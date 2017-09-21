Golden Star Resources May Have A Bonanza On It Hands After Recent Discovery At Its Wassa Gold Mine

Golden Star Resources is a well established gold mining company that owns and operates two main mines in Ghana, West Africa. The Wassa and the Prestea mines are situated on the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt and have achieved right on schedule as projected by the company. The company's focus is to increase operating margins and cash flow through the development of its two high grade, low cost underground mines both in conjunction with existing open pit operations. The Wassa Underground gold Mine commenced commercial production in January 2017 and the Prestea Underground gold Mine is expected to achieve commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2017. The company projects gold production in 2017 to be 255,000-280,000 ounces with cash operating costs of $780-860 per ounce.(Spot gold is at $1314/oz.)

Golden Star Stock

Golden Star Resources is a bit of an enigma. Unlike other stocks that trade under a dollar (trading as of this writing at $.72), GSS is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the American Stock Exchange as well as the Toronto Exchange in Canada (GSC) and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSR), which is celebrating its 25 anniversary this year. This gives a low priced mining stock a great deal of exposure, having already enticed some of the biggest hedge funds and mutual funds to take sizable positions. If there ever was a sleeper, GSS certainly falls right into that category. As its numbers start coming in for the 3rd quarter and the end of the year, this little stock could become a big stock very quickly. And, that is not considering the price of gold. If gold goes up, the stock could move exponentially.

Earnings Projections

Earnings projections are all over the place for GSS, which is not uncommon when a company is just on the verge of profitability. You can check your favorite financial sources to see what they project. In the 2nd quarter of this year, the company showed a $.02 gain in profits, which was double analysts' projections of $.01. Yahoo Finance is projecting $.06 for the full year ending December 31st and $.13 for the 2018 year end. That would give the stock a P/E ratio of 12 for 2017 and a P/E ration for 2018 of 5.5! The current P/E ratio for the S&P 500 index is 24.99. I'd say that GSS is the best kept secret since New York and Philadelphia discovered that there were 3 world-class casinos in walking distance from the sleepy beach town of Brigantine, N.J. In that case, property tripled in 6 months.

Conclusion

The funny thing about the stock market is that you can often know what is going to happen, but the fly in the ointment is that you cannot know 'WHEN'. I believe that GSS is a stock to be accumulated and just kept on the shelf. Pretty soon, you will not only see profits, but if you are someone looking for steady income, this amazing $.72 stock just happens to offer options, starting with the strike price of 1 dollar. A penny stock that also offers options is as rare as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle baseball cards. Boy, I sure wish my mother hadn't thrown them away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.