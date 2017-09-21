Audentes Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis

The company has quite a few promising irons in the fire, including AT982 for Pompe disease for which preclinical results indicate several advantages over standard of care enzyme replacement therapy.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) have risen by nearly 60% since I stated that this gene therapy story could deliver significant upside in 2017.

Key points to the bull thesis included the following:

A probable run-up into year-end data readouts for AT132 and AT342 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM) and Crigler-Najjar Syndrome, respectively.

Promising preclinical data for AT132 highlighted by improved disease symptoms and survival rates. Management had previously pointed out that in one study effects from a single administration of AT132 were seen to last four years to date.

Initiative shown by management to lay the groundwork for future growth via commencing large-scale cGMP production at the company's own manufacturing facility, a plant that would meet FDA and EMA guidelines allowing it to manufacture its own drugs if approved.

Other intriguing candidates, including AT982 for Pompe Disease and AT307 for CASQ2-Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT). For the first product candidate, the company guided for data from an investigator sponsored phase 1/2 study to be reported by year end (current ERT standard of care Lumizyme generated over €650 million in 2015).

Figure 2: Single injection of AT982 versus bi-weekly ERT in Pompe KO Mice (Source: UBS Global Healthcare Slides)

At the beginning of March, the company announced that the LUSTRO phase 1/2 study in Crigler-Najjar Syndrome had been initiated. As a prospective trial, patients would be evaluated before potentially being enrolled in the VALENS trial.

In my original article, I guided for a dilutive secondary offering in late 2017 or early 2018, but it appears I was somewhat off on the timing. In mid-April, the company priced 5.2 million shares at $14.50, raising around $75 million. For long-term investors as well as run-up traders, clearing of a significant overhang (such as funding) is a flashing buy signal to initiate or add to positions.

In May, the company announced the appointment of Dr. John Gray as Chief Scientific Officer. This is notable as he is well regarded in the gene therapy field, having over 20 years of experience in designing genetic therapies and vaccines, and developing manufacturing processes for those products.

In early August, the company filed a $250 million mixed securities shelf - I wouldn't be surprised if management takes advantage of (hopefully positive) data releases and a higher share price to extend its operational runway for another couple years.

For the most recent quarter, cash and equivalents totaled $145.0 million while net loss came in at $22.7 million. OrbiMed Advisors, Adage Capital, Deerfield Management and Perceptive Advisors all own significant positions.

It was announced that an IND filing for clinical candidate AT982 for Pompe Disease could occur in the first half of 2018, pending additional preclinical studies. An IND should be filed by the end of the year for AT307 in CASQ2-CPVT, pending completion of certain preclinical studies. Other trials are being initiated in the third quarter, including the ASPIRO phase 1/2 study in 12 XLMTM patients of less than five years of age and the VALENS trial in 12 patients of greater than one age.

Figure 3: Dramatic improvement and survival in XLMTM mouse and dog models with single administration of AT132 (Source: UBS Global Healthcare Conference Slides)

Two key catalysts are coming up. The first is preliminary data from the INCEPTUS phase 1/2 run-in study for AT132 in X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy due this month. The other will be the release of preliminary results for the phase 1/2 LUSTRO study of AT342 - management has specifically stated this will occur in October.

Figure 4: Rapid reduction in bilirubin levels in Crigler-Najjar mouse model along with durable effect out to 17 months (Source: UBS Global Healthcare Conference Slides)

Audentes Therapeutics Remains a Buy.

The main risk at this point is disappointing data for either or both readouts in September and October. Another risk is the possibility of clinical setbacks for other mid- and early-stage trials, including enrollment delays as rare conditions are being targeted. Any adverse safety events or other such unforeseen developments would be viewed negatively as well. Taking into account current cash burn and its current balance sheet, I assume that dilution will be necessary in the medium term.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence can initiate a small pilot purchase in the near term. However, as the stock has run up significantly, I would then wait for a decent pullback before adding to that position. It has quite a few irons in the fire, so a setback with one asset could provide an opportunity to do so. Additionally, if data released is decent but Wall Street wanted more, that could also be an opportunity to add as long as the bull thesis hasn't been significantly affected. We saw this recently with ROTY model account holding Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH).

