How Cheap Is Nabriva Now?

Several predictions in my first article on the company played out exactly as foreseen.

Despite being less risky now, Nabriva trades roughly for the same price as before the LEAP1 results.

As the positive LEAP1 results were published, Nabriva (NBRV) jumped 100% pre-market, but after the opening bell the rally faded immediately.

As expected, after the closing bell a $80m offering was announced, with potentially another $12m at the underwriters' option. (In my first article on Nabriva I had assumed "at least $75m".)

After the offering, Nabriva will have, as predicted in my first article, about 40m fully diluted shares outstanding and the money will carry the company to approval (~mid-2019). However, it will not be sufficient for the complete build out of a sales team, hence, if Nabriva won't be acquired, there will be more and pretty substantial dilution.

Most readers would obviously like to understand where the stock is headed in the short term.

Short answer: I don't know.

Long answer: It is tough to come up with a narrow-range "fair value" for Nabriva at this stage. While the IV/oral LEAP1 trial didn't reveal any surprises, lefamulin could not beat moxifloxacin + linezolid neither when considering the FDA primary endpoint nor when looking at the EMA primary endpoints. While lefamulin's inferiority remained inside the pre-specified margins, the oral-only LEAP2 trial is a bit more risky in this respect, given the higher probability of GI adverse events and discontinuations. That said, the safety profile so far is surprisingly clean and assuming a POS of 75% for the final LEAP2 trial we are probably conservative.

Moreover, even if the final trial failed, depending on the exact reason for its failure, there might still be some hope for lefamulin to be approved (maybe excluding oral-only treatment), so the possibility of total failure has also diminished after LEAP1. Now Nabriva is much less a binary situation.

In my first article I had tried to explain why the then-current share price of ~$8.00 could be considered about fair, given a ~50% POS and the upcoming secondary. I warned my readers that the necessary shares might not be offered at a good price, expecting a post-results rally to fade quickly. This is exactly what happened. Now the new shares will be issued at a price of $8.50, meaning that Nabriva needs to sell 36% of the company to finance its operations for another 2 years. This is obviously unfortunate.

Yet we have gained a clearer view of the future. Three months from now, Nabriva will have ~40m shares outstanding, more than sufficient cash to reach approval and will be waiting for the final trial results.

As I said above, if the results are positive, the company might be acquired and in this case its current valuation of ~$360m (40m s/o x $9) will probably have been too cheap. But if it won't be acquired, Nabriva will need to raise more money - probably much more money. If it is able to sell the EU rights or get a substantial upfront payment for a licensing deal, dilution could be avoided or reduced. On the other hand, such a deal could later complicate a potential sale to an international big pharma player.

It is almost impossible to incorporate this range of potential outcomes in a fair value estimate. This is why I would focus my analysis on the downside. Let's see how much we could potentially lose and this might enable us to come up with a price we are willing to pay for Nabriva today.

After the good results from LEAP1, the risk of total failure for lefamulin is probably below 25% (down from 50% pre-results). The oral route has already been tested in LEAP1. While efficacy was not overwhelming, safety was clean. Given average approval chances of ~65% for phase 3 candidates, 75% for the second, slightly more risky half of phase 3 seems reasonable to me.

So, setting the probabilistic loss at $90m (current market cap x 25%), the current price would only be fair if the probabilistic reward was the same, i.e. if Nabriva, with a positive LEAP2 trial in its bag, was valued ~$480m (= current market cap + an equal probabilistic gain of $90m/75% POS), or $12 per share. $480m sounds very low for an almost perfect CABP drug with oral and IV dosing options. Again, such a valuation would only have a chance, if the market was bearish on lefamulin's commercial prospects and if an acquisition was excluded. (Which is an unlikely assumption - on the contrary, right after a positive LEAP2, the acquisition chatter would probably peak.)

So Nabriva is probably undervalued right now. However, the margin of safety might not be huge. Its exact size ultimately depends on how likely we consider an early acquisition, which is tough to estimate.

Given the substantially reduced risk and following the rationale laid out in my first article, the current market cap implies peak sales of ~$650m, which is more conservative than the almost $900m implied by the pre-LEAP1 share price. So the stock is certainly cheaper now. However, $0.65B still doesn't strike me as an extremely conservative estimate.

We still have to take into account that at least in the early days doctors might not prefer lefamulin over the older, tested macrolides and quinolones, as it represents a new class of antibiotics with potentially still unknown risks. So at least initially it will probably used only as a second or third line drug in cases of gram-negative H. influenzae or when macrolide, penicillin or multidrug resistance is suspected. If Nabriva won't be acquired, this slow start will also mean financing needs and dilution.

Moreover, as far as oral-only therapy is concerned, we have to consider the observed food dilemma: In fact, lefamulin should be taken after a meal, but if it's a high fat meal, the oral tablet might not be totally equivalent to the infusion anymore. The same dilemma is not only relevant for lefamulin's commercial prospects in the community, but also for the hospital setting, as unsatisfactory compliance or reduced efficacy of the tablet could void the cost advantage of a "send home" IV-oral therapy.

Overall, those buying at prices between $8 and $9 are probably getting a good deal, but to see a screaming bargain you need to be more optimistic than myself about future sales of lefamulin.

