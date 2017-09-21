IAT Or ITB: Which Now Is Your Best Wealth-Building ETF?

The btfs' data rows reveal how these attitudes reflect their big-money-fund client trade orders and how well those expectations were met in subsequent market prices.

The block-trader forecast [btf] pictures below show how implied price-range expectations by market-makers for these ETFs have trended daily over the past 6 months.

You are the best (only) one qualified to decide which combination of these features is likely to be the most satisfying for your present portfolio.

But they have differing levels of price-drawdown exposures, odds for successful profit capture (using the TERMD portfolio management discipline) and likely size of reward.

In the trade-off between Risk and Reward, these are the best two ETFS in the category of Narrow Industry funds (36 alternatives).

Current Industry-focus ETF Wealth-Builders

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (not of errors, but of what to do right) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves.

Their potential reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale. The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is at location [21] and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is at [9].

IAT minimizes price drawdown exposure risk, accepting reduced upside reward, while ITB accepts greater drawdown exposure to have a larger payoff prospect. Let’s look at the details of both candidates for investment.

Do not jump to conclusions about what these pictures show

Figure 2 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking “technical price chart.” Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 2 span the range of price implied to be likely by the actions of MMs as they hedge the firm’s capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when “filling” client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the “research” departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for IAT, the RI is 24, indicating some 3 times as much upside in prospect as downside.

The “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 2 displays where today’s RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution’s peak are favorable, to the right may be not so.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 2 tells of the prior experiences of forecasts like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs’ prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety, into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with costs set at the end of market price on the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days). When a still-open position is closed, it is to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For IAT there have been 78 prior instances of RIs at 24 out of the 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in 86% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable 11 positions, the return on all 78 was +4.2%. Since many reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 78 was 36 market days. That compounds to an annual (CAGR) rate of +33%.

A comparison of the +4.2% prior achievement with the present +5.7% prospect now produces a credible Ratio of .7, which is acceptable, although 1.0 or even better is desirable.

So much for what IAT may be able to produce in coming months. What about the bigger reward prospect ITB?

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

Figure 3 follows the same format and derivations as Figure 2. Here the MMs forecast is currently 43, much closer to an even balance between upside and downside than for IAT.

But ITB’s actual experiences of worst-case price drawdowns during its prior 264 prior RI 43 holdings were not nearly a negative the size of the +9.3% upside prospect. And in IAT the actual drawdowns relative to the expected +5.7% were larger than the forecast suggested. So the two ETFs had rather comparable reward-to-risk propositions, which is what Figure 1’s measure indicates.

There is a meaningful negative for ITB in the higher RI figure of 43, and it is evidenced in the “win odds” of only 66. Out of each 3 positions for ITB at a RI of 43, one was a loser. In IAT, the win odds were 86, nearly 7 out of 8.

Despite the smaller upside prospects for IAT of only +5.7%, the larger favorable odds earned a +4.2% payoff average, while here the net rewards were only +2.6%. On top of that, the higher proportion of losses (34% compared to 14%) entailed longer average holding periods (50 days vs. 36). That further hurt the CAGR for ITB, cutting it to +14%, less than half of IAT’s +33%.

A further discouragement is in the credibility of the +9.3% upside forecast being offered for ITB. The +2.6% net payoffs produce a credibility ratio of only 0.3, far below acceptable.

Conclusion

On several counts it appears that the wealth-building appeal of IAT is more compelling than that of ITB. IAT has a smaller sample size than ITB’s 264, but 78 is not so small as to be questionable from a statistical viewpoint. And its payoff performance from win odds of nearly 7 winners out of 8 is evident that the MMs have had, over the years, a better handle of what regional bank prices were likely to do in the next 3 months than what they could estimate for the construction crowd’s likely stock prices.

Please note that specific economic statistics of the two areas of interest in this comparison have little to no influence on which may be likely to be a better bet as a capital gain choice at this point in time for the next 3 months.

IAT appears to offer CAGR gain prospects twice as good as ITB.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.