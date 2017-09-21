Micro Focus International - The Biggest Software Company You've Never Heard Of

Introducing MFGP

With an EV of $19bn and $4.4bn in revenue, Micro Focus International might just be the biggest software company you’ve never heard of. Following its reverse takeover of the software assets of HPE (NYSE:HPE), management believes it to be the seventh-largest software company in the world by revenue. Since 1 September 2017, investors have been able to trade this company via its new NYSE listed ADR (MFGP), in addition to its principal London listed share (MCRO.L). We have timed this note in response to the new ADR issuance together with recent share price volatility. We believe MFGP offers outsized reward but only limited downside.

Investment Rationale

MFGP has an equity market cap of $14bn and an enterprise value of $19bn – in other words in the same bracket as familiar names such as CA, Inc ($14bn EV) and Red Hat ($18bn EV). It has approximately $4.4bn of revenue and its software is used by 50,000 companies worldwide. Yet this is a business founded and substantially based in the UK, with its principal stock listing in the UK, and investors wanting to buy shares on a US exchange have to do so via its ADRs. Whilst there are a number of fairly large software companies based outside the US, such companies typically serve narrow niche markets and/or national markets (e.g. Sage Group plc in the UK or Totvs SA in Brazil) and they are substantially smaller as a result. MFGP is unusual insofar as it has grown up outside the US and yet serves a broad market (potentially, all enterprise customers globally). Its genesis in the UK is one of the reasons why the stock is unfamiliar to many investors - for the most part it is known only by specialist software investors - and indeed this lack of profile is one of the reasons we think SA readers might be interested to read about the stock.

MFGP has generated strong and sustained total shareholder returns over the last decade and we believe that trend is set to continue. The management team and board are in our view unusually shareholder-oriented, as can be seen from the company’s investor materials and general rhetoric. We think this is to the continuing benefit of shareholders.

We believe upside returns will arise from significant operating margin improvements in the acquired HPE business and similar actions applied to subsequent strategic acquisitions. We anticipate this resulting in a progressive dividend payout and an increased stock price over time. We further believe there is the possibility of the company being acquired by a strategic (IBM being the most likely) or a large private equity fund (because it presents the opportunity for a large PE fund to generate at least 20% IRR over a number of years on a large equity check - we discuss the PE acquisition economics below). Potential PE buyers include Silver Lake and Vista Equity. We see downside protection from the mission-critical nature of the company’s products, the 67% of revenues which are recurring in nature, and from management’s track record over 12 years of acquiring and integrating adjacent companies, including some very sizeable such targets. In short we believe this company offers a beneficial asymmetric risk/reward balance to the new investor.

We believe there is a buying opportunity now, as a result of negative market sentiment around the HPE merger. Our comfort comes from the fact that in the last 12 years since its re-IPO in 2005, MFGP has been frequently mispriced by the market – typically because its products are poorly understood and/or its management team underestimated - and when that occurs, a strong buying opportunity presents itself. We believe that there is just such a mispricing opportunity right now and that there is a compelling opportunity to buy into the stock (directly or via its ADRs according to your tastes) in anticipation of both a gain in the stock price and a flow of dividends.





The HPE Deal

The company’s reverse takeover deal with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise’s Software division is a defining moment in MFGP’s storied history. It is a $9.2bn EV acquisition structured as a reverse takeover and paid for using a combination of $2.5bn of cash, plus newly-issued ADRs in Micro Focus. The ADRs closed at $29.15 on 1 September 2017, the day of completion. There were 229.8m ADRs in issue, implying an equity value from the ADRs of $6.7bn. Adding $6.7bn equity value to the $2.5bn cash contribution we arrive at an acquisition EV of $9.2bn for HPE Software. (HPE published details here). At completion HPE shareholders owned 50.1% of the newly-enlarged Micro Focus by way of the ADRs. So if you have been an HPE shareholder of late you probably now own securities in MFGP. Despite MFGP’s long and successful history of integrating large acquisitions to good effect (including at least one other reverse takeover, Attachmate Group), the market at large worries that the company has bitten off more than it can chew – and thus the shares are languishing at the midpoint of their 52-week high and low (approx 15-16% delta to both), vs. the all-time highs enjoyed by most in the software sector today. This is, we believe, mispriced – offering plentiful upside opportunity.

