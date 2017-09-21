Ventas: Strengthening The Portfolio

Ventas offers a juicy dividend and has a very low stability, the combination makes shares attractive for those seeking income and a less volatile portfolio.

This lowers the risks for Ventas going forward, and results in more liquid tenants, as the senior housing industry's rent coverage ratios are rather low.

Ventas is reconstructing its portfolio, lowering its dependence on senior housing and instead investing into other fields such as medical offices.

The title of this article has a double meaning: Through divestitures and acquisitions Ventas (VTR) is strengthening its portfolio, which improves the company's growth outlook and reduces risks, and at the same time investors can strengthen their portfolio by acquiring shares of Ventas, as the REIT offers a solid and safe dividend yield and will make a portfolio less volatile at the same time.

Behind Welltower (HCN) Ventas is the second biggest healthcare focused REIT, which makes it a favorite holding for many income focused and dividend growth investors.

Ventas' assets consist of three main types:

The company has many triple net leased senior housing assets, senior housing assets that are operated by the company and medical offices that are rented out.

Since the senior housing industry is under some pressure due to possible legislation changes regarding healthcare, Ventas' diversification is a plus for the company, and Ventas is making more moves to further reduce the risks associated with senior housing:

During the current year Ventas has announced dispositions of $1 billion, the majority among them ($700 million) are reductions in skilled nursing. At the same time Ventas is investing into medical offices and life science, which are less risky investments:

The triple net leased senior housing properties of Ventas have a cash flow coverage of just 1.3, which means that the companies Ventas is renting its properties to can still pay the rent, but with some headwinds (i.e. through new healthcare legislation), the coverage ratios could drop further and Ventas might have to renegotiate rents with its tenants, which would then likely pressure its cash flows.

Making divestments in that rather risky space thus seems opportune, and investing into medical offices is opportune as well, as those come with much better financials:

Occupancy rates have been trending up in the medical office portfolio (unlike senior housing, where occupancy rates are lower and keep declining), and net operating income has been rising as well on a year on year basis (mainly through Ventas' rent increases). Shifting its focus away from nursing / senior housing and towards the more attractive medical offices space thus is a smart strategic decision by Ventas' management, and makes the company's future cash flows and earnings more secure.

For the current year Ventas sees adjusted funds from operations of $4.15 per share, up slightly year over year, which is more than enough to cover the company's dividend of $3.10 annually (the payout ratio is 75%). At the current level investors get a dividend yield of 4.5%, which slightly less than Welltower's dividend yield of 4.7%, but still Ventas could be the better investment:

Welltower is more reliant on senior housing (due to not being as active as Ventas in shifting its focus to other fields such as medical offices), which makes it a little bit more risky, as it would be hit harder by senior housing headwinds -- at the same time Welltower is paying out a bigger portion of its funds from operations (Welltower has paid out 82% of its normalized FFO during the last quarter).

We can also compare the valuations of the two companies: Ventas trades at 16.4 times this year's AFFO, whereas Welltower trades at 17.5 times this year's AFFO -- Ventas, the more diversified of the two rates, is the cheaper one, which suggests that Ventas' shares are attractive on a relative basis.

By buying Ventas' shares investors are very likely not locking in big annual gains, but that is not necessary for Ventas to be a solid investment: The REIT's 4.5% dividend yield makes it compelling for income investors, and the REIT's very low beta of just 0.14 means that Ventas can bring stability to an investor's portfolio -- as a stock with a very low beta Ventas will move only slightly if the broad market sells off, which means that adding Ventas or other low-beta stocks to a portfolio will lead to lower volatility.

Bottom line

For those investors who are not seeking double digit annual share price gains Ventas is thus worthy of a closer look, as it combines a nice dividend, the potential to stabilize one's portfolio, and in the long run Ventas' share price will likely grow as well -- the rather low valuation and a solid growth outlook with its medical office assets should lead to some share price growth on top of the juicy dividend investors receive.

The fact that Ventas is not as dependent on senior housing as some of its peers makes the REIT a lower-risk alternative in the healthcare REIT space, and Ventas' management is, I believe, making the right moves in shifting its focus towards medical offices and similar assets.

