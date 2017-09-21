Reasons Why Celldex Therapeutics Is A Buy (Part 1)

The cash (plus anticipated proceeds from the future sales of its common stock under the agreement with Cantor) will be sufficient to fund planned operations through 2018.

The Company has few drugs in development that are quietly flying under the radar.

Last May I wrote a column about Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX), and the conclusion that I have come to was this:

Varlilumab's data at ASCO might be disappointing, but I think that's what everybody expects. A less risky strategy could be starting a position after the meeting, riding the share price up, and sell before the release of the METRIC data[...]

Well, varlilumab's data are no cause for enthusiasm, but the disappointment was not completely priced in.

CLDX data by YCharts

I have started a position in Celldex after ASCO and I want to share with you the reasons which led me to do so. Given the width of the company’s pipeline, the column will be divided into two parts: in the first part I'll catch you up on where we are, while in the second one (which will be published in a few days) I’ll give you an evaluation of the different programs.

Well, first off, a brief update.

Celldex and ASCO

Varlilumab

The company presented updated data from the Phase 1 trial of varlilumab in combination with Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) nivolumab in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.

The presentation included data from 36 patients with advanced solid tumors (twentyone with colorectal cancer, eight with ovarian cancer, four with melanoma, and three with head and neck carcinoma).

The patients were divided across three dosing cohorts: 0.1, 1.0 or 10 mg/kg on a Q2W schedule with a fixed dose of nivolumab (3 mg/kg Q2W) for the first four cycles followed by nivolumab mono-therapy.

Three partial responses were observed:

One patient with PD-L1 negative colorectal cancer (95% shrinkage) who continues to receive treatment at 22 months;

One patient with low PD-L1 (5%) head and neck cancer (59% shrinkage) and he experienced a progression free survival (PFS) of 6.7 months;

One patient with PD-L1 negative ovarian cancer experienced a single-time point partial response (49% shrinkage; uPR) but she discontinued treatment due to a dose-limiting toxicity (or DLT).

The first thing that jumps right out at me is the fact that the overall response rate (or ORR) is really low.

Well, there appears to be a dose response based on disease control rate (or DCR). At 0.1, 1.0 and 10 mg/kg varlilumab, disease control rates (best response of stable disease or better ≥ 3 months) were 20%, 33% and 40%, respectively.

Here too, questions start to arise.

(Figure 1, patient characteristics at baseline)

If we consider the distribution of patients (figure 1) we can see that are inadequately balanced across the three dose regimen in terms of ECOG status and age, with younger and “healthier” patients enrolled in the highest dose cohort. It's just hard to believe that shall not have any effect on data.

The biomarker data are even worse and the question is: What's the good you can do with it? Well, the first numbers appear to suggest that varlilumab could turn “cold” tumors into “hot” (or at least lukewarm).

Celldex Therapeutics emphasizes this characteristic in particular as regards ovarian cancer. At the baseline 10 of 26 patients (38%) had PD-L1 positive tumors (defined as >1% of tumor cells), but expression levels were generally low, in the range of 1% to 15% (mean = 5.1%).

Among 13 patients with paired biopsies, 2 were PD-L1+ at baseline (10% and 15%), 10 were PD-L1+ on-treatment (4-6 weeks) with expression level in the range of 1 to 65% (mean = 20.8%).

We are talking about few patients, so is hard to understand how real this is.

A further puzzling aspect is that CD8+ T cells in the peripheral blood appeared to drop during treatment, and this aspect is in line with other experiences of chronic CD27 (or CD70) stimulation. To overcome that loss of effector function, Celldex is considering two intermittent dosages in expansion cohorts:

3 mg/kg Q12W

0.3 mg/kg Q4W

Although I believe that it makes sense, it is disappointing to think that the company has not yet reached a conclusion about the schedule, after all this time.

Glembatumumab

Celldex presented an update on the phase 2 trial of glembatumumab in monotherapy in 62 patients with metastatic melanoma.

All samples of tumor tissue available were gpNMB+, and 78% of patients had tumors with 100% of their epithelial cells expressing gpNMB.

The ORR was 11% with a median duration of responses of 6 months, the progression free survival (or PFS) was 4.4 months and the overall survival (or OS) was 9 months.

As you can see, monotherapy efficacy is modest, so Celldex is trying to improve it by combining glembatumumab with varlilumab or an anti-PD1. First data are expected in the second half of 2017.

Financial Highlights and Updated Guidance

On August 8, Celldex reported first quarter 2017 results.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2017, were $154M.

Net loss was $28.6M for the second quarter of 2017 and $62.8M for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

According to the company, the cash (plus anticipated proceeds from the future sales of its common stock under the agreement with Cantor) will be sufficient to fund planned operations through 2018 assuming that Celldex will be able to pay possible milestones to Kolltan in stock rather than cash.

Pipeline update and catalyst.

Drug Phase Indication Event Date Glembatumumab 2 Triple negative breast cancer Data q2 18 CDX-0158 1 GIST & KIT+ Data q417 CDX-3379 1 Head and neck squamous cell Start phase 2 q417 CDX-014 1 Advanced renal cell carcinoma Complete enrollment q417 Varlilumab + glembatumumab 2 Melanoma Data q417

Conclusion

As is evident from what has been said so far, the latest news about varlilumab and glembatumumab are anything but exciting, and this is also underlined by the stock price movements.

By the way, in my opinion, there are two compelling factors in this context. Firstly Celldex has finished enrolling patients in the METRIC trial, with data expected in Q2 2018. And secondly, the Company has few drugs on development that are quietly flying under the radar.

There are, of course, also grounds for criticism, especially about the cash position, considering the Kolltan related debt.

And then more recently, the company announced the resignation of Thomas Davis, Executive Vice President, and Chief Medical Officer.

Some people see a connection between this event and the outcome of the pivotal trial but honestly, I don't believe that there is a reason why this news should concern METRIC.

In the second part of my analysis, I will deