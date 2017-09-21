Sell The Bad 7.44% Preferred Share And Buy The 6.96% Good One

AGNCB is currently in the sell zone by a material amount.

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has two preferred shares who don’t get along. One wants to be a buy while the other one wants to be a sell. AGNCB is flirting with a sell rating.

How close? A penny!

AGNC has a relatively safe portfolio. The portfolio is made up of agency fixed-rate RMBS. There are mortgage REIT preferred shares, which carry significant risk because of the underlying portfolio. AGNC preferred shares do not have this problem. Because the portfolio is agency securities, they are much safer during a material market panic.

Risk

The one major risk for the portfolio is being in fixed-rate RMBS. Fixed-rate carries a specific rate. If rates were to go up, AGNC would be stuck with lower rates.

Prices

Here are the current prices for AGNC preferred shares:

Note: Originally, research on these preferred shares was done over the weekend. Charts were pulled on 9/19/2017.

AGNCB, as you can see, is $0.01 away from being a sell. There is some call protection on the table, but not worth the $1.47 premium. The massive premium makes annualized YTC much worse. If management calls AGNCB as soon as call protection is up (if the price stays the same), the stripped yield of 7.44% isn’t as attractive. It falls dramatically; calculations at the end of article.

*UPDATE*

As of pulling charts on 9/19/2017, AGNCB has decided it would like to be a sell.

AGNCB climbed from $26.47 over the weekend to $26.75 on Tuesday, putting it firmly within the sell range. In my opinion, this is a great place to get out. Now.

AGNCN

AGNCN was in the strong buy zone for a while, but is now within the regular buy zone.

The market wasn’t entirely sure what to do with the new preferred share, AGNCN. It was within my strong buy range for a while:

Green box

The last day I sent out a strong buy rating for AGNCN was 9/1/2017. Around $25.00 for this security was a fantastic price to buy in.

Blue box

I reported AGNCN as a regular buy on 9/9/2017 and again on 9/16/2017 on The Forum. AGNCN is still within the buy zone.

Notice the ‘Sell Minus Recent’ metric for AGNCN. Preferred shares normally don’t need to have a price rise $2.33 just to become a sell. There are two reasons this security has such a wide hold range:

The underlying portfolio is safe compared to other mortgage REITs. Significant call protection on the calendar:

AGNCN has call protection until 10/15/2022. The worst-cash-to-call is $8.68. Worst-case scenario, AGNCN still has a worst-cash-to-call in the dark green.

AGNCB’s worst-cash-to-call is not good.

AGNCN is the superior options and still in the buy range. However, investors who got in weeks ago were able to buy AGNCN around $25.00.

Conclusion

AGNC has one preferred share still in the buy range. AGNCN has seen a material jump in price, taking it from a strong buy to a regular buy. AGNCB is now in the sell zone. Investors should think about selling AGNCB and buying AGNCN for a significantly better investment. The $1.47 premium will carry significant call risk at the end of calendar protection for AGNCB. If prices do come down, investors just lost their premium. If AGNCB is called after selling at a large premium, the annualized YTC will be below 5%.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

* Note: Chart updated to now show annualized YTC*

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices.

buy and sell target prices. Best research on preferred shares and REITs.

research on preferred shares and REITs. Best reviews on the site – 244 /245 stars.

Stable dividend yields over 7%.

7%. You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.