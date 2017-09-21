Rent A Center: A Value Proposition?

I haven't seen enough in recent quarters to warrant an investment as of now, but I will be keeping an eye on this one.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) is the one of the largest rent-to-own operators in North America commanding around a 1/3rd share of the approximately $9 billion dollar industry. The company provides the opportunity for consumers to obtain a wide variety of products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, (including tablets), smartphones, and furniture (including accessories) through the rent-to-own process.

RCII has faced some serious challenges in the past couple years as falling revenues and high debt levels have put pressure on their earnings. On April 10, 2017 the company announced its three pillar "comprehensive strategy to restore growth, improve profitability and maximize value." This strategy includes efforts to 1) strengthen their core, 2) Optimize and Grow their Acceptance NOW segment and 3) Embrace Technology and Channel Expansion.

Thus far investors have yet to see the results from these ambitious plans set by management and Q2 was yet another difficult one, as revenues continued to fall(down around 9% YoY) and a net loss was turned in by the company. EPS estimates were missed by $.07 although they beat on revenues by $11.83 million, same store sales were down yet again and there was a further reduction in store count.

In USD Six Months That Ended June 2017 June 2016 Total Assets 1,472,598 1,602,741 Total Liabilities 1,223,801 1,337,808 Total Revenue 1,419,621 1,585,271 Net (loss) earnings (15,572) 35,007

There were some positives in Q2 as Rent-A-Center reduced its long-term debt and continued its attempts to put out a better product mix that focuses on higher priced items that the company can earn more on. After years of ballooning debt it's a real positive to see management getting things under control although they still have a relatively high net debt figure.

The Acceptance NOW segment of their business showed continued growth. Acceptance NOW is the no credit needed, no long-term obligation, low capital investment segment of the business that offers flexible payment plans for the company's lower income consumers and features one of the highest approval rates in the industry. This way of doing business obviously comes with associated risks as we can see in the August numbers released by the company where the Acceptance NOW program had over 10% delinquencies compared to around 7% for RCII's overall business. As you can see from the breakdown below, Acceptance NOW continues to be the singular bright spot in a company whose revenues have continually fallen across the board.

Breakdown of Revenues in USD Six Months That Ended June 2017 June 2016 Core U.S. 947,924 1,114,977 Acceptance Now 437,867 429,912 Mexico 23,114 27,060 Franchising 10,716 13,322

The most recent press release showing sales figures for August once again reveals the consistent trend of a tumbling core business buoyed by the Acceptance NOW program. Core U.S same store sales were down 5.3% in the month while Acceptance NOW's same store sales were up 8.6%. These recent sales figures were slightly impacted by Hurricane Harvey, but overall the numbers are still a disappointment for investors who have been hoping the new three pillar strategy to get the company back on its feet would have manifested itself by now. It's no surprise that the stock price has reacted with a nearly 6% drop as of today(9/20/17).

Recently, Rent-A-Center turned down a buyout offer from the private equity firm Vintage Capital saying that the firm "significantly undervalues the company." This really isn't a surprise given management's lofty goals and expectations of a recovery going forward. In the investor presentation for Q2 management included a slide showing the goals for their strategic plan to create value for the company in the coming years. In my opinion, it is a very optimistic view of their current situation and potential, but nonetheless I wanted to run the numbers to see what their potential value could be if all these expectations are met.

Currently RCII's Market Cap is around $640 million with(still impressive) revenues for the first half of 2017 at $1.4 billion. EBITDA (according to my calculations) was a meager $35,592,000 for the same period. Given the company's current market cap this gives them a EBITDA multiple of around 9x if we assume a steady EBITDA through the year. Now, if we look at managements goals to get the EBITDA margin to around 9.5-10.5% by 2019 we can conclude that their EBITDA would be around $280 million for the year assuming consistent revenues(I am not willing to give them the revenue increase they are expecting as they haven't proved they can achieve this).

EBITDA Margin= EBITDA/Total Revenue

10%=EBITDA/$2.8 billion

10%*$2.8billion=EBITDA of $280 million for 2019.

Finally, if we assume a similar EBITDA multiple of around 9x for the year 2019 this would give the company a potential market cap of approximately $2.52 billion. If management can accomplish this herculean task and get their company to the expected EBITDA margin of around 10% while even just maintaining current revenues then RCII begins to look like an interesting deep value proposition. I am not sure these goals are truly attainable, but there are some developments that give me a hint of hope for the future.

One example of such a development is Rent-A-Center's new app. Fitting with the third pillar of management's plan to achieve sustainable growth CEO Mark Speese discussed the new Rent-A-Center App in the Q2 Conference Call:

We are in the late innings of developing and deploying a mobile application which will bring Rent-A-Center to our consumers anytime and anywhere. Rent Mobile will provide more choices to our consumers with the ability to make payments and manage their accounts while allowing us the opportunity to engage and improve customer retention and satisfaction.

The other area where consistent improvement has been made is with the Acceptance NOW program. It seems Rent-A-Center has found its true customer base in lower income consumers who want, but can't truly afford, the highest quality electronics, furniture, etc. I do worry about the high level of delinquencies in the program and how this will affect margins, hindering the company's ability to get to that EBITDA margin of around 10% by 2019, but nevertheless the growth in this area has been impressive.

The one pillar of the growth strategy initiated by management at RCII that hasn't seen any improvement is their core business which quarter after quarter turns out disappointing numbers. Looking at the current valuation of Rent-A-Center vs. the industry average and its own 5Y average we can see the company is not beloved by the markets. A price/sales figure of just 0.2 shows that people aren't willing to pay for this company's revenues and need to see improving earnings before faith can be restored in the much-maligned management

RCII Current Industry Average RCII 5Y Avg* Price/Book 2.6 2.2 1.2 Price/Sales 0.2 1.0 0.5 Price/Cash Flow 4.0 3.4 18.9 Dividend Yield % ~2.7 1.1 3.6

*Price/Cash Flow Uses 3 Year

Overall, I see RCII as a potential deep value proposition in the coming years if management can prove their strategy to create value is working. As of now, and especially after the August numbers, I just don't have enough proof that the lofty targets set by the company for EBITDA margins and FCF are achievable. The ~2.7% dividend yield isn't enough to entice me to invest in a company whose stock price may have more room to fall in the near term. However, I see RCII as a potential buyout candidate given the right offer. This could lead an investor willing to take the risk to a solid profit, and if the company can accomplish their goals and achieve the $2.52 billion dollar market cap by 2019 there will be some hefty price appreciation in the stock for sure. As for now I think the better way to invest in RCII might be through their high-yielding junk bonds as I don't see this company facing bankruptcy anytime soon, and if their plans do work out they could see an improvement in their bond's rating in the future. Something like their 6.625% coupon bond maturing 11/15/2020 with a yield to maturity of approx. 8.3% and an S&P rating of CCC+, may be the more logical way to get into Rent-A-Center right now.

