of September 9-15, the EIA announced Wednesday morning that crude oil inventories rose for a third straight week, climbing by +4.6 MMbbls to 472.8 MMbbls, the highest storage level since August 4. Not only was the injection bearish versus the 5-year average -0.7 MMbbl draw, it came in well above Tuesday's American Petroleum Institute forecast of a +1.4 MMbbl build. However, some level of bearishness was expected and was largely cancelled out by large drawdowns in refined product inventories. Gasoline stocks fell -2.1 MMbbls (5-year average -1.3 MMbbls) while distillates fell -5.7 MMbbls (5-year average -0.2 MMbbls). While these draws were also slightly smaller than those predicted by the API, it was enough to drive Total Petroleum Inventories (crude oil + gasoline + distillates) down -3.2 MMbbls on the week, 1 MMbbl larger than the 5-year average -2.2 MMbbl draw, meaning that the Report was overall net bullish. Beyond the inventory numbers of crude oil, gasoline, and distillates, the number that jumped out at me for this week's report was that of crude oil exports. This article will discuss crude oil exports in the context of this week's Petroleum Status Report as well as the Brent-WTI spread and how this might be the catalyst to drive oil prices in their next move higher and, ultimately, to my price target of $60/barrel.

First, a bit of history. Crude oil exports from the United States are a recent factor in the crude oil supply & demand balance as exports were essentially outlawed between 1975 and 2015. With the 1973-74 oil embargo, the United States recognized the need for a Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). As part of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975 establishing the SPR, all domestic crude oil exports with the exception of oil flowing on the trans-Alaskan Pipeline and select trades with Mexico were banned in an attempt to boost supplies. Over the next 40 years, exports never climbed higher than 0.1 MMbbls and averaged around 0.05 MMbbls/day. With the shale boom of the early 2010s, oil supply/demand balance became dramatically mismatched leading to prices crashing under $30/barrel. In part due to this oversupply, in early 2015, President Obama permitted exports to Mexico and on December 18, 2015, Congress repealed the ban all-together. Since then exports have quickly climbed, as shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Crude Oil Exports 2014-Present showing rise from near 0 to 1.3 MMbbls following export ban repeal in 2015. Additionally, a sharp decline, but equally past recovery is seen in September 2017 following Hurricane Harvey. [Source: EIA]

As the Figure above shows, exports have peaked as high as 1.3 MMbbls/day in the past year, but have generally averaged near 0.8 MMbbls/day since the beginning of 2017. Also seen in Figure 1, exports fell as low as 0.15 MMbbls/day during the week of 8/26-9/1 in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the lowest since early 2014, as tanker traffic was significantly disrupted. However, since then, oil exports have quickly returned to their pre-Harvey average, the only major element of crude oil supply/demand balance to do so. Figure 2 below compares imports, exports, refinery inputs (i.e. domestic demand), and domestic production for the week ending September 15 to the 1-month average prior to Hurricane Harvey.

Figure 2: Crude oil supply/demand fundamentals pre- and post-Harvey showing rapid recovery of exports while imports, production, and refinery inputs have lagged. [Source: EIA]

While imports, domestic production, and domestic demand have all rebounded off their post-Harvey lows, only oil exports have reached and exceeded theirs. For the week of September 9-15, exports averaged 0.93 MMbbls, which was the highest level since August 18 and the third highest of the entire summer. While this rapid rebound relative to the other components of supply/demand balance could be due to chance, I believe that there is another driver for the quick rebound in oil exports, and that is the widening of the Brent-West Texas Intermediate Spread (WTI). WTI is the US benchmark for crude oil and since the shale boom of the 2000s boosted US supplies, it has consistently traded at a small discount to Brent, which is a worldwide benchmark for oil. However, over the past month and particularly since Hurricane Harvey, that spread has surged to more than 2 year highs. Figure 3 below plots the spread between WTI and Brent crude over the past year.

