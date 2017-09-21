In my previous article, I had explained my hypothesis for considering Zoetis (ZTS) as a buy opportunity in May 2017. Fast forward to September 2017, and I now believe that investors should hold on to the stock, despite its considerably high valuations. There are many things working for this stock that can catapult its share price above my projected target of $66.13 as well as the wall street analysts' 12-month consensus estimate of $66.94. And these positive things are reflected in the company's updated full year 2017 revenue guidance which has been upped from previously projected range of $5.10 - $5.225 billion to the new $5.15 - $5.25 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS projections for full year 2017 have also been raised from $2.26 - $2.36 to $2.30 - $2.37 (linked above).

In this article, I will explain why I consider it would be wise to hold on to Zoetis in 2017.

But before that, take a look at Zoetis' life cycle journey from 2013 to 2017.

Companion animal health business is the key growth driver for Zoetis in 2017

Apoquel, Cytopoint, and Simparica have emerged as the three cornerstones for Zoetis' companion animal health business in 2017.

Q2 2017 has turned out to be the first quarter when Zoetis' dermatology portfolio managed to cross the $100 million revenue milestone, thanks to robust demand for drugs Apoquel and Cytopoint in the companion animal health segment. Latest data has confirmed that Apoquel and Cytopoint are being used for treating dermatology problems of 55% dogs in USA (linked above), up from 52% in Q1 2017. Both these drugs are definitely inching closer to their combined projected peak sales value of $400 million - $500 million.

Apoquel is used to control pruritus related to allergic dermatitis as well as atopic dermatitis in dogs who are older than 12 months of age. When used for acute or seasonal cases, the drug is to be administered orally two times a day, at 0.4 to 0.6 mg/kg of the dog's weight, for 14 days. However, in case of maintenance therapy, Apoquel is to be dosed only once-a-day. Chronic care continues to e the key revenue generating factor for Apoquel in USA. However, Apoquel has also been steadily witnessing growing use in the acute and seasonal settings, mainly due to full availability in the market and aggressive direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns.

In 2017, Zoetis launched the first monoclonal antibody targeting atopic dermatitis in dogs, Cytopoint. The drug has been witnessing healthy uptake in USA and managed to garner sales worth $15 million (linked above) in this market in Q2 2017, due to healthy clinical penetration and increasing dosages. Currently administered to dogs for time period of four to eight weeks, the drug has only cannibalized 28% of Apoquel's sales (linked above). However, as veterinary doctors and pet-owners are convinced of this drug's efficacy and safety profile, we may find more of Apoquel's patients being shifted to Cytopoint. Q2 2017 and Q3 2017 are supposed to be the best performing quarters as they are peak seasons for dermatitis infections in dogs.

Approved by FDA in February 2016, Zoetis' Simparica is a parasiticide indicated as once-monthly medication to prevent and treat flea and tick infestations in dogs. The company is also actively promoting this oral drug through DTC marketing in USA, which has culminated into clinics selling the drug to pet owners. Simparica sales were lower in Q2 2017 as compared to Q1 2017, at around $20 million (linked above), due to advance purchases by distributors in USA for the tick and flea season. Simparica as a monotherapy is expected to reach $100 million (linked above) in peak sales, while the drug as a part of combination parasiticides, Stronghold Plus and Revolution Plus, and in three drug combination regimens, is expected to scale to even higher sales in future years.

The latest of Zoetis' products to make a mark in the companion animal health landscape is Diroban, a generic drug approved by FDA in February 2017, to treat heartworm disease in dogs.

And beyond new product innovation, Zoetis is also working hard to effectively manage lifecycle of its existing product lines. In August 2017, the company launched Clavamox Chewable, a new formulation to add to the Clavamox tablet and liquid formulations, for treating multiple infections in cats and dogs.

Livestock business is showing signs of revival in 2017

Zoetis' livestock business has been gradually reverting to growth mainly due to solid performance in cattle and poultry segments. The company has projected increase in number of cows in the country in 2017 and 2018, spurring export demand for U.S. beef to markets such as Mexico and Japan due to lower average retail prices. This coupled with rising milk prices, is helping in increasing consumption of Zoetis' cattle targeted products.

Zoetis has projected that higher number of cattle will be placed in feedlots in 2017 as compared to 2016. However, in first half of 2017, animals placed in feedlots were already heavier and belonged to lower risk profile, thus requiring lower medicated feeds, implants, and premium injectable antibiotics such as Draxxin. The milder weather also reduced consumption of Zoetis' livestock products in first half of 2017. However, this scenario is expected to change in second half of 2017 as more medium size cattle is placed in feedlots. As feedlot producers continue to earn higher profits, they will have more resources to reinvest in the business. Products used in feedlots such as Actogain, added to finishing ration to improve feed efficiency and carcass leanness and SYNOVEX range of cattle implants, have been the top performing products in the company's livestock business in USA.

