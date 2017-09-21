Sand In My Shoes - It's Material

Today I am going to perform the same exercise for the Materials sector, since my portfolio has been lacking a member of that sector since early August.

September is here, fall is in the air, and it is time to make another stock purchase in the Sand In Shoes IRA portfolio. I will reset in case anyone here is a new reader.

My ultimate goal is to achieve annual dividend payments of $10,000 in 10 years, and I plan on doing that by investing in dividend growth stocks. A dividend growth stock is a stock that pays a dividend (I hope that was obvious) and not only pays them regularly and consistently but also raises the dividend regularly and consistently.

By first finding and then investing in these companies regularly and then taking the dividends they spit out and investing those into dividend growth stocks, the hope is to turn a portfolio of stocks into a stream of income that we can live off of in our golden years, or sooner if you do this very well or start early, preferably both.

My plan is to sell off a portion of an S&P 500 Index fund and purchase approximately $2,000 worth of a stock every month until the money in the Index fund runs out. When purchasing these stocks, I am aiming to maintain diversification across the eleven sectors of the economy ultimately ending up owning roughly 9% of each. For a more in depth explanation of this idea, take a look at this article.

Nine of Eleven

Following my recent purchases of an Energy stock, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and a Technology stock, Cisco Systems (CSCO), I now have nine of the eleven sectors covered. Below are the current weightings of those nine sectors (plus cash). You will notice that as of yet I do not have any Materials or Industrials positions.

Consumer Discretionary 10.0% Consumer Staples 4.9% Energy 11.2% Financials 27.7% Health 14.9% REIT 12.3% Technology 7.6% Telecom 6.4% Utilities 4.3% Cash 0.6% 100.0%

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Warren Buffett

Yes. Great idea Mr. Buffett. The problem is, as you can see below, both of these sectors have had a good run this year. It has been difficult for me to find any stocks in these sectors that are trading at what you might call "a fair price". It seems that every company that checks most or all of my boxes is trading at sky high valuations, at or very near their 52-week high. A week or so ago I almost pulled the trigger on 3M (MMM) when it got close to $200/share but I got busy and I missed my chance. And that's as close as I have gotten.

IYM Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

But, sometimes a stock like MMM does not offer you very many chances to get in at a bargain basement price and if you wait you will miss all of the upside because you were waiting for a pullback that never happened. Will I be upset in ten years if I buy MMM at $210 instead of $201? Not likely.

Ten years ago you could have picked up shares for $75. Would I be upset if I paid $80 and the next week it was trading at $75? Maybe a little, but in ten years? Nope. At $210 the capital gain with an $80 basis is not as good as the gain with a $75 basis, but the return is still better than what my $75 would have gotten me in a money market account or what your broker pays you on your cash balance. That doesn't even take into account ten years of dividends you would have missed out on. MMM is paying $4.70 per share annually, pretty close to that $5 difference in price ten years ago, and that's just one year of dividends. So wait, why am I not buying MMM right now? Ummm… I might, but let's see what the Materials sector looks like first.

Ratings System

I will use the same system I used when I analyzed the Industrials sector, it will be color coded and completely subjective. For each metric I will assign a Good, Neutral, and Bad rating to each stock. The color coding will be quite familiar to anyone that, like me, opens Excel almost as soon as you get to your desk - green for good, yellow for neutral, and pinkish/reddish for bad. As I continue to read and write here my "guidelines" are slowly changing. If you have read some of my previous articles you may recognize some familiar metrics.

Stocks I will analyze

I started this process weeks ago and the first five stocks I looked at were Bemis Company (BMS), WestRock Company (WRK), International Paper (IP), Nucor Corporation (NUE), and Sonoco Products Co. (SON). Turns out not a single one of them excited me. They all had warts and I did not feel comfortable entering a position in any of them, and certainly not at the valuations that we currently see in the market.

So I went back to the proverbial drawing board and next investigated International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), Air Products and Chemicals (APD), RPM International (RPM), Praxair Inc. (PX), and Ecolab Inc. (ECL). I will not list all eleven stocks in a table. I have selected five from across the spectrum including my favorites as I feel it will be easier to keep up with five stocks and you won't be (completely) inundated with tables and numbers.

All eleven of the stocks I selected are at a minimum "Dividend Challengers" which means they have raised their dividend for 5+ consecutive years, with seven years being the shortest streak. I have heard of all of these companies, but that doesn't mean they are "blue chip" companies. In fact, unless you are a serious investor or maybe work in the industry, you may not have heard of some of them. But now it is time to start compiling numbers and we will let the numbers tell us what deserves further consideration.

The charts below all have data pulled from marketwatch.com unless otherwise specified and then I manipulate the numbers in a spreadsheet. As you will see I'm using data from 2012-2016 for my analysis. One of these companies, APD, actually has their fiscal year-end in a few weeks but I will still use the data for FY12-FY16 since we won't know FY17 results for a month or two.

If warranted, I will search out the most recent quarterly or trailing twelve months number. Where appropriate or useful I have included the 5 year CAGR or Compound Annual Growth Rate. Now for the first table:

Guideline #1 - Revenue Per Share Increasing

As you can see, IFF and ECL have each grown their revenues in excess of 2% over the past five years. IFF is a little bit more steady, but I gave ECL the good rating as well. If SON had a better 2016 number they certainly would have been rated "good". I almost rated APD bad, but a CAGR within 1% of flat earns them a neutral rating. BMS is going the wrong way and their -3.2% CAGR earned a "bad".

Guideline #2 - Book Value Per Share Increasing

At first glance this looks like the same table. IFF is the clear standout again. ECL is a strong "good", and APD this time almost made it to the good category but given the last three years of decline in book value again received a neutral rating. BMS is again going the wrong way and received another bad rating.

