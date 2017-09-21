Transports Should Outperform In Q4

For much of this year, the transportation sector just couldn't catch a break. The Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) swooned in March through May and underperformed again in July and August. It was left behind by the Dow Industrials for long periods this summer and was given up by many observers as a lost cause. A thesis prevailed among many students of Dow Theory that the lagging action of the transportation stocks was a sure sign of trouble ahead for the U.S. broad market.

That notion should soon be put to rest as recent improvement in the leading transport stocks eventually gives rise to an impressive performance in the upcoming fourth quarter. It is, after all, in the last three months of the year when the transport sector typically sees a positive performance, especially when a bull market is underway. With price and forward earnings momentum firmly established for the broad market, the transportation stocks stand to benefit from the upcoming seasonal strength.

After months of lagging the Dow Industrials, investors should expect the transportation sector to outperform in the final months of 2017. The transports have some catching up to do but several leading stocks from this group have recently shown increasing strength. We'll examine some of those stocks here. It will do well to note that according to Stock Trader's Almanac, sector seasonality for the transports begins in October and runs through May. The long-term average return for the transports during this period is around 20%.

A return to strength - or better yet, leadership - of the transportation stocks would be ideal for the overall health of the U.S. broad market. One of the noteworthy tenets of the venerable Dow Theory first articulated by Charles Dow in the 19th century, and later refined by his disciple Robert Rhea, is that the "Dow Transportation Average must confirm the Dow Industrial Average." Modern day exponents of the Dow Theory have refined it to include the adage that leadership in the Transports is usually, though not always, a bullish leading indicator for the Industrials.

The basis of Dow Theory is that since the transportation sector is the essential mover of manufactured goods from one point to the next, it therefore follows that "as go the transports, so goes the manufacturing sector." Historically, a failure to confirm a rising trend in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) by the transports has been viewed as a harbinger of weakness for the broad market. By contrast, confirmation or leadership in the transports point to a positive outlook for stocks in the aggregate.

One of the most important of the transport sector stocks, both for confirming broad equity market strength and economic strength, is FedEx Corp. (FDX). As a leading shipper, the outlook for FDX provides important clues for the overall internal health of the U.S. business economy. FedEx's stock price has shown remarkable improvement this month after its mid-summer slump. As can be seen here, FDX made a token new high on Wednesday, Sep. 20, despite a below-consensus earnings report the previous day. The progression of the FDX stock price, however, suggests that in-the-know investors have already discounted the previous quarter's earnings setback and are expecting better things ahead.

Also showing strength is Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), which is also probing to new highs. NSC has been a leader among railroad stocks of late. The positive performance of rail stocks has always been a good omen for the economy as a consequence of increased shipping demand. NSC is one of the stalwart rail stocks to watch along with FDX when evaluating near-term prospects for both the transports and the broad market. An improving freight volume outlook and earnings prospects have bolstered the railroads in 2017.

In addition to the recent strength in the leading transport stocks, there are a number of favorable omens which suggest the bull has plenty of room to run in the fourth quarter. Breadth, volume and internal momentum continue to strengthen on almost a daily basis and are at new highs for the year. Leading the way have been the NYSE A-D line and the cumulative 52-week new highs-lows. The A-D line has even been leading the advance to new highs, which is encouraging.

Even more encouraging is the fact that NYSE cumulative volume is finally catching up to confirm the latest advance in the major averages. See chart below.

With both volume and breadth now confirming, the bulls should be able to consolidate their control over the interim trend as we head into the crucial, and historically bullish, final quarter. More importantly, the fact that the transportation sector stocks are finally catching up with other segments of the market is a major relief for Dow Theorists. It's also one less arrow in the quiver for the bears, who often resorted to the recent lag in the DJTA as a support for their negative market outlook. When the DJTA finally exceeds its July peak, the bulls will have an even stronger confirmation that the coming quarter will likely be favorable for equity investors.

