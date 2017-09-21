MassRoots New President Defends Price Paid For CannaRegs

The cannabis industry was rooting for MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT), a social media site for cannabis consumers - sometimes called Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for stoners. Everyone had kind words for CEO Isaac Dietrich and most were pulling for him, but then the company began to stumble.

Ad sales didn't live up to expectations, and the company wasn't growing like Facebook at all. So Dietrich decided to pivot and shift more toward industry software. He went on a spending spree of acquisitions to accomplish this shift in strategy while admitting to investors that he needed more capital ($5 million) and was cutting costs. The small acquisitions didn't seem to bother shareholders too much (even though they weren't immediately accretive) until he said he was buying CannaRegs for $12 million and naming that company's CEO Amanda Ostrowitz as MassRoot's new President. Market watchers howled the price was too high.

Alan Brochstein of New Cannabis Ventures wrote “Desperate MassRoots Overpays For CannaRegs” while Javier Hasse at Benzinga questioned if the price made sense.

Ostrowitz unsurprisingly defends the price. “It's not an unusual number. If you look at Salesforce's acquisitions of tech companies and all these others - they're huge multiples.” She said that once you put some real money and marketing behind a young tech company, it will take off. “Besides we were going to raise money at that valuation anyway. We were in the process of doing a raise at a $10 million valuation on the private side and they were not fighting us on the price.”

So, if it wasn't MassRoots buying CannaRegs, would this be considered a fair price? Investment firm Hadley Capital states on its website that small companies, in general, are valued at 3-5x EBITDA. Ostrowitz said her three-year EBITDA is actually higher than $10 million. “It's just not uncommon in tech.” She also noted that her company can scale without raising costs.

One thing industry insiders can agree on is that at least CannaRegs brings immediate revenue to MassRoots, something the other recent acquisitions don't. The company provides online information regarding state and municipal laws and logs almost half a million in revenue per year without incurring any debt. CannaReg's has 50 law firms signed up, among other clients, and Ostrowitz said she just signed another two.

One private equity investor said he was baffled as to why Ostrowitz would join MassRoots after receiving offers from the private side. Besides the lack of revenue, MassRoots is being investigated for stock promotion and the company completed a private placement deal in August that raised $950,000 in which the note must be repaid in six months or the company will have to give the noteholder 500,000 shares. Yet, Ostrowitz believes the company is close to monetizing many parts of the company and sees a lot of value in the company.

The deal is still going through financial audits and due diligence, so it isn't completely finalized. There has also been some whispering as to whether the deal was supported by the board. “I think they believe in my vision. They believe in me and they believe in my product. I think they're excited for the culture our team brings to the table.” The implication that this team will bring some integrity and better decision-making.

If she can execute these plans and turn the company around, she will be a rock star. Who knows, maybe she'll go even high than President if she does turn the company around. “It's clear to see what's wrong and that makes it easier to turn the ship around.”

Investors though have thrown in the towel as the stock continues to plunge hitting 52-week lows of 32 cents down from a year's high of $1.18. The next earnings announcement won't be for another few weeks and there doesn't seem to be any catalyst between now and then that will shift the landscape dramatically. Having said that, Ostrowitz noted she was still seeing bids for big blocks of stock.

New investors are basically buying into Ostrowitz's vision and the belief that this new President can turn things around. It's an enormous task and she is clearly taking on this challenge with a strong dose of reality. At this time, it's best for investors to stay on the sidelines until Ostrowitz can begin to deliver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.