MFGP Company History

MFGP was founded in 1976 in the UK. Its software focused on the COBOL programming language that was originally developed in the 1960s and which remains at the heart of many mission-critical applications today (typically back-end processing applications that still run on mainframes in conservative industries such as banking, insurance and so on). Unusually for a UK software business, MFGP expanded internationally by means of a large US acquisition, that of Intersolv in 1998, paying $534m. The business was renamed Merant. Micro Focus’ defining moment came in 2001 when it was demerged from Merant and taken private, funded by Golden Gate Capital, a Bain Capital progeny. Once its private equity owner had applied the PE playbook, MFGP was IPO’d once more on the London market in 2005.

Business Model

MFGP operates a classical software business model. It licenses out its intellectual property, charges for the customisation and installation of that licensed IP, and then charges for support and maintenance. It’s the same reassuringly dependable model that ORCL and other stalwarts have operated for 30+ years and we anticipate the model will continue to prosper.

At a product and technology level MFGP is a tricky business to understand, requiring deep expertise in computer science and/or software and/or the history of computing. For instance, it’s not obvious to the casual observer or to the cloud-computing newbie why so many corporations still run mainframes (well in excess of 10,000 mainframe systems are thought to remain in service) nor why those corporations need to buy licences or support packages from MFGP in order to do so. But they do, and they do. (If you want to get into the detail you could start with MicroFocus | Mainframe Solutions).

For this and other reasons to do with product complexity, the market at large often gets bogged down, convinces itself that the company itself is legacy in nature, ex growth, prone to displacement by newer technologies, etc. In fact this ‘legacy’ point is a risk for MFGP but amongst the large companies that it serves, technology change cycles are extremely long – measured in decades usually – and legacy applications tend to live a long time as the corporation comes to depend upon them. What this means for MFGP shareholders is that they should not expect rapid organic revenue growth – so the stock will never be considered exciting – but they can expect highly resilient revenues, high operating margins, plentiful cashflow, and revenue growth by way of acquisitions.





MFGP's Acquisition Model

MFGP’s playbook for extracting value from acquisitions echoes that used by private equity funds – no surprise given the creation of MFGP under the aegis of Golden Gate Capital and the involvement of other software-specialist private equity firms in recent years. (When MFGP completed the reverse-takeover of The Attachmate Group in 2014, the private equity investors in the latter became MFGP shareholders).

The template MFGP uses for acquisitions is: acquire adjacent products through M&A, enhance them through modest R&D spend on product development, identify under-licensing opportunities in its customer base (Microsoft does the same – checks who is using its software that has not paid to do so and then collects the cash for the licence corrections), pursue those customers to perfect the licensing / improve yield, develop and sell adjacent product lines into its customer base to further increase yield per customer, generate cash, use that cash for acquisitions and/or dividends, rinse and repeat.

When the company’s stock is riding high it uses that currency to acquire larger targets. The company has had no qualms about buying targets larger than itself and to date it has made a success of these oversized acquisitions as well as its more typical smaller bolt-ons.

Some of the names it has acquired will be familiar to anyone active in the software market in the last 20-30 years and indeed may surprise you as to the stature of the brands acquired.

Selected MFGP Acquisitions since 2009

Year Target Rationale Price Cash/Stock 2009 Borland, plus a division of Compuware Product Adjacency $75m Cash 2013 Division of Progress Software (IONA assets) Product Adjacency $15m Cash 2014 Attachmate Group (including, inter alia, Novell, SUSE Linux assets) Consolidation of market share; product adjacency $1.2bn Stock 2016 Serena Software (which also traces its roots to Merant) Product adjacency $540m Cash 2017 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Software division Product adjacency $10bn Stock and cash

It is this history of successful bold acquisitions, together with the ongoing involvement of Executive Chairman Kevin Loosemore (an ex IBMer who has been in that particular role since April 2011) that gives us confidence that the HPE Software acquisition will work out well for MFGP.

