Home Depot Vs. Lowe's: A Thunderdome Match

I present a method using my 4 key characteristics and DDM valuation to decide which stock, HD or LOW, is the better use of my money now.

I often have only enough cash to purchase 1 stock, so how do I decide which one to buy.

Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) are two companies that I would like to own. The current market price of their shares represents a good value. Based around my 4 key characteristics for dividend growth companies, I present a method to determine which stock to buy.

Why these two companies for a match-up?

I think most investors have had a time when they had only enough cash to buy one stock, but had one or more stocks they wanted to buy. I also think it's not uncommon to find that two of the stocks you want to buy are in the same or very similar business. I recently wrote about LOW and HD, here and here. Both companies do well at demonstrating why 4 key characteristics: growing markets or revenues, growing profits, handling debt well, and growing a well-supported dividend.

While it would be a bad decision to buy shares in each company, I think many dividend growth investors, whether because of diversity considerations or limitations on currently available cash, can benefit from pitting these two companies against each other. So, two stocks enter, one stock leaves.

How have HD and LOW done at growing markets or revenues?

Since growing markets or revenues is my first key characteristic, I will first compare how LOW and HD have been growing their revenues. Growing revenues is important because that is the easiest way to grow profits to provide more cash to increase the dividend.

The first revenue comparison I will do is to compare the percentage change in revenue each quarter. In the YChart above, I compare the percentage change rather than just the dollar value change to remove the bias towards the larger company. I want to measure growth rate, not just growth. And it's quite clear that LOW wins this as only 2 quarters in the entire 10 year period at a slower growth rate than HD.

I think that a company that is regularly beating analysts' expectations on revenue is doing better than a company that is producing revenues in-line with estimates or even missing them. So looking at this list of earnings reports for HD I see that HD has beaten revenue expectations 13 times and missed twice for a net number of beats of 11. Look at the list for LOW, I see that LOW has 8 beats and 7 misses on revenue for a net number of 1 beat on revenue. HD is pretty consistently beating expectations on revenue and this faster growth in revenue increases the chances that it will have the resources to grow the dividend.

While rising revenue is good, consistently rising revenue is even better. Using the same SA page for earnings reports I can see what revenues did each quarter over the last 15. LOW has 15 quarters with year over year revenue growth. HD has only the last 14 quarters.

So, on the first key characteristic, growing revenues, LOW leads with 2 wins to one win for HD.

How well has each done at growing profits?

Growing profits is the second of my 4 key characteristics. While a company can pay out increasing dividends for a while if it isn't growing profits, eventually it will not have enough resources to do that. So I want a company that has been growing its profits in the past and has the potential to keep doing it.

In the YChart above I show two metrics related to company profits. The first, EPS is earnings per share a GAAP measure of profitability. The second, Free Cash Flow per share shows how much cash a company is generating and can be a better metric to judge whether or not a dividend can be supported.

On EPS, HD has shown the better growth, not only is the change better but the difference in rates is increasing. I think it's an even better showing for HD, because at the same time it is growing profits faster than LOW its revenues were growing at a slower pace. A company that over time is doing better at getting more profit out of its sales is the better investment.

On FCF per share, the winner is less obvious. However over the 10 year period, the slowest quarters for growth for HD had faster growth than those same quarters for LOW. And After 2012, the quarter with the fastest growth for the year also beat the same quarter for LOW. HD is again the winner on FCF growth rates.

Next I will use the same earnings list that I used for revenues and count the net beats on earnings. Since I base my estimates of future dividend growth on analysts' earnings growth estimates, whether analysts have over or under estimated earnings growth is important in determining how much I should count on their estimates for future growth. Looking at HD I see that it has 12 beats, one in-line and 2 misses for a net of 10 beats. Looking at LOW, I see that it has 7 beats, 2 in-lines, and 6 misses for a net of 1 beat.

Future earnings growth is also important as that is where future dividend payments will come from. So looking at finviz.com for HD I see that I see that predicted EPS growth for next year is 13.30% and the average for the next 5 years is 12.72%. The same data for LOW is 14.52% for next year and 13.33% for the next 5 years. That is 2 solid wins for LOW.

On the second key characteristic, HD won on 3 tests and LOW won on 2 tests. The over-all match is now tied at 4 all.

What about debt, how do they compare in managing the debt?

To see how well each company is doing on my 3rd key characteristic, managing debt well, I will use my free subscription to Moody's (because Moody's includes a lot more information on its evaluation of each company and the company's actions). To judge how well each company is managing its debt, I will look at 2 factors, the current credit rating of the company, and the direction of the last change in credit rating.

Looking at what Moody's says about HD, I see that the current rating is A2 and the last change in rating was an upgrade on November 19th 2013 from A3 to A2. A2 corresponds to an A from the other credit rating agencies and is investment grade.

Looking at what Moody's says about LOW, its rating is A3 and its last change in rating was a downgrade on November 14th 2011 from A1 to A3. A3 is still pretty good, but the big down-grade certainly indicates a loss of confidence in LOW.

On the 3rd key characteristic of debt management, while I wouldn't say either HD or LOW is doing a bad job, it's clear that HD is doing the superior job. Certainly a win on both tests for debt handling speaks loudly to me. With those two winds, HD now leads with 6 wins to 4 for LOW.

What about dividends, how well are they doing at growing and supporting dividends?

As a dividend growth investors, the dividend and how well supported it is very important to me. In the YChart above, we can see the percentage change in the dividend over time. The dividend from LOW shares is increasing at a faster rate so it wins the test on rate of increase of the dividend.

The payout ratio gives an indication of how easily a company can pay the dividend, especially if earnings fall for a quarter to two. Generally when it is over 25%, the lower the better, as this gives the company more room to continue to pay and increase the dividend even when earnings aren't increasing as fast. I don't like payout ratios that stay below 25% for long because to me that indicates that management doesn't have much commitment to paying a dividend. HD should be given credit for decreasing its payout ratio from 2009 to 2012 even while it was increasing the dividend. However, during this 10 year period LOW has all but one quarter had a lower payout ratio. The difference isn't huge but going forward it looks like LOW is better positioned to handle a bad quarter.

Looking at how the payout ratio is changing over time gives another view on how well supported the dividend is. In the YChart we can see the percentage change of the payout ratio over the last 5 years. Particularly over the last 2 years, I think HD is doing a better job of keeping dividend increases in-line with earnings increases.

Looking at the CCC List, I can see that HD has increased its dividend each year for 8 years. LOW has increased its dividend each year for 54 years, so for length of streak LOW is the clear winner.

So on the dividend tests, LOW has 3 wins to a single win for HD. With LOW having had 4 winds prior to this it now has 7 wins. The one win here added to the prior 6 wins for HD brings it to 7 wins as well.

How well is each company doing at turning my investment dollars into dividends?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

Those parameters set my buy price at $78. With the current market price of $77.50, that means that for every dollar spent on buying shares of LOW, an investor gets $1.006 in NPV of the dividend stream.

When I originally wrote about HD, I used a dividend growth rate of 11%, which I will keep as it is still below what Finviz.com thinks earning will increase over the next 5 years.

Using those parameters gives me a buy price of $163. With the market price being $158.68 for each dollar spent buying shares of HD an investor gets $1.027 in NPV of the dividend stream. By that measure HD is a better value that LOW.

Conclusion

Both LOW and HD are pretty good companies with good dividend growth histories. In the end the better investment now turned on the fact that relative to its dividend stream, HD is selling at a better price than LOW. For me, when all other things are equal or close, I like the company with the better credit rating, so HD wins there too. All things considered I think HD represents a slightly better opportunity for a dividend growth investor at this time.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.