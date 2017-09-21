Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: A Pullback And Upcoming Regulatory Catalysts

FDA accepted the BLA application for Vestronidase Alfa for MPS 7 with PDUFA on November 16 this year.

Ultragenyx (RARE) is a rare disease-focused biotechnology company which was founded in 2010. Its headquarters are based in Novato, CA (San Francisco area). It launched its IPO on NASDAQ at $21/share in 2014. The stock fell from around $85 level in late August when a phase 3 study of ACE-ER in GNE myopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint and is at an attractive entry point ahead of near-term catalysts. Recently, it also offered to buy Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX), another rare disease company.

Product pipeline:

Vestronidase Alfa for MPS 7:

MPS 7 is a genetic disorder caused by the deficiency of the beta-glucuronidase enzyme. The inability to break down glycosaminoglycans, GAGs, due to this enzyme deficiency leads to their accumulation in body tissues. Clinical features include abnormal coarsened facial features, liver and spleen enlargement, airway obstruction, lung disease, cardiovascular complications, joint stiffness, short stature, and skeletal disease. In the absence of approved therapies, patients usually die in the teens or early adulthood. The target market is about 200 known cases in the developed world (10-K).

Vestronidase Alfa (rhGUS) is an enzyme replacement therapy for MPS 7. A phase 3 study met its primary endpoint of reducing urinary GAG (dermatan sulfate) excretion after 24 weeks of treatment, with a reduction from baseline of 64.8 percent (p<0.0001). FDA accepted the BLA application in this indication with PDUFA on November 16 this year (under priority review). It has FDA Orphan drug designation in the indication. EMA decision on the approval application is expected in Q1, 2018. Ultragenyx has licensed rights to rhGUS from Saint Louis University.

Burosumab (KRN23) for X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH):

XLH is characterized by loss of phosphate in the urine due to excessive activity of Fibroblast Growth Factor 23 (FGF23), leading to low serum phosphate. Clinical features include skeletal abnormalities, muscle weakness, and bone pain. The target market is about 12,000 patients in the US (10-K). Current therapies are inadequate and include phosphorus supplementation.

A phase 3 study of Burosumab in adult XLH met its primary endpoint of achieving serum phosphorus level above 2.5 mg/dl (lower limit of normal).

Treatment with Burosumab also resulted in improvement in patient-reported stiffness and caused healing of fractures and pseudofractures. The safety profile was similar to placebo.

In a phase 2 study in children with XLH, the therapy resulted in improvement in serum phosphorus and rickets. It has Breakthrough therapy designation in pediatric XLH as well as FDA Orphan drug designation. The company has submitted a BLA application in the US on August 24 in both pediatric and adult XLH (decision expected within 60 days). An NDA approval by FDA could start another runup in the stock price. Commercial rights were licensed from Kyowa Hakko Kirin.

Burosumab (KRN23) for Tumor-induced osteomalacia, TIO:

TIO is a disease characterized by usually benign tumors that produce excess levels of FGF23. It is characterized by low serum phosphorus, osteomalacia, muscle weakness, fatigue, bone pain, and fractures. The prevalence of TIO is about 500-1,000 cases in the US (10-K). The resection of tumors may resolve symptoms but may not be possible in some cases.

Interim data from an open-label phase 2 trial for Burosumab showed improvement in serum phosphorus levels in TIO.

Triheptanoin (UX007) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD):

LC-FAOD is a group of autosomal recessive genetic disorders in which the body is unable to convert long-chain fatty acids into energy. It leads to severe depletion of glucose in the body, and liver, muscle, and heart disease. Current treatment includes the avoidance of fasting, low-fat/high carbohydrate diets, carnitine, and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. The available therapies may be inadequate in many cases. The target market is about 2,000-3,500 cases in the US (10-K).

A phase 2 open-label trial showed efficacy in improving exercise tolerance and quality of life scores. Triheptanoin has FDA Orphan drug designation in this indication. Discussions are ongoing with regulators regarding a phase 3 study. Commercial rights were licensed from Baylor Research Institute.

