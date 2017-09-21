Annaly Capital And Orchid Island Capital: MBS Pricing For Q3 2017 (Includes Current BV Projections)

Withthat being said, this article also explains why ORC will likely once againunderperform most mREIT peers when it comes to valuation fluctuations duringthe third quarter of 2017.

Through 9/15/2017, a more “positive” relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the third quarter of 2017 (has narrowed during the past few weeks though).

Since most mREIT companies have some portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this periodic analysis benefits readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security ("MBS") price movements during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. This should be seen as an "update" article, similar to the following analysis I provided readers approximately one month ago (focused on two different mREIT companies though):

AGNC Investment And CYS Investments: MBS Pricing For First Half Of Q3 2017

Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one's total return or minimize one's total losses.

In addition, I will also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS); 6) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 7) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies had at least a modest portion of each company's investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 2) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 3) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 4) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 5) MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Side Note: Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its "entity status" from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). However, AI still maintained many "mREIT-like characteristics" including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company's quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted NLY's and ORC's valuation fluctuations. Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to NLY's and ORC's CURRENT book value ("BV") (BV as of 9/15/2017). For this specific article, I wanted to provide NLY's and ORC's valuation fluctuations within the same analysis (ORC replaced CYS) due to the fact both mREIT peers have several key differences when it comes to investing and risk management strategies.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q3 2017 (Through 9/15/2017):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same time frame.

Table 1 - 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2017; Through 9/15/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by "government-sponsored enterprise/entity" ("GSE"). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company's investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% - 4.0%. Most mREIT companies hold an immaterial balance over the 4.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2017. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the "Cumulative Quarterly Change" column. For example, during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase (decrease) of 0.55, 0.39, 0.28, and (0.10) to settle its price at 101.02, 102.98, 104.28, and 103.28, respectively. As such, a modest price increase occurred on the 2.5%, 3.0%, and 3.5% coupons while a minor price decrease occurred on the 4.0% coupon. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 9/15/2017, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS had a less favorable price movement within the 2.5% coupon while having a more favorable price movement within the 3.5% coupon.

Simply put, when compared to the notable sell-off in most 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016 (due to the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") more "hawkish" rhetoric on monetary policy heading into 2017), MBS pricing (and generally speaking interest rates/yields) have taken a more "wait and see" attitude during 2017 (through 9/15/2017). This has positively impacted fixed-rate agency prices during 2017 (especially lower coupons).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 - 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2017; Through 9/15/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA.OB and FMCC.OB holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% - 4.5%. Most mREIT companies hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2017. For example, during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.85, 0.61, 0.26, and 0.15 to settle its price at 100.69, 103.28, 105.36, and 107.38, respectively. As such, a material price increase occurred on the 3.0% coupon, a modest price increase occurred on the 3.5% and 4.0% coupons, and a minor price increase occurred on the 4.5% coupon. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 9/15/2017, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS had a more favorable price movement within the 3.0% coupon.

Simply put, when compared to the notable sell-off in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS during the fourth quarter of 2016, pricing within this maturity has continued to "rebound" during 2017 (through 9/15/2017). Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017), let us take a look at how these price movements impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, NLY and ORC.

NLY/ORC Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within NLY's/ORC's investment/MBS and derivatives portfolios during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 - NLY/ORC Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q3 2017; Through 9/15/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first and second quarters of 2017. Generally speaking, a more positive trend has occurred during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017).

As shown in Table 3 above, I am projecting NLY experienced a modest-notable positive relationship between investment valuations (including fixed-rate agency MBS, adjustable-rate agency MBS, residential credit [includes non-agency MBS], commercial real estate, and middle market [MM] lending) and derivative instrument valuations for most of the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017). When compared to NLY's mREIT peers, I believe the company will outperform most companies. While this is due to several reasons, one key metric I would point out is that NLY's hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2017 was 65%. When compared to most of NLY's fixed-rate agency and hybrid mREIT peers, this was a fairly low hedging coverage ratio. Since mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields have slightly net decreased during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017), having a lower hedging coverage ratio at the start of the quarter has benefited NLY by incurring a lower derivative net valuation loss when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers (proportionately speaking). Simply put, a higher hedging coverage ratio was not needed during most of the third quarter of 2017 as these derivative instruments net decreased in value and also have underlying costs.

Using the top portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 9/15/2017 I am projecting NLY's investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of approximately $225 million. This net valuation gain is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of NLY's investment and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts.

However, as Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and is termed "spread/basis risk". While companies can take steps to "minimize" spread/basis risk, a company can never completely "mitigate" this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of "option adjusted spreads" ("OAS") during the fourth quarter of 2016, in particular the second week of November and first two weeks of December. This heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the U.S. presidential election and the FOMC's more hawkish stance on future monetary policy. As most readers know, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was unexpected by most market participants. In addition, due to the anticipated growth in the U.S. economy by the Republican-led legislative and executive branches of government (lower regulations; lower taxes; etc…), market participants anticipated an increase in inflation which led to the "knee-jerk" reaction in debt/equity markets (quick, notable increase in rates/yields). As we have more recently seen during 2017, the quick reaction that began late last year has been "tamped down" to some extent.

