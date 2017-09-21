United Technologies: Fools Rush In?

United Technologies (UTX) has worked up one of the biggest buyouts in the history of the aerospace industry, buying up Rockwell Collins (COL) for $20 billion. This would put United Tech as one of the largest aircraft parts makers, already owning the airline part maker Pratt & Whitney brand. Rockwell also bought another aerospace company, B/E Aerospace, last year, for over $8 billion.

With this, United Tech gets positioned to supply mega-jet makers just as we embark on next-generation jets from Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). This mega deal comes after United Tech was able to fend off a takeover approach from Honeywell (HON) last year.

The problem is

United likely felt pressured to do the deal and do the deal fast, with an activist investor looming. Which brings up the question, did it overpay? The deal was in the works for a while, but United, feeling the pressure of a potential activist investor, had to pull the trigger sooner rather than later. Dan Loeb’s Third Point activist hedge fund was said to be ‘building’ a stake in United Tech. Recall that Loeb also has a stake in fellow aerospace and industrial company, Honeywell.

Now, United also has to convince regulators to approve the deal. Part of that are divestitures, and that might be where activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point can help. For now, I believe the price tag that United is paying for Rockwell is a bit rich. It appears United felt it had no choice but to do the deal in order to fend off a potential activist attack. It’ll likely take several years before Rockwell can add enough value to United to make up for the $20 billion price tag. The market recognizes this, in my opinion, with shares of United falling nearly 10% on the Rockwell buyout news.

Potential opportunities

One idea is that Loeb could help work on getting that mega-merger between Honeywell and United Tech done. Or, get United Tech to buy Honeywell’s aerospace division instead of Rockwell. Note that Loeb is pushing Honeywell to spin off its aerospace business. But now that the United Tech-Rockwell deal is done, Loeb could pull another ‘trick’. That is, he could help boost Honeywell’s aerospace business by having United Tech divest some businesses to Honeywell to get the Rockwell buyout done. United Tech is looking to divest some $300 million in businesses to get the Rockwell deal approved by regulators.

In truth, the move by United Tech was defensive and puts an entirely new strain on the company

It comes down to where Loeb can find the most value - United Tech or Honeywell? Right now, they both trade around the same in terms of valuation and returns on equity. But growth wise, Honeywell could capitalize on the divestitures that United Tech-Rockwell have to make. I think Loeb will choose to focus on Honeywell. He can use any divestitures that Honeywell buys to build up the aerospace business, even more, making it an even stronger spinoff candidate.

I expect the United Tech-Rockwell deal to get the go-ahead, which might offer some upside in Rockwell, as it trades at a discount to the $140 buyout price. But United Tech fell nearly 10% on the buyout news while Honeywell is still near 52-week highs.

Growth wise, Honeywell has the better opportunities with Loeb still working on a spinoff, and it’s more diversified beyond aerospace. Only about 38% of Honeywell’s sales are from aerospace, and it gets 58% of sales from the U.S. United Tech has over 50% of its revenues tied to aerospace (more following the Rockwell deal) and generates 38% of sales from the U.S.

Overall, Honeywell is more enticing as it has greater exposure to the U.S., but is also less exposed to the airline industry, which has shown signs of slowing down of late - which also creates a sense of urgency when it comes to spinning off Honeywell’s aerospace business.

The rich deal adds a lot of risk to United, given Rockwell’s declining profitability. The margin for error on this integration is super slim, with the major airline makers, Boeing and Airbus, pushing back against United having so much control over the aerospace parks market. The two may well look to bring airline part production in-house to avoid relying so heavily on United. However, there are still catalysts for unlocking value at Honeywell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.