We anticipate that there will be bumps in the road and perhaps a negative earnings surprise or two, which we believe the smart investor will use to build a further position in the stock. We think there are two reasons for the bumps – (a) all large acquisitions cause indigestion at some point – here there is a fair bit of work to do to increase the target’s operating margins from c.21% to >40% which is the stated MFGP target; and more specifically (b) HPE Software includes the Autonomy business that HPE famously acquired - and then almost immediately regretted - in 2011. You can read the saga at HP's botched Autonomy acquisition: Timeline of the saga. This reversal of appetite for software at HPE, caused in large part by the Autonomy deal, was in essence the catalyst for the sale of this asset to MFGP. Autonomy was a controversial business when it was an independent and while we have every confidence that Loosemore and his team will fettle it, we believe some problems may take a while to iron out. Again, we think this will present short-term buying opportunities for the wise investor.

Equity Value Creation

As a consequence of its business model and focus on older technologies, this is a business which exhibits low volatility over the long term. The share price history attests to this – the ‘total return’ chart below shows the company’s main London listing (MCRO.L) in the last 12 years, as the US ADR has been trading for only a few weeks. As can be seen from the “D” indicators below the company has also provided a healthy stream of dividends over and above its share price growth – again this is a result of its highly cash-generative business model.

Total Shareholder Return Chart, Last 10yrs (MCRO.L) (source - MFGP website)

Looking more closely at the chart, one can see that the price, while long-term steadily upwards, is short-term volatile.

The buying opportunity right now can be seen in the most recent period of the chart. In essence the market spooked itself about the HPE Software acquisition and decided that it was too big, in the wrong geography, with the wrong products, etc; the stock sold off approximately 25% from April 2017 to mid-July 2017 – indeed the stock reached a price only a few percentage points above its 52-week low. Results were strong – this was purely a worry about the HPE acquisition. As we note above, the shares remain at a level reflecting the market’s concerns about the HPE deal and in our opinion still represent a buying opportunity as a result.

Share Price Performance, Last 6 mo (MCRO.L) (source: Google Finance)

Valuation

On a simple snapshot valuation, it trades on an EV/TTM EBITDA multiple of 13.4x, somewhere in the middle of the peer group we have chosen here (broadly – core platform software companies which sell mission critical applications that cannot be turned off by their corporate customers) – RHT, IBM, CA, MSFT. Nothing terribly compelling on the EV/TTM EBITDA valuation then. Indeed on a revenue multiple basis one might be tempted to buy RHT instead as it is forecast to grow very rapidly (organic revenue growth +17% YoY) despite its substantial size (TTM Revs of $2.5bn) and you would have to pay 7x TTM revenue for RHT vs. a substantial 4.3x TTM revenue for MFGP.

That would be to miss the point – this is a management team which has delivered year after year for its shareholders by improving operating efficiency and generating cash. MFGP has just acquired a business with an operating margin of c.21% vs. the 45% of its existing core business. So if we were to apply some judgment to how quickly the management team might extract efficiencies … let’s assume that within 12 months they have achieved pro forma operating margins of 35% for the entire group. And let’s assume that revenue growth is zero. That would imply EBITDA growth of 11% by the end of year 1. Now if we look at valuation on the basis of EV/EBITDA/EBITDA growth … the stock looks compelling even when compared to MSFT, a superbly well-run and efficient business, and to RHT, a large yet still high growth business. (CA and IBM have earnings in decline).





Another way to illustrate the same point is to look at the EV/EBITDA valuations of the group and include how MFGP looks now (first column) should look in 12 months' time (second column - margins at 35%, zero revenue growth) and 24 months’ time (third column - we assume 40% group margins and still zero revenue growth).

In short – if the management team continues to deliver using the methods they have employed successfully for over a decade – this is a compelling buy.

Routes to Value

We like companies which can deliver equity value via multiple methods, and MFGP is no exception to our rule.

