Is Ford A Long-Term Loser Or Winner?

For a company like Ford what is important is the long run, during which upside potential seems likely.

Ford is a long-term runner trying to be near the lead of the shift from ICE to BVE.

Ford (F) is a company that has a long-term strategy of great sustainability. Its multiplicity of vehicle types and models covers the personal and professional needs of consumers around the world. Ford's significant value has to do with such a strategy that denotes a high standard of technical knowledge and research and development.

Its excellent position in the market ensures that the company is a great generator of cash flow, which is fundamental for a large company of this type. In my opinion, investors will be interested in the company because of its high dividend, confidence in its strategy and, in another extremely important aspect, the development of electric models.

The automobile industry is moving slowly but inexorably towards electric vehicles (EVs). For economic and ecological reasons, the long term will have an increasingly strong share of EVs. In addition, consumers have already shown that they embrace this technology with great enthusiasm. But the great change will never be made slowly because it will certainly bring about a radical shift from ICE to BEV in an increasingly rapid and unstoppable way. The automotive builder who is ahead in this process will be the market winner.

I am confident that Ford will take a decisive step forward in its innovation strategy which is expected to become a true turnaround. It will be crucial to become aware of the actions Ford has taken in exploring and researching new technologies. On Oct. 3, a strategic update session will take place for Ford investors where CEO Jim Hackett will explain the automaker's strategy.

We already know that there is an extended program of new electric models whose progress will certainly be developed at the meeting. Following partnerships with a broad set of start-ups, new business models will be evaluated and tested. It is not out of the question the possible cooperation agreement between Ford and Waymo (Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) autonomous car division), which would be a strong step with large effects on the market.

As per the company's guidance, we have adjusted EPS of $1.75 (average value) for full year 2017. Taking Tuesday's closing price of $11.62, the company has a forward P/E of ~6.70, which is a very low number. The present is fairly balanced and, in my opinion, the $10 level is a bottom that admits some security for shareholders. With this outlook and a dividend yield of ~5.5%, investors should be happy.

Note: The chart is in semi-logarithmic scale. Source: StockCharts.

With the above five-year weekly chart (unadjusted), we can observe that from the top at $18.12, share prices have consistently fallen making lower highs and lower lows. The situation is not good either in the short or medium term, although the ~$10.50 zone has been a support since 2013. On the other hand, if the closing price in the near future exceeds $11.83, the sequence of declines will be broken and prices could recover.

Conclusion

The short term doesn't tell us anything important, although it is advisable to monitor the trend and share price movements. In fact, for a company like Ford, what is crucial is the long term, during which upside potential seems likely. The company's dynamics in electric vehicles and its growth - albeit modest - in a difficult environment make us believe in the strength of its fundamentals.

Disclaimer: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.