Triheptanoin (UX007) for glucose transporter type 1 deficiency syndrome (Glut1 DS):

Glut1 DS is caused by a genetic defect that impairs the transport of glucose into the brain. It is characterized by seizures, developmental delay, and movement disorders. Current therapies include ketogenic diet and antiepileptic drugs for seizures (which don't usually respond well). The target market is about 3,000-7,000 patients in the US (10-K).

After a successful phase 2 study, a phase 3 movement disorder study in Glut1 DS patients ongoing. UX007 has FDA Orphan drug designation in this indication.

Intellectual property: Patent expiration for various product candidates is: KRN23 = 2028-35; rhGUS = 2035 and UX007 = 2033.

Leadership:

CEO/President and Founder Emil D. Kakkis, MD, PhD, developed Aldurazyme, the ERT for MPS1 and worked at BioMarin (BMRN) in various roles. Executive VP/Chief Commercial Officer, Jayson Dallas MD, served as General Manager for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in the UK and Head of Global Oncology Launch Excellence and Biosimilar Strategy and Head of Global Product Strategy for Immunology and Ophthalmology at Genentech. Executive VP/Chief Technical Operations Officer Dennis Huang worked as Senior VP of Manufacturing and Supply Chain for InterMune, VP of Biologics Manufacturing and Development for Allergan (AGN) and at Novartis (NVS) and Genentech. Chief Business Officer, Tom Kassberg worked as Senior VP of Corporate Development and Commercial Operations at InterMune, and also worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). CFO Shalini Sharp worked as CFO at Agenus (AGEN) and is a member of its Board.

Financials and valuation:

Cash reserves were $457.5M at the end of Q2'17. Net operating cash burn was $110M in H1'17. There was no long-term debt. We don't anticipate any need to raise capital until the end of 2018.

Our peak risk-adjusted revenue and NPV estimates for various indications are given below. Our average wholesale price, AWP estimate for rhGUS and Burosumab is $300,000/year (in line with other ERT for MPS and similar orphan therapies). Our estimate for AWP for Triheptanoin is $100K/year. The model input was average sales price at 64% of AWP (avg. per Pharmagellan guide). We assumed 2% annual price increase. We used peak EV/sales = 7 (average for biotechnology) and discounted by 15% cost of capital to arrive at the risk-adjusted NPV (our preferred method for emerging companies as per McKinsey's valuation textbook).

Clinical indication Target market AWP, $ Probability Peak market share Peak risk-adjusted sales Risk-adjusted NPV Burosumab in XLH 12,000 300K 65% 80% $780M (2023) $2.2B Burosumab in TIO 500 300K 65% 80% $33.2M (2024) $81.3M rhGUS for MPS-7 200 300K 88% 80% $33.4M (2023) $94.4M Triheptanoin for LC-FAOD 3500 100K 65% 20% $36.7M (2024) $90.1M Triheptanoin for Glut1DS 7000 100K 65% 80% $294M (2024) $721.5M

After adjusting for non-operating assets, liabilities, and NOLs, our estimate for the fair value of equity is $3.76B or $78/share.

Sell-side analyst commentary has been positive. Median analyst price target from recent ratings within three months is $76 (no sell rating), range $55 to $91. Leerink analysts estimate more than $1B in sales for Burosumab (shared by Ultragenyx and KWK). Cowen analysts estimate peak $1.5B in risk-adjusted shared revenue for Burosumab.

Institutional holders include Adage Capital, Baker Brothers, and Point72 Asset Management. The CEO bought about $400K of stock after the recent pullback. Sell-side analysts from Leerink, Wedbush, and Canaccord Genuity also defended the stock after the recent pullback.

We like the commercial potential of the company's orphan disease pipeline, institutional holdings, insider buying, the management expertise, and near-term catalysts. We are initiating coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock with a Buy rating and $78 price target.

Risks in the investment: There is no guarantee that the results of the ongoing trials will be positive. Unexpected side effects may be seen. FDA and EMA may not approve the pipeline drugs. Equityholders are also at the risk of dilution if the company raises capital through secondary offerings in the future.

Disclosure: This article is published for information purposes only. This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RARE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.