Figure 3: WTI-Brent oil price spread over the past year showing growth to 2-year high, up 200% year-over-year. [Source: EIA]

After hovering between $2-3/barrel over the past 6 months, the WTI-Brent spread has surged to average $6/barrel over the past two weeks. It is up 200% year-over-year. What does this mean for crude oil exports? Given the magnitude of the discount of US to worldwide oil, there is a favorable arbitrage opportunity for tankers and refiners to buy US crude cheap, export it, and sell it for profit on the worldwide market, an opportunity that was not necessarily there when the spread was only $2/barrel, given the costs that come with transporting oil on tankers. For this reason, I suspect that the rapid recovery in exports over the past two weeks has been at least partially due to the rising price spread and expect exports to continue to rise now that the Gulf of Mexico oil & natural gas infrastructure is nearly restored to its pre-hurricane state. While we do not know precisely the US capacity for oil exports, exports have peaked as high as 1.3 MMbbls/day. If we conservatively label this as US export capacity and assume that exports reach and stabilize near this level provided that the WTI-Brent spread remains elevated, this would add an additional 0.4 MMbbls/day of demand to last week's level, or 2.8 MMbbls/week. It would boost export demand by around 0.8 MMbbls/day year-over-year since exports averaged 0.5 MMbbls/day for Q4 2016. This would nearly cancel out the much-ballyhooed 1 MMbbl/day yearly rise in domestic production or even exceed it if the EIA continues to overestimate domestic production as it did last spring. Additionally, by the same mechanism that a wide WTI-Brent spread favors US exports, it could also drive down imports as the comparatively low cost of US oil makes bringing oil into the US less economical. The net effect would be a further tightening in US supply/demand balance on top of an already tight market that has helped to halve the storage surplus versus the 5-year average over the past 6 months. Should this manifest, crude oil inventories could rapidly approach their 5-year average by early next year.

It is reasonable to wonder if this widened WTI-Brent spread will quickly collapse once US refineries are operating at full capacity again, negating my entire thesis. However, it is worth noting that Figure 3 above showed the spread already beginning to widen to above $4/barrel, a 2017 high, even before Harvey began its approach. This was likely driven by OPEC attempting to curb international oil supply while US producers were doing the opposite and boosting US production to near record highs. Additionally, the spread between the September 2018 Brent and WTI is still over $3.00/barrel, meaning that this is unlikely to normalize soon. Thus, even once US supply/demand balance along the Gulf returns to its pre-Harvey levels, I expect the WTI-Brent spread to remain well above its 2017 average.

For this reason, I remain bullish on crude oil both near and long-term, and it seems that I am not the only one. While Wednesday's Petroleum Status Report was net bullish with a --3.2 MMbbl decline in Total Petroleum Inventories, it was still a bit of a disappointment given that the API had been forecasting a -9.8 MMbbl draw. Nonetheless, after a short-lived post-report move lower, crude oil quickly rebounded and finished the day up a strong 93 cents or 1.9% despite the disappointing report to settle at $50.41/barrel, the highest close since May 24. The popular United States Oil Fund (USO) ETF, which has since rolled its holdings into November 2017 contracts, finished slightly lower, up 1.3%. The leveraged ETFs, also in November contracts, tracked the 1x ETF with the 2x ProShares Ultra ETF (UCO) rising 2.7% and the 3x VelocityShares product (UWT) rising 4.0%. The corresponding inverse ETFs, SCO and DWT, similarly finished down -2.8% and -3.9%, respectively. While the oil rally may have been at least partially due to US-Iran tensions and discussion among OPEC to extend its production curbs, that the US markets were able to shake off the less bullish-than-expected report, especially in the wake of last week's 5% rally, makes me think that investors are zeroing in on the WTI-Brent spread and crude oil exports as bullish drivers for tightening supply/demand balance and higher prices. According to my Fair Price model that compares current crude oil inventories to historical prices and storage levels, oil is trading at a 13% discount to its Fair Price of $59.35/MMBTU. Based on this analysis, I am long crude oil with a conservative 6-month price target of $60/barrel, but would not be surprised if it trades higher, particularly if oil exports rally to and sustain at record levels.

