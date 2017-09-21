PTC Therapeutics: Sarepta Déjà Vu Or A Return To Scientific Standards?

Europe's conditional approval, patient advocacy pressure, and the Sarepta precedent will weigh in on the advisory committee, then ultimately on the FDA’s decision.

An RTF, an appeal rejection, and a submission under protest will force the FDA to consider the drug, despite major concerns over efficacy.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been through a long tumultuous road for their first drug Translarna (Ataluren) for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. With a burdened and neglected patient group, DMD is a serious Y-linked genetic disease affecting young males causing mortality at a young age and muscle debilitation. This unmet need has spurred companies to develop and create drugs to ebb the progression of this disease that is wreaking havoc on the patients and the families of those affected by DMD.

The company has garnered investor interest with the stock price creeping forward from a low of $4.19 to its current price of $20.11 resulting in a market cap of roughly $800 million due to speculation on the advisory committee results and real quarterly revenues of $48 million from their conditional approval in Europe. Assuming revenues along with operating costs stay stable, we could assume a burn rate of roughly $80 million per year with roughly $133 million cash on hand, allowing the company will be able to stay a going concern without an equity dilution round until early 2019.

PTCT data by YCharts

Background:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was in a very similar situation one year ago with an advisory committee meeting last year April 25th, 2016. An unprecedented event, the advisory committee meeting was a spectacle inviting a large amount of media presence with the attendance of many patients and patient advocacy groups. The CEO and Sarepta team displayed the data and made due with what little they had, and the patients demonstrated the catastrophically large unmet need, dragging the event to a late close at 7:36 pm. Although technically a defeat, with a majority of the committee members voting "No" for the recommendation of approval of the drug, this advisory committee meeting was able to cast a glimmer of hope for approval leading to a delay in the FDA decision for the drug Eteplirsen. The delay allowed for this glimmer to bubble within the FDA, and with added pressure from patient advocacy groups and undoubtedly Congress, the drug received a conditional approval, leading to discontent and the departure of a key figure within the FDA, Dr. Farkas.

Now today:

PTC Therapeutics is mirroring this past brouhaha, but with added vigor in all the wrong places. Translarna’s road to approval started off to a rocky start with an RTF due to a lack of efficacy data, then an appeal rejection. The finally to this rocky start culminated to the desperate use of the rarely used option of "filing under protest", forcing the FDA to consider Translarna for approval. The concerns of the FDA are not unwarranted as shown in the phase 3 lancet paper with the drug showing significance only in the middle severity subgroup.

Least-squares mean change in the 6-minute walk distance 6MWD test results

All Patients

Ataluren -47.7m Placebo -60.7m p=0.213 13 meters better in ataluren group

Prespecified Subgroup analysis

Baseline 6MWD of less than 300m at start of study

The ataluren group did 7.7m worse p = 0.749

Baseline 6MWD of between 300m and 400m at the start of the study.

The ataluren group did 42.9m better p = 0.007

Baseline 6MWD of more than 400m at the start of the study.

The ataluren group did 9.5m worse p = 0.580

I would recommend the community to read the scientific rationale for observing efficacy only in this middle subgroup as it is confusing and only brings up more questions. What other prespecified subgroups were there, and what other prespecified groups, if any, showed such a significant effect?

A lack of a controlled study measuring the change from baseline in dystrophin levels is also concerning.

Although support from the advisory committee meeting would not be impossible, it is highly unlikely that a blessing for approval could be justified with efficacy only seen in a subgroup coming from only one phase 3 trial. Which is why another phase 3 trial to reproduce this subgroup data is needed.

Currently, PTC Therapeutics is depending on revenues from its sales of Translarna in Europe with a conditional approval. This revenue stream, however, is at risk as even Europe has maintained the conditional status of the drug due to concerns with efficacy. No doubt, a CRL in the United States would weigh in on the conditional approval status in Europe. Why hasn't there been European post-marketing data released to demonstrate the efficacy of this drug in this patient population? PTC's other drug, Emflaza (deflazacort), is also on risky commercial ground due to having payer pushback on the price with other corticosteroids being as effective with the cost a fraction of what PTC is charging for its drug.

I am also very doubtful that patient advocate and congressional pressure would be as strong as when Sarepta’s drug was being reviewed. This is due to there being Sarepta's Etiplirsen already on the market.

PTC Therapeutics's pipeline has taken several hits lately, abandoning the cystic fibrosis indication after phase 3 results did not meet the primary endpoint. Other drugs in the pipeline are years from now, putting PTC in a hail mary position for DMD.

An approval from the FDA would also set a dangerous precedent not only for efficacy standards but also the regulatory approval pathway for orphan drugs.

The DMD population is a beleaguered patient group that deserves better from the industry and regulatory authorities. Although admirable, PTC Therapeutics would be much better off spending its resources on developing scientific and medical rationale rather than engaging in regulatory maneuvers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.