After A Strong Run, Check Point Doesn't Look Like A Bargain

Increased spending on sales & marketing seems to be paying off, and the company has ample resources to devote to M&A to augment its own R&D efforts.

Check Point has been strong over the last year on renewed evidence that the company can, in fact, still generate some growth.

I've had a lot of respect for Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) for a long time, and the company's less impressive growth rates (and emphasis on margins) compared to Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) have created a few buying opportunities over the years. Buying opportunities emerged three times since mid-2015, with the latest run taking the shares up about 50% on renewed evidence that Check Point can still, in fact, generate pretty good revenue growth.

I keep Check Point on my watch list to take advantage of those pullbacks but right now doesn't look like one of those opportunities. I think the company can generate high single-digit long-term FCF growth from here, and I think the opportunities in cloud and mobile are still meaningful, but I want more than the high single-digit return that seems to be figured into today's valuation.

The Growth Story Isn't Quite Over

Check Point has been dedicating more resources to sales and marketing, and that seems to be helping translate the company's past R&D and M&A spending into better than expected revenue growth. Revenue growth has accelerated from 6% in the second half of 2016 to around 8% in the first half of 2017. Software blade subscriptions growth has accelerated above 25% and even maintenance revenue has picked up as discounting pressures have eased.

Although the high end of the market has eased, Check Point is doing well leveraging its recent introductions. New product families now make up the overwhelming portion of appliance revenue, but the company still has a sizable installed base that has yet to refresh.

Gross margins have stayed strong in the high 80%'s, but higher sales and marketing spending has been weighing on margins.

I believe the growth can continue. The company's SandBlast technology has shown itself to be very competitive in breach detection and the Check Point should start leveraging past investments made to grow the cloud and mobile businesses. Palo Alto, Fortinet, and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) will, of course, be there competing in the market (not to mention numerous smaller players), but Check Point has done a good job of holding onto its base and I believe it is getting more competitive with new business.

Marketing Spending Should Pay Off

Sales and marketing have been a controversial point with Check Point for some time. Check Point management has long prioritized strong operating margins and they succeeded in delivering exceptional operating margins and adjusted free cash flow.

Sometimes, though, you can have too much of a good thing, and I think Check Point went too far in prioritizing margin maximization. Check Point has traditionally taken the position that superior technology will sell itself, but that's not always the case and especially when companies like Palo Alto are exceptionally good at marketing. The company ran through multiple CMOs since 2014, due in part I believe to under-investment and under-prioritization of sales and marketing, but the company is now making up for that lost time.

Cash Means Options

The security market is always evolving and the ongoing stream of significant data breaches offers pretty good evidence that there is still room for improvement. Given that there is a competitive dynamic at work (as long as there's money to be made stealing/selling data, hackers will keep working at it), I don't think “steady state” has much meaning. So while Check Point's still-strong share in firewalls is a good cornerstone for the business, the reality is that constant innovation and improvement is necessary.

One of the things I like about Check Point is that, while they're often a “fast-follower” into new markets, they have shown a consistent ability to innovate into new opportunities, to acquire promising technologies, and then build upon those acquisitions with further R&D investment. With close to $4 billion in cash and long-term investments on the balance sheet, access to capital isn't a limiting factor when it comes to Check Point buying whatever it may need to stay in a leadership position.

The Opportunity

Although deferred revenue was still up almost 20% in the second quarter, billings growth slowed noticeably (up about 7%). Bears are going to point to that as a sign of coming trouble, and Check Point did lower guidance for the third quarter (though the timing of Yom Kippur seems like the biggest contributing factor), but billings and deferred revenue aren't as predictive for Check Point as for some companies (though they did start picking up ahead of this recent improvement in revenue...).

I'm not that concerned about Check Point's near-term operational performance, but I do have some concerns that the Street is up to speed with the story and that it will be harder for the company to outperform higher expectations. I still believe the company can generate long-term revenue growth around 5% and good cash flow margins, even if management elects to maintain a higher ongoing level of sales and marketing spending (which I believe it should).

Discounted back, though, those cash flows I model only support a high single-digit total return from today's price. I'm well aware that the Street will bid up stocks well ahead of what FCF would otherwise support when revenue growth is strong (and will also cut them down when growth disappoints), but I think FCF remains a good method for patient long-term investors.

The Bottom Line

Check Point is back in the good graces of the Street, so I'm not all that surprised that it no longer looks like much of a bargain. History suggests, though, that concerns about growth and competition will re-emerge and push the shares down. Should that process take the shares back down around (or below) $100 again in the next six months or so, I'd certainly consider another go-around with these shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.