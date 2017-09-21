Market Volatility Bulletin: Monthly At-The-Money ES Contract Hits July Lows

Important: We are doing an interview with an individual who ran a study (and trades a fund) on short vol. We'd love to get reader comments/questions on the white paper.

The monthly contract his hit the same low that it achieved at the late July bottom; quarterly is only off its low by a tenth of a vol point.

Spot VIX is plumbing to new lows the morning after the FOMC announcements for Quantitative Tightening and another rate hike in December.

CNBC: 9:31AM EST

Perhaps Dr. Yellen is considering this morning's CNBC "Breaking News" headline. The only market to move decisively has been VIX (VXX), and it has wasted no time in sinking.

Precious metals are feeling the sting this morning, but this would seem to have more to do with fear receding as opposed to strength in the rates or dollar complex.

Both US Treasuries as well as the Dollar relative to other major currencies went not much anywhere.

Oil remains near the summer's highs, but still has managed to get tripped up in the aftermath of the Fed announcement.

Of course, the Federal Reserve did not announce any changes to the Fed Funds rate at yesterday's FOMC meeting. They did, however, introduce the idea of quantitative tightening.

Former BIS Chief: "System Dangerously Unanchored" by SA Contributor Bruce Wilds earns today's mention.

The author leads with the following:

Former chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements, William White, told Bloomberg TV recently that "the system is dangerously unanchored." This is not the first time White has issued a warning that global financial markets were not on sound footing. Underlining his grave concern, the former chairman of the Economic and Development Review Committee at OECD stated the current situation "looks very similar to 2008." He then added that OECD sees "more dangers" today than in 2007. Even as stock markets across the world continue to set new records and make all-time new highs, we should see this as an acknowledgment all is not well.

There is a mention of very low VIX levels and, importantly, concerns that global debt levels as a percentage of global GDP have reached the same point they were at the onset of the financial crisis. White does not believe that giant injections of Central Bank liquidity have the power to rescue a global economy suffering under the weight of too much debt as they did the first time around. Here's Mr. Wild:

QE and easy money policies by the US Federal Reserve and its peers have had the effect of bringing spending forward from the future in what is known as "inter-temporal smoothing"; this has become a toxic addiction over time and no longer has the traction it once had. In the end, the future catches up with you. This makes it easy to argue that central banks have only postponed the inevitable by continuing to print money and expanding the monetary base."

The article addresses balance sheet toxicities the world over, from Europe to the developing economies such as China and India. An image that compares debt levels to global GDP delivers a sobering effect:

What do readers think: Is there another debt bubble/financial crisis in the offing? Many seem to believe so, but they've been proven wrong time and again over the past five year or so; we recall a front-page Barron's article back June 2012 asking whether the Chinese economy will encounter a "hard landing" soon. Obviously many still believe it will come, but it certainly has not transpired so far.

Thoughts on Volatility

Spot VIX leaped all the way up to last Friday's highs of about 10.7 in the immediate aftermath of the Fed decision… and that was that. Equities rapidly rebounded, predominantly under the leadership of Financials (XLF). For its part, spot submerged under the ten-handle, and is continuing to seek out new lows.

All the same, F1 was not so inclined to descend nearly so much as spot VIX. The F1-F2 contango did not alter much. So far, F1 is not taking spot VIX' bate, preferring the company of its younger brother F2; each contract descended by only about .1 of a vol or so.

We asked yesterday, and we'll repeat our question: Does anyone who trades VX futures here do time flies? Say short the Nov and the Jan, long two of the Dec. Thoughts?

There is increasingly widespread concern about the potential impact that vol ETPs (XIV, SVXY) could have on the market for VIX futures. We do not intend this in some sort of alarmist sense. But it does appear that the state of the VIX and the volume of ETP holdings and/or options on VIX-ETPs is generating potentially valid consternation among professionals and practitioners.

To the contrary, we have an interview planned for Mr. Bill Valentine, CFA on the white paper that he recently composed called "Is Short Vol a Crowded Trade?"

Mr. Valentine thoughtfully refutes the idea that somehow the short vol ETPs are going to blow up the volatility market. The actual white paper is twenty-two pages long and seeks to dispel several myths about the volatility market and in particular notions about how "foolish" the short-vol trade is ("Short vol carry monkeys" is a term the author doesn't care for).

We recommend you read his work, as it may inform aspects of your understanding of this dynamic and complex market; it could also impact your trading tactics. We are looking to schedule an interview with Mr. Valentine for the week after next. In the meantime, if there are any questions that you would like for us to include in the interview, please include them in the comment thread or PM us.

If we recall correctly then 5.3 was the low we recorded on the weekly contract, 6.9 on the monthly, and 9.3 on the quarterly. Since earlier in the week, the weekly has posted higher levels, while monthly has held firm and quarterly has continued lower.

With Chair Yellen's speech out of the way, the weekly contract has dodged another bullet. Prime Minister May's speech related to the Brexit negotiations with the EU takes place in Florence tomorrow in Florence. It's not too likely to rattle markets, but it's at least possible.

The monthly contract is now tied for the lows we recorded in late July: under $40 for an almost-thirty-day optionality agreement! And this with spot still trading higher than its lowest levels achieved in July. We think there is probably just a little bit more downside on the monthly contract, but buying the straddle now would be highly defensible.

We're also liking the quarterly more and more, though we confess to the nerves about further hemorrhaging. We see a sub-nine quarterly ATM print is highly possible this go-around. The modified iron condor we called for earlier could be closed out at this point.

Conclusion

