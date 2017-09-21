How To Hide The Dividend Death Of A 10% Yield REIT

NLY would like you to believe its total returns are great with a designated date picked by it.

The company is using "Core EPS" to make its dividend look sustainable. Core EPS is closely related to net interest income.

Annaly Capital can’t sustain its dividend indefinitely and is using hedges that don’t show up under net interest expenses.

What you may look like after digging into this REIT:

From what Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) presents, the company looks to be doing fantastic. The reality of the situation may induce eye squinting. I am not saying Annaly doesn’t have a good management team or a good strategy. However, I will be pointing out a few things.

Management

Before we start, let’s quickly go over the difference between external and internal management. External management gets 1.5% of equity every year. Internal management generally gets a set amount of money and possible bonuses. For example, internal management usually doesn’t benefit from issuing preferred shares. External management does; it gets 1.5% annually on the new equity. Further, external management loses money annually after repurchasing shares. Keep this in mind while reading.

Let’s get started

To understand how Annaly Capital works, an investor needs to know about the underlying portfolio:

Let’s start with the green box. "Middle Market Lending" is 9-11% for returns, but only 5% of equity. The CRE (commercial real estate) lending is 8-10%. "Residential Credit" is a bit optimistic at 9-12% for returns. Agency securities are coming in at "10-12%" returns and are 80% of total capital. 10-12% is overly optimistic. This is a main factor in why I’m a bear on Annaly.

Annaly’s investments

Annaly is mostly invested in fixed-rate agency securities. To reduce the interest rate risk, Annaly uses interest rate hedging. The interest rate hedging is done using swaps and futures. If a mortgage REIT is getting the fixed rate via their agency securities, they would hedge with derivatives. The derivatives would pay the variable rate to the mortgage REIT.

Fun facts about futures:

Futures do not have net interest income. Futures do not have net interest expense. Futures have precisely zero impact on "Core EPS" and "Cost of Funds".

What do we know about Annaly’s futures? From Q2 2015 to Q2 2017, futures have gone from accounting for 10.73% to 27.41% of hedging power:

Green: Q2 2015

Red: Q2 2017

Ignore the large numbers for a moment and focus on the boxes. Annaly Capital has moved more of its hedging to futures contracts. Futures contracts do not show up on Core EPS.

Remember the levered returns of 10-12% on agency securities? Those are being hedged by futures contracts. Future contracts have an economic expense like LIBOR swaps. However, the expense goes through "realized and unrealized gains/losses on derivatives", not Core EPS. Annaly is hiding its hedging and making the dividend look sustainable. It is not. BV is suffering for the high dividend. But hey, at least NLY is trading above BV.

Annaly book value



Annaly is trading over book value. This allows the company to issue new common stock and preferred shares.

Why is this important?

When a mortgage REIT is trading over book value, it raises book value when they issue new shares.

Simple example:

Book value: $100 per share

Price to book: 1.07 (price per share would be $107)

Annaly Capital: issues 1 share

$100 from the new share matches existing book value. The other $7 increases book value per share.

If the dividend matches their net interest income per share and hedge movements perfectly offset asset movements, the dividend has no impact on book value. If net interest income is propped up through alternative hedging, book value slowly drains.

If NLY continues to trade over book value, it can continue to use this strategy to maintain book value while paying the dividend. Even though the underlying portfolio cannot support the dividend.

NLY is issuing new shares:

When trading 6-7% over book value, Annaly issued a ton of equity. Guess who gets 1.5% of equity each year? Management. Which makes this slide… a bit misleading:

When management takes 1.5% of all equity, scaling is not as effective. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), for example, can issue new equity and not pay management 1.5% every year on total equity. The difference is external management and internal management.

So, we know Annaly issued $1.5 billion equity (including preferred shares) when trading at a premium of only 5-6%. This is good for shareholders, but did management do it for its 1.5%?

CWMF, why would you say that?

Well, issuing $1.5 billion at a 5-6% premium is about as effective for shareholders as repurchasing the same number of shares when the company is selling at a 5-6% discount. Assuming a highly liquid portfolio and operating expenses scaling with equity, either repurchasing stock at a discount or issuing at a premium provides a very similar benefit to book value per share. Because the impact on book value is similar, the impact on future earnings per share is also similar.

Note: The premium to book value is only relevant for the $816 million of common equity. Preferred shares would have very little impact.

Remember when Annaly was selling at a 15-25% discount for several quarters before it came out with a repurchase program?

If you’re thinking, "At least NLY repurchased $1 billion of shares", you’d be wrong. The program was for repurchasing $1 billion shares. Annaly actually only repurchased in the ballpark of $230 million. External management makes less money when the company repurchases shares - less equity overall, but more equity per share. Fantastic for the shareholder, not so much for management.

I believe management cares about making a lot of money. Further, it would seem management cares less about shareholders' money.

Annaly's red box

Dividends were only around 6% of the total return for shareholders. Were you hoping book value was the remaining 21%? It was not. This was from the market believing Annaly Capital should trade at a significantly higher price to book ratio. Annaly’s presentation gave the impression of having incredible total returns, which is only true over the period shown. Further, it relies upon a dramatic change in the price to book ratio.

Price to book for Annaly



Annaly Capital is primarily made up of agency securities. Basically, mortgages which pay Annaly a fixed rate. NLY is made up of a portfolio of option-embedded bonds. Paying for a large premium is believing Annaly’s fixed-rate securities are better than other mortgage REITs with a similar portfolio.

Annaly can grow by issuing new equity. It does not see growth from individual securities. That isn’t a thing. Mortgage REITs are not growth stocks. However, Annaly’s slides might convince investors they are.

NLY total returns

Here’s the message investors are getting from the Q2 presentation:

We can ignore the "Yield" and "Price to Book" sections. These are not entirely relevant metrics outside of mortgage REITs. Annaly buys bonds using leverage and earns the net interest spread. It should trade close to book value and its dividend yield should be high.

The smaller red box shows the time period for the total returns: December 31, 2013, to July 31, 2017. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) started rallying before 2013. If we count when SPY started rallying, NLY would get decimated on total returns. Here’s a chart for when Annaly wants to start total returns:

Does this look like a growth stock to you?

If it does, maybe this will help:

I put a green box where Annaly is trying to give its "Total Returns" metric.

The elephant in the room is everything happening before December 31, 2013.

Look at this chart. What do you see? Since 1997, NLY traded around $12.00. Today, NLY is trading around $12.00.

Not a growth stock.

For reference, let’s use a real growth stock that also pays dividends. I’ll use a company I believe is a great growth stock: Altria Group (NYSE:MO). This is what it looks like to be a growth stock:

Historically, investing in Altria Group instead of Annaly Capital was better at almost any point - very few exceptions.

Dividend sustainability

Annaly shows its dividend sustainability:

Annaly picked a date which highly favors it. Additionally, the dividend isn’t sustainable.

Some hedging costs are excluded from Core EPS.

Let’s take a look at its dividend history from the Dividend website:

After looking at what happened before Q4 2013, the dividend no longer looks very stable.

Conclusion

After reading the Q2 2017 presentation, investors could be led to believe Annaly is seeing strong growth since the beginning of 2014. Since inception, NLY has not seen material growth. NLY is not a growth stock.

Annaly is using a hedging strategy which won’t show up in net interest expense. Consequently, net interest income appears stronger. Dividend sustainability looks good since Q4 2013. Historically, NLY has cut its dividend significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, NLY-F, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.