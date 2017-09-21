Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Can't Ignore The Dollar

In this globalized world of interconnected trade and complex networks of financial markets, central banks are going to have to focus even more on the price of the nations' currency.

This surprised the financial markets and the value of the dollar rose in foreign exchange markets as bond market prices fell and, initially, the stock market fell.

The Federal Reserve announced after its FOMC meeting it would begin reducing its balance sheet, and still expects to raise its policy interest rate once more this year.

Well, the Federal Reserve surprised the market today with one of its signals. The other major effort, the move to reduce the size of the Fed’s balance sheet, was not a surprise.

The surprise: Federal Reserve officials continued to indicate that it would raise its policy rate of interest one more time this year.

There was an immediate reaction in the market after this announcement.

The value of the US dollar strengthened. In the morning, the exchange rate between the dollar and the Euro was right around $1.2000. The exchange rate between the dollar and the British pound was right around $1.3550.

Immediately after the announcement, the price of the Euro dropped and closed at $1.1893. The price of the pound also fell and closed at $1.3488.

Also, there was an immediate reaction in the stock market as the major indexes all dropped freely before ending the day slightly higher, except for the Nasdaq index. The other major announcement was the word on the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Just as expected, the Fed indicated that reductions would begin in October and that in October and until further notice, the Fed would allow $6.0 billion in US Treasury securities to run off its balance sheet each month without being replaced and it would allow $4.0 billion in mortgage-backed securities to also run off.

This is not much of a monthly reduction, but as I have written before, it is my belief that the Fed will continue to err on the side of allowing too little to run off each month than to let too much run off and cause a disruption in the banking system.

So, this is right on target in terms of market expectations.

What is important, to me, out of the market’s reaction this afternoon, is the sensitivity traders have to the Fed’s interest rate decision.

Simple interpretation - traders would like the US dollar to strengthen, but had lost faith in any more policy rate increases this year.

In January and February this year, you could buy the Euro for as low as $1.0500 and you could buy the pound for a little less than $1.2500. It had appeared, for some time, that traders actually wanted the dollar to get stronger. In conjunction with this, these traders appeared to want the Federal Reserve to tighten up interest rates further, and faster, in order to support the “strong” dollar.

There was even substantial talk that the US dollar should go to $1.00 on the Euro and $1.15 on the pound.

Four things happened. First, Mr. Trump became president and several times “talked down” the dollar. He wanted a weaker dollar, which along with the economic policies he was talking about would help, he said, to get economic growth up in the 4 percent range.

Second, the US economy continued to just “chug” along and actual inflation continued to stay substantially below the Fed’s target rate. Along with this, the tax reform plans and the infrastructure spending plans Mr. Trump had talked about got delayed or postponed.

This has caused some Federal Reserve officials to pause on the issue of further increases in the Fed’s policy rate of interest. As mentioned earlier, although the Fed has raised the target range for the Federal Funds rate three times since last December, the market feeling was that the Fed would probably back off of any further raise this year and would probably slow down the number of increases expected for the future.

Third, Emmanuel Macron got elected as the President of France. Many people in Europe took this in a very positive way and became quite optimistic about the future of the European Union. Traders transferred this optimism into a rising value for the Euro relative to the US dollar.

Fourth, the Bank of England announced that the British economy was increasing more rapidly and it was very likely that the BOE would raise its policy rate soon - and, the announcement also indicated that several more moves seemed to be in the works for the near future.

And, as described above, the value of the US dollar dropped, and dropped significantly. Market participants believed the Fed would not raise its policy rate again this year.

Yet, the results of the past two days of meetings supported another increase in the policy rate this year - and possibly three more increases in 2018, two in 2019 and one more in 2020. The market took this as good news as far as the value of the dollar was concerned.

What this all points to, I believe, is that currency values have become, and will become even more so going forward, a much more important factor in the determination of a nation’s monetary policy.

Right now, the Federal Reserve has two goals that it must focus on in setting out its monetary policy, both coming from the US Congress. The first is high employment and the second is a low rate of inflation.

This was all fine and good when the economies and financial markets of nations were a little more insulated from one another. However, over the past sixty years with increasing globalization and a significant integration of world money and capital markets, currency markets have become much more connected.

Going even further, former Fed Chair Paul Volcker claimed that the most important price in a nation is its exchange rate. A nation’s exchange rate must be paid attention to. And, with all the financialization that has taken place in the economies of major nations, foreign exchange rates have become much more volatile and their movements have become much more disruptive.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks are going to have to add a third goal to its portfolio of policy objectives and that is a stable exchange rate.

I don’t believe that we should go back to fixed exchange rates, but I do think that central banks need to focus more upon how their policies impact their nations’ foreign exchange rate: this for the stability of the financial markets and for the stability of the economy.

If this does not occur, then I believe that the volatility and instability of financial markets will only increase and that this will not be good, over the longer run, for the economies.

However, I don’t see this becoming the case as analysts and politicians are still tied to the goals of higher employment and low inflation. Furthermore, Mr. Trump, who is hoping to get economic growth up to at least 3.0 percent - if not 4.0 percent - will not appoint new governors to the Fed’s Board of Governors that will want to be tied down to a constraint like the value of the US dollar.

And, Mr. Trump, by next spring, will have appointed a majority of the Board of Governors.