Guideline #3 - Quality Rating

All five of the companies I am reporting on scored fairly well on Safety and Financial Strength from Value Line. Air Products had the highest possible rating in both categories and IFF also scored quite well. The "worst" of the five companies seen here was Sonoco, but two out of a possible five and an "A" which is third highest out of nine possible ratings was not bad enough to warrant making it red.

Guideline #4 - Debt

This guideline continues to evolve as I try to come up with an easy to compute and easy to understand metric that measures the financial strength of the company using both the balance sheet and the statement of cash flows. I am always interested in seeing how much debt the company has on the balance sheet, and I always look at long term debt as well as the general trend (growing or paying it down) so I take that into account when assigning my subjective score.

The Total Debt/FCF is a little modification on the more popular Debt/EBITDA ratio that I see many places. I want to know how many years would it take for the company to completely pay off its debt if they directed every cent of free cash flow to that purpose. Ratios are useful when evaluating several companies at once like this.

So BMS and SON both get neutral ratings. Debt levels are fairly flat for both companies and their FCF is not bad, but it would take more than ten years to completely pay off their debt (I know this is not realistic, but it is an interesting mental exercise).

The other three all get good ratings. IFF and APD are both slowly amassing more debt, but their ability to pay it down (their free cash flow) is also growing so the company is more healthy from this perspective than they were five years ago. ECL is both paying down their debt and their FCF has grown considerably since FY12. ECL "wins" this metric, but there is no rating higher than good here.

Guideline #5 - FCF and Payout Ratio

BMS gets the lone bad rating here, and part of the reason is the FCF number is slightly erratic but more importantly they had a lower FCF number in FY16 than they did in FY12, by quite a bit (20%).

SON I gave a neutral rating to. Their FCF is a bit erratic but they have managed to maintain a reasonable payout ratio (dividends paid/FCF), easily covering the dividend when cash is plentiful and still just about 70% when it doesn't come as easy.

The other three are all good. Very good. Each of them are generating mountains of cash compared to five years ago, and not a one of them has a payout ratio above 50%, which leaves all of them a lot of room for future dividend increases, especially if they continue to generate this kind of free cash flow.

Guideline #6 - Common Shares Outstanding

My preference is for the companies I invest in to have a reasonable share buyback program. I am not interested in companies buying back so much of their own shares that it feels like financial engineering (reducing share count to "goose" the EPS number), but I do like it when a board has confidence in their own management team and feel like there are few investments as solid as the company they are managing.

The only company that obviously has a fairly aggressive share buyback program is BMS. IFF also is repurchasing shares though not nearly as aggressively. The others, while not buying back shares, or barely doing so, are also not using the equity markets to finance the operations of their company. That gets them a neutral rating.

Guideline #7 - Show Me the Money!

For this guideline, which is also evolving, I wanted to consider both the history of the company in terms of raising the dividend as well as the current yield. The following information was taken from David Fish's excellent spreadsheet as well as the yield as of a few days ago (real time quote) from my brokerage house. I do not consider share buy-backs here, but they were already discussed.

The color of the cell that the ticker symbol is in is my final rating. I also highlighted what made up the ranking.

BMS earns the only rating of bad. While they have raised their dividend for 34 straight years, which is clearly good, their relatively putrid dividend growth hurts them here. And the 5-year number is actually better than the 1- and 3-year growth rates.

SON, IFF, and ECL all earn neutral ratings but SON got there for a different reason. They also have a less than stellar 5 year growth rate, but a yield of >3% along with a 35 year history of raising the dividend makes me more inclined to invest here over BMS. IFF and ECL are both raising their dividends at a tremendous pace, but their low yields and in the case of IFF their slightly shorter history gave them neutral.

APD seems to be the Goldilocks stock here. They have a very nice yield, well above the yield of the S&P 500 of 1.88% as of this writing, they are growing the dividend at a decent clip, and they have 35 years of history to back them up.

Guideline #8 - P/E Ratio

This is a new guideline. Though all of these stocks are in the Materials sector, they are in a couple of different industries. I compared the P/E ratio of each of the companies to the P/E ratio of the industry they are a part of. Then I determined how much above or below their industry average they are currently trading. This helps me start to understand if the stock is currently over or under valued.

APD is in the "Chemicals" industry, SON and BMS are in the "Packaging & Containers" industry and ECL and IFF are in the "Specialty Chemicals" industry. APD nearly got a neutral rating here, but it was below the industry average which I consider quite a positive in this market.

Final Results

BMS just seems to be a business that is not growing and is very unexceptional. SON to me is that very boring stock that you might not hit a home run with but you probably won't get hurt there either. I could be OK with that.

IFF and ECL are both exceptional stocks that seem to be growing like crazy and also seem to be very overvalued. I would buy either one of them right now if they were about 30% cheaper. I didn't do the math, but that is about what I think would make me sit up and take notice. Unfortunately (since I have no position in either of them at this time) their excellent results the past few years have not gone unnoticed by others in the market.

APD again seems to me like the Goldilocks stock. They have very modestly grown their BV/share. They have a fortress balance sheet, excellent free cash flow, a good yield and a very solid dividend growth history. I will have to take a longer look at them, and if I don't find anything that shocks me I may have found the next addition to the Sand in Shoes IRA. Stay tuned, I will post more detailed information on APD if I decide to pull the trigger.

Thanks for making it this far. I hope you enjoyed the format, and please let me know if you think the color-coding format is useful and if you think there is anything that could be added or left out. It does seem like there is a bit of overlap in some of the metrics, though I am trying to keep that to a minimum, which is why these guidelines are constantly evolving. Finally, please let me know what you think about what I would call my top three stocks in this sector: APD, ECL, and IFF.

