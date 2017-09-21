Collegium Pharmaceutical: A Potential Beneficiary Of The Opioid Crisis

With the risks involved and the stock yet to show the strength we look for, a pilot position is suggested, but readers should wait for strength and positive developments to add.

Trends in prescription growth bode well for future upside, and the company has around 40% of its market capitalization in cash.

Sales could uptick in the near term after Endo International was asked by the FDA to take Opana ER (its opioid pain medication) off the market.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) have fallen almost 50% since the company's Xtampza ER was approved by the FDA on April 26th last year.

COLL data by YCharts

The stock appears to be at a decent price level for entry, assuming readers believe better times are ahead (support at the $9 level has held several times in the past).

The company could be a key beneficiary of the opioid crisis and increasingly tough stance of the FDA. Back in June the regulatory agency asked Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to take Opana ER (its opioid pain medication) off the market due to its concern that its benefits may not be worth the risks for patients. To put this into perspective, I believe this is the first time the FDA has worked for removal of a currently sold opioid pain medication due to abuse concerns. Apparently, the decision was based on postmarketing data which showed a change in the way the drug was being abused (from nasal to injection) after it was reformulated.

Figure 2: Mean drug liking and "take drug again" after intranasal administration (Source: Xtampza ER website)

Cue Xtampza ER, Collegium's first approved product "indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate." The drug is its first product to incorporate its DETERx technology, used to maintain its extended-release profile even after common methods of abuse are employed. While abuse is still possible, the FDA has acknowledged its abuse-deterrent properties (against such methods as crushing, chewing, heating and injecting). The flexible label allows the drug to be administered in a variety of ways (sprinkling capsule contents onto foods or into a cup, nasogastric feeding tube, etc.), which could offer an advantage for those who have trouble swallowing.

For the second quarter, the company reported that prescriptions for Xtampza grew by 34% to 18,632 over the first quarter of 2017. Net product revenues totaled $3.6 million compared to none in the same quarter last year. Additionally, over 1,100 prescribers wrote a prescription for the first time and EVP & COO Joseph Ciaffoni noted that Xtampza ER is now the fastest growing and established branded ER opioid.

In terms of managed care, as of the beginning of April, Xtampza ER became the preferred brand (and exclusive branded oxycodone extended-release product) on Aetna Medicare Part D. In June, it achieved the same milestone on Humana Medicare Part D while in July the drug became covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida.

Important steps were taken to strengthen its IP position, with a new patent issued in June by the USPTO and added to the FDA orange book granting protection through December 2030. A Notice of Allowance was also received and once issued would provide additional protection through December 2036.

Success in clinical studies could continue to drive adoption and prescription growth, including trials evaluating relative abuse potential, administration in elderly patients and pharmacokinetics versus Oxycontin after crushing.

The company reported cash and equivalents of $111.2 million as of June 30th, while net loss came in at $21.1 million. Management has guided for an operational runway into 2019, but I expect additional funding will be accessed in the near to medium term (most likely first quarter 2018 if not sooner).

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a Buy.

As mentioned above, one key risk is dilution in the near to medium term as the company will need to access funding at some point to continue operations. Profitability might not ever be attained, it is operating in a very competitive space, and additional data could also emerge that could cause a change in the FDA's position regarding the drug label. Also, development and sales efforts with the pipeline (including Onsolis, COL-195 and others) might not be successful. Keep in mind the company owns the U.S. rights to Onsolis for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients who are already receiving and are tolerant to opioid therapy.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence could initiate a pilot purchase in the near term. I would then wait for signs of strength in share price (and positive developments) to add to the position.

