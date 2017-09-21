XPO Logistics: The Growth Will Continue

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is one of the world's largest logistic corporations with headquarters in the USA. The company operates in 31 countries, with more than 90,000 employees and 1,435 locations. Its business includes different services such as freight brokerage, global forwarding, managed transportation, supply chain solution, etc. XPO Logistics positions itself as an innovative company with more than 1,600 IT professionals who are responsible for driving innovation through the company.

Despite the fact that US freight trucking industry shows positive dynamics, its growth is very slow. Over the last five years, an average growth of the industry was about 2.2%. According to American Trucking Associations forecast, the amount of transported goods will grow, on average, by 3% annually over the next five years. At the same time, the global freight brokerage market growth will be higher than the growth of US market with CAGR of 4.19% during 2017-2021. So for transportation companies, it is better to operate outside US market. In this way, XPO Logistics benefits from geographic diversification as it increases the potential for future growth even if the company grows along the industry.

As XPO Logistics is an internationally diversified company, one of the major risks associated with its activities is currency risk. In Q2 2017 the unrealized loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts was $27.2 million dropped more than 5 times on YOY basis. However, these losses constitute less than 1% of revenue, so this is not a big deal.

Historical growth rates of XPO Logistics are higher than the growth of the industry. During 2014-2015 the company increased revenue more than three times, over the following year the revenue growth was about 92%. In the slow-growing industry such dynamics are very impressive. The latest Q2 financial results are not so striking with YOY revenue growth of 6,3%. However, I don't think that the growth is over. Of course, it will slow down as the company has already strengthened its presence in attractive markets. The rapid growth was mainly because of numbers of acquisitions. During last year instead of M&A deals XPO was focused on integration and optimization processes, so the growth rate has slowed down. In Q2 2017 report the XPO management announced that they were planning to come back in M&A market, so soon we will hear about some deals which will bring additional revenue to the company.

The freight transportation industry is highly competitive, especially in the USA. The market has obviously reached its maturity, so to remain a leader in the industry it is important to follow the latest market trends and constantly implement new technologies in business. Along with transportation services, XPO provides numerous IT services for its customers which are integrated across different service lines such as contract logistics, truck brokerage, last mile services, etc. The company already generates 37% of revenue from logistics services which are based on up-to-date IT solutions in the industry. Now XPO is the second largest logistics provider worldwide, and using its IT capacities and ongoing IT solutions development, the company has all chances to take the first place in the industry.

With high trailing P/E of 70.26, which represents the rapid growth of the company, forward P/E is estimated at 21.67, thus showing negative dynamics. In 2016 the company became profitable, and using historical growth rates it can be suggested that EPS will grow faster than the price of shares, so P/E ratio will decrease in the nearest future. PEG ratio of XPO of 0.76 is very low in comparison with PEG of the industry that is 2.5, so the company seems undervalued and very attractive among its peers.

XPO Logistics is one of the largest worldwide providers of transportation and logistics services. Considering the rapid growth and technological advantages, the shares of the company are good long term investment. Despite the fact that during last year the price of shares has grown by 76.74%, I think that the growth is not over. The company has just become profitable, so future growth of shares will mostly depend on its ability to generate net income, and there are all backgrounds for that. By the way, analysts suggest that in one-year horizon the share price will grow by 25%, and this is also a good opportunity to make money in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.