Poultry products, especially vaccines combined with Robenz, Deccox, and Zoamix, have been increasingly in demand due to many producers shifting to No Antibiotics Ever poultry farming. The No Antibiotics Ever poultry farming label has also given a boost to demand for Zoetis' medicated feed additives that fit this criteria. And with the company's prompt technical and customer service, producers have been able to quickly switch to this new in-demand poultry segment from traditional ones. The increasing demand for animal proteins across the world coupled with efficient and competitive poultry production in USA is expected to be a major contributor to Zoetis' poultry products sales growth in USA in 2017 and 2018.

International markets are a solid revenue driver for Zoetis in 2017

Zoetis has been reporting robust demand trends for both companion animal and livestock businesses in international markets.

Apoquel and Simparica have been witnessing rising demand in prominent international markets such as Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, and Brazil. Cytopoint is also expected to witness full launch in European Union by September 2017 (linked above). Zoetis has already started early experience program in EU for Cytopoint. The stellar performance in USA can prove to be indicative of its ramp up in European markets. While the approved label for Cytopoint in EU is lower 1mg dosage for four weeks as compared to 2mg dosage for four to eight weeks in USA, it will nevertheless add significantly to drug's sales in coming years.

Zoetis has expanded its field force to partner with veterinarians in China. This has helped increase overall medicalization rates as well as improved the awareness for routine pet care in the country, and has subsequently increased demand for Zoetis' products.

Zoetis has been witnessing strong growth in its livestock products business in 2017, thanks to increasing demand in beef-producing countries such as Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. China helped support the company's swine business as pork prices were positive in first half of 2017. Despite projections of softening pork prices in China in second half of 2017, the company is confident that increasing use of medicines and vaccines to ensure high quality and safe pork will be driving demand for swine products for a long period of time.

Finally, SRS vaccine used in Chile by fish farmers to reduce use of antibiotics, was added to Zoetis' portfolio through acquisition of Pharmaq. While pricing discussions affected the uptake of the vaccine in Q2 2017, this problem seems to be resolved now with the company entering a price agreement with fish customers in Chile. The vaccine has been witnessing increasing uptake in the last two months, and the positive reversal in demand will definitely add to Zoetis' international market revenues in 2017.

Targeted acquisitions have helped in further diversifying Zoetis' product portfolio

In November 2015, the company acquired Pharmaq and strengthened its aquaculture portfolio. After resolving the ongoing pricing issues with fish farmers in Chile, which had affected sales of Pharmaq's SRS vaccine, Zoetis is confident that this recently added portfolio will deliver double digit revenue growth in 2017.

August 2016 saw Zoetis acquiring Scandinavian Micro Biodevices to further extend its diagnostics portfolio. Now this deal has added point-of-care diagnostic test kits and multiple late-stage pipeline analyzers, specialty test instruments, and cartridges to Zoetis' portfolio.

The latest major acquisition by Zoetis is that of Nexvet Biopharma, completed on July 31, 2017. This company has added innovative monoclonal antibodies for management of chronic pain in cats and dogs. Pain management for dogs is estimated to be a market worth $400 million (linked above) on yearly basis. Pain management for cats is still a highly underserved segment. With Nexvet's portfolio and research pipeline, Zoetis expects to make a mark in this upcoming therapeutic area.

Certain company specific risks need to be considered before investing in Zoetis.

On June 22, 2017, USDA imposed a ban on exports of fresh beef from Brazil, citing safety concerns. China has also followed suit and has increased its monitoring of imported Brazilian meat and beef. As Brazil is one of the major international markets using Zoetis' products, such developments may affect the company's international market revenue performance. However, currently, since the focus of this country is more on exporting processed beef, it has managed to partially offset the negative impact of the ban on fresh beef.

There is a major risk to consider while investing in Zoetis. Such circumstances can arise in any meat producing country. In Brazil, the safety issue seems to have arisen due to abscesses found in meat which is a result of the foot and mouth vaccination given to cattle. Disease outbreaks and side-effects of vaccines and drugs can easily make meat and meat products non-compliant to importing/exporting criteria. And this can affect overall demand for Zoetis' products.

Increasing competition from Merck's (MRK) animal health business, Bayer Animal Health, Eli Lilly's (LLY) animal health business, Elanco, and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health business is also a major risk factor for Zoetis. Sales of Fostera PCV MH vaccine for swine, have continued to decline in USA, due to rapidly rising competitive pressures. Pain management drug for dogs, Zoetis' Rimadyl, is also facing intense competition from Elanco's Galliprant.

The recently updated Veterinary Feed Directive has seen poultry and beef producers, especially small and middle scale ones, struggling to meet the new protocols. While this is a temporary problem, it will nevertheless affect sales of Zoetis' medicated feed additives at least in 2017.

Despite these risks however, I believe that the pros of the company definitely outbid its cons. Hence, even though the company is trading at premium valuations as compared to its peers, I believe that investors should hold on to this stock in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.