General Mills: Ignore Dividends, Consider Valuation

Based on guidance given out by General Mills and my own estimates, I have arrived at a valuation range of $43.9 - $54.25 on the stock.

General Mills (GIS) reported a decent first quarter result yesterday with a few marginal misses. The street, though, was unimpressed, punishing the stock by ~6%. With the decline yesterday, the dividend yield on General Mills does look better. Most writers here have touted this aspect to justify bullish overtones in their articles. I took a more mathematical approach and arrived at the exact opposite conclusion.

Q1 Review and Valuation

Net sales fell 4% to $3.8 billion as pricing was flat and volumes were down 4%. When it came to product categories yogurt and cereal continued to lead decline in volumes. General Mills tried to assuage investor concerns around company performance by running a commentary on the bevy of things that went right in the quarter. The firm also highlighted that some of its new launches are likely to gain traction based on results in trials. But when we look at the big picture and the firm in totality, the reality about continued topline pressure in the near to medium term hardly gives any comfort. To account for this I have assumed an average revenue decline of 3% in the next three years.

To account for the $700 million cost savings resulting from the firm's strategic initiatives, I have assumed that the firm's gross margins and operating margins rise to 37.5% and 18.2% respectively by 2020. Note that due to the sales decline, there is a slight deleveraging happening between gross profits and operating profits. Projecting capex at 4% - 4.4% of projected sales, I arrived at a value of $54.5 on the stock.

In the earnings call, the company maintained that it expects to convert more than 95% of its after-tax earnings into free cash flows. In my projections, this ratio varied between 107% - 111%. I, therefore, used the conversion factor of 95% to test my base case. Base case assumption valued the firm at $43.9. The target range for the stock is, therefore, $43.9 - $54.5. The current stock price is near the high end of this range and does not make for an attractive entry point.

Non-time series assumptions

Since I have projected financials for the next three years I used the 36-month beta value (0.66) compiled by Seeking Alpha to calculate the cost of capital. Other non-time series assumptions include a 6% equity risk premium and the 10-year treasury yield of 2.2% as my risk-free rate. With these assumptions, my weighted average cost of capital was 5.6%. I understand that company valuations can be sensitive to cost of capital assumptions. Therefore, if anyone has a different cost of capital assumption let me know in the comments. I will let you know the value my model throws up for your WACC. Note that I won't be changing other assumptions for this request.

Conclusion

No one can deny something that is self-evident. The dividend yield is close to 3.8% and the company is more or less likely to earn cash flows that allow it to raise dividends per share in the future. But just the dividend would be a poor return on investment in case the stock remains stationary or worse, experiences a decline. In fact, when we look at the last three years General Mills has grossly underperformed the market. And after the above calculations, I don't really see the company outperforming the broader market in the next three years as well. Therefore I would exercise caution on this ticker rather than being blinded by the dividend yield.