Now using the bottom portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 9/15/2017 I am projecting ORC's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($12) million. As was the case with NLY, this net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of ORC's MBS and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. However, with that being said, I would point out some of this loss is ORC's equivalent to other mREIT peers' "premium amortization, net" expense. Unlike all other mREIT peers I currently cover, ORC has continued to choose to record the equivalent of premium amortization, net expense within the company's "premium lost due to paydowns" figure which is classified within its MBS valuation account. In comparison, NLY (and other mREIT peers) accounts for the company's premium amortization, net expense within its interest income account (contra sub-account).

As such, ORC only records the company's equivalent of premium amortization, net expense as actual prepayments/repayments occur. All other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers I currently cover record net premium amortization expense/discount accretion income over the projected life of each MBS/investment portfolio and make quarterly adjustments as conditional prepayment rate ("CPR") percentages fluctuate. Personally, I believe ORC should change the company's methodology to be in "better" GAAP compliance and also to follow its mREIT peers. For the third quarter of 2017, I have projected approximately half of the ($12) million net valuation loss in relation to ORC's MBS and derivatives portfolio as of 9/15/2017 was attributable to the company's premium lost due to paydowns figure.

When compared to NLY (and most mREIT peers I currently cover), ORC's net valuation loss as of 9/15/2017 was an underperformance (proportionately speaking) for three main reasons. First, as discussed above, ORC accounts for the company's premium amortization, net expense within the premium lost due to paydowns figure within its MBS valuation account. Second, ORC continues to have a notably larger structured MBS portfolio (proportionally speaking) when compared to NLY (and most mREIT peers) which consists of interest only ("IO") and inverse interest only ("IIO") securities (currently favored towards IO securities). ORC's structured MBS portfolio continues to act as a natural hedge to the company's pass-through ("PT") MBS portfolio. Since mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields have net decreased during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017), ORC's structured MBS portfolio has likely recorded a net valuation loss, offsetting the net valuation gain within the company's PT MBS portfolio. Third, contrary to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, ORC's PT MBS portfolio typically invests in higher coupon MBS. As such, during periods of rising interest rates, ORC's PT MBS portfolio typically experiences less severe valuation losses (proportionately speaking) when compared to the company's fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. However, if interest rates net decrease, ORC's PT MBS portfolio typically experiences less enhanced valuation gains (even when considering the company's specified pools).

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017). After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first and second quarters of 2017. However, a more positive trend has occurred during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017).

This is the main reason why I believe it is a high probability NLY, as of 9/15/2017, had a BV per share increase when compared to 6/30/2017. This is mainly due to the fact NLY's lower hedging coverage ratio at the start of the third quarter of 2017 has enabled the company to experience less severe derivative net valuation losses (proportionately speaking) when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

However, when it comes to ORC, I believe this company will once again underperform most mREIT peers during the third quarter of 2017 (through 9/15/2017) due to the combination of the following: 1) higher hedging coverage ratio to begin the quarter; 2) continued utilization of structured agency MBS products (in particular IOs) which act as an additional hedge; and 3) investing in higher coupon fixed-rate agency MBS which typically have less enhanced price increases when compared to lower coupon fixed-rate agency MBS in a net decreasing interest rate environment (even when considering the high allocation to specified pools).

With that being said, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, "StockTalks", and/or comments).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting NLY's and ORC's BV as of 9/15/2017 was approximately $11.65 and $9.05 per common share, respectively. This projection excludes NLY's $0.30 per common share dividend for the third quarter of 2017 (ex-dividend date is 9/28/2017). This projection includes ORC's monthly $0.14 per common share dividend for July 2017 and August 2017 but excludes September 2017's $0.14 per common share dividend (ex-dividend date is 9/28/2017). For reference, NLY and ORC reported a BV as of 6/30/2017 of $11.19 and $9.23 per common share, respectively.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 9/15/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately five weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a SELL (however very close to my HOLD range). My current price target for NLY is approximately $12.25 per share. This is currently the price where my SELL recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is an increase of $0.15 per share when compared to my last NLY article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $11.05 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This price is an increase of $0.10 per share when compared to my last NLY article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ORC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 9/15/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last ORC article (approximately six weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ORC as a SELL since the stock is trading at or greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV ($9.05 per share). My current price target for ORC is approximately $9.50 per share. This is currently the price where my SELL recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is a ($0.40) per share decrease when compared to my last ORC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $8.80 per share. This price is a ($0.35) per share decrease when compared to my last ORC article. This price decrease is mainly due to my projected ORC BV underperformance, when compared to most mREIT peers, for the third quarter of 2017.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017-2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual "wind-down" of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual "runoff"/partial non-reinvestment (which is set to begin in October 2017).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.71% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO-B; Series B preferred stock. On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI-A; Series A preferred stock. On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in NLY, ORC, AGNC, AI, ARR, CYS, DX, FMCC, FNMA, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORL, REM, TWO, or WMC. I am currently long AGNCB, TWO-B, and CHMI-A.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.