Firstly, the board has a long history of using dividends and other forms of cash back to investors (see for instance the recent cash-back element of the HPE deal - BRIEF-Micro Focus to return $400 mln to shareholders before HP deal concludes) as a way to deliver shareholder value.

Secondly, we believe the share price will continue to grow as operating yield is wrenched from the HPE acquisition … if one applies the inverse of the above charts and holds steady the EV/EBITDA ratings, then as earnings increase, EV should increase … debt will be getting paid down via cash generation … so equity value will increase faster than EV - great for shareholders and a reason why leverage is a wonderful thing when used responsibly.

And thirdly … it is quite possible that the company will be acquired. Amongst strategics, IBM is the most likely buyer given the product proximity; there are also a number of private equity companies who covet the asset and could afford to buy it. Aside from its own creation in private equity ownership, in 2011 the company was courted publicly by two such firms, Bain Capital and Advent International – see Micro Focus ends takeover talks. We don’t doubt that these and other funds remain interested in the company. Indeed they may well see any stumbles in the integration of HPE Software as an opportunity to bid. We believe Vista Equity and Silver Lake to be the most likely such bidders. The economics of a PE deal would work rather well. Let's assume PE bids today and has to pay a 25% premium to the share price to secure the deal (that would put the stock above its all-time high and would be a premium consistent with recent deals at the same order of magnitude - e.g. the $9bn NOC/OA deal at a 23% premium to an already all-time-high share price for the target). That means an equity market cap of $14.3bn plus net debt of $4.5bn, plus deal fees of say $225m, so a total funding requirement of $22.6bn. The deal would be levered on underlying forward pro-forma EBITDA of $1.5bn (35% margin case) at say 7.5x leverage ... so acquisition debt of $11.6bn leaving equity of $11bn for a total acquisition EV of 14.6x pro-forma EBITDA including fees. These numbers work just fine for big PE and we would expect it to be one of their better performing deals at this scale - not less than 2x money multiple and 20% IRR over say 4 years, and a good deal better if they pull off a few good bolt-on acquisitions along the way. Indeed we would be surprised if big PE isn't running the slide rule over the company right now.

Risks

What could go wrong? Aside from a macro reset we see the three key risks as:

1. Management have underestimated the complexity and difficulties within the HPE business – particularly the former Autonomy business. This is a genuine risk. However, the MFGP management team are seasoned individuals and have seen most tricks before; they also had around a year from signing the deal to completion to get under the bonnet. So it would be disappointing if they had missed anything major.

2. The balance of power in management changes. Over the years Kevin Loosemore has been non-executive Chairman (2005-11) and Executive Chairman (2011-date). The business has had a number of CEOs during that period all of whom have fallen by the wayside whilst Loosemore has remained constant. From a shareholder perspective this has been no bad thing. We note that the HPE Software CEO Chris Hsu is now group CEO of MFGP; we believe that Loosemore remains in effective control and that is part of our “back this management team to drive up margins” thesis. Should Loosemore step back we will reconsider our views.

3. Legacy issues in the product base bite. In other words enterprise customers accelerate their desire to modernize back office systems and do so in a way which means replacement rather than progressive upgrade (because a core part of MFGP's business is to modernize legacy applications and have them integrate with modern front-ends that can deliver apps to iPhones, web browsers, etc). This risk is possible and it has existed as a risk to MFGP since at least the late 1980s/early 1990s when department-level servers began to be introduced to the enterprise, and ran on Unix or Windows rather than mainframes. MFGP has navigated this risk very well to date, offering a product mix which allows their conservative customers to move gradually away from mainframes whilst becoming rather dependent on MFGP themselves. See for instance here and here. Our view is ... for 30 years MFGP has stayed ahead of this game and we expect it to continue to do so.

We are comfortable with the above risks and as a result are long MFGP. A heartily recommended buy - particularly if you can be patient and buy each time the market becomes disillusioned with legacy stories.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long the London listed MCRO.L underlying share to which the US ADR relates.