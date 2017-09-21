Uniti: Free Falling

The current situation is not sustainable; either the bears will be proved right or UNIT is headed for a rebound in the near future.

I first wrote about Uniti Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) when it started falling after Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) suspended its dividend. As the price approached $19, I initiated a long position.

Since then, the price has continued to fall in the wake of analyst downgrades and a credit downgrade from S&P.

The bear storyline has clearly been ruling the day, and shareholders have been seeing a lot of red.

The bear argument has some good points, and whenever an investment is taking such large hits day after day, it is important to consider whether a mistake was made.

Growth

A key argument for the bears is that the low share price is a good reason for the share price to be low. UNIT is still in a phase where it needs to reduce its reliance on WIN. Not only out of fear that WIN might default (an overblown fear covered in my previous article), but also because the WIN lease only grows at 2% per year. UNIT management has identified fiber as the better growth area for the future.

In an interview with our own Brad Thomas, Kenny Gunderman said:

We are focused on acquiring fiber businesses and assets to diversify our revenues and expect to achieve the 50% revenue diversification threshold within the next 12 to 18 months.

That is a rather ambitious goal considering it is reliant on WIN for 70% of its revenue right now. The bears point out that the low share price takes away one of UNIT's best ways to raise capital. Issuing common shares now would likely be dilutive for any acquisition.

To that extent, the bears are exactly right. UNIT will have to find other methods to raise capital or wait until its share price recovers before making any major acquisitions.

However, I believe that the bears are being shortsighted. UNIT does not have to issue shares tomorrow. Currently, the stock has a dividend that is yielding 15%, which is higher than the train wreck which is Wheeler (NASDAQ:WHLR). Over the next several quarters, UNIT has time to prove the growth potential within its new acquisitions, prove that it can cover its dividend and perhaps even make smaller acquisitions. A lot can happen to share price over a year, or even over a quarter!

Cash Flow

Much of the discussion has centered around Q2 cash flow, which was not sufficient to cover the dividend. Covering the dividend will be critical to recovering the share price, as I'm sure we can all agree that cutting the dividend would lead to further downside.

The Q2 financial statements were not pretty. However, it is important to remember that the Q2 statements carried a significant portion of the expenses for the Southern Light acquisition, but none of the revenue. The acquisition closed shortly AFTER the quarter ended, but the new shares from the capital raise were issued before quarter end and a large portion were reflected on the quarterly statements.

These shares were outstanding, but the cash was just sitting on the balance sheet. This skews all of the per share numbers on the balance sheet since cash does not provide the cash flow that can be expected from the acquisitions.

At the end of the quarter, UNIT had $934 million in cash. $762 million of that was spent within days at the closing. The timing of the closing made for the rather unfortunate effect of showing much of the cost, but none of the benefits of the Southern Light acquisition on the Q2 financial statements.

In Q3, UNIT will be reporting numbers that reflect the revenue and cash flow from Southern Light and Hunt. Meanwhile, the shares outstanding will only increase about 6 million.

Headline numbers such as EPS, FFO and AFFO per share will all look substantially better thanks to a numerator that increases significantly more than the denominator.

Even without internal growth, FFO and AFFO per share should look closer to what they were throughout 2016. I believe that should be enough to give many investors confidence in UNIT's ability to cover its dividend.

Personally, I am not terribly worried about the headlines. What will be more crucial to me in Q3 financials is to see what kind of internal growth UNIT is experiencing from its fiber. I want to see a healthy growth rate in its older fiber holdings, and if there is a lack of growth, I might consider selling the bounce I expect from the headline numbers.

Future Acquisitions

Another aspect that I believe the bears are missing is that UNIT has plenty of liquidity for small incremental acquisitions. After paying for Southern Light, it had $172 million in cash and $515 million open on its revolver.

Much of UNIT's acquisition pipeline is under $250 million. Given the struggling share price, it is unlikely that common share issuances will be a reliable source. That likely makes any large acquisitions unprofitable.

However, with its cash on hand and sizable cash flow, small acquisitions might be a possibility. UNIT will take some time to absorb Southern Light and Hunt, but I think it is reasonable to look for sub-$250 million acquisitions to start taking place in Q1 of 2018. These could be funded while issuing a minimal number of shares.

Conclusion

UNIT has had a very rough quarter in terms of share price. External factors like the difficulties at WIN have weighed heavily on the share price. It did not help that UNIT was in the middle of a very large acquisition, which reflected the costs but left the benefits unproven.

Key for UNIT investors will be to determine whether the acquisition of Hunt and Southern Light will be sufficient enough to produce cash flow in excess of the dividend. A Q3 report that shows cash flow in excess of the dividend, or at least very close, would provide a lot of support for the share price.

It is important not to confuse UNIT's current ability to raise further capital at good rates, with its ability to meet its financial obligations. UNIT has plenty of liquidity to service its debt, capital expenditures and pay its dividend.

UNIT likely cannot do a large capital raise in the near future; however, that does not mean that growth is completely off the table. There is room for organic growth on its current assets, and to me, this will be the most important question to be answered in the Q3 and Q4 earnings reports. The "fiber is the future" growth story is very persuasive, but remains to be proven. Proof of strong organic growth would defray much of the risk of limited capital access.

Strong organic growth in fiber could make smaller acquisitions viable in early 2018 and could make the whole bear argument over share price and cost of capital causing a negative feedback loop irrelevant.

With UNIT now yielding 15%, I think it is very unlikely that this situation will persist. Either the bears will be proved right, or the share price will rebound when it becomes apparent that UNIT can cover its dividend with its current assets. If the dividend is proved sustainable, like I believe it will be, such a high yield will prove very attractive and will not last long.

I have continued to add to my position as shares become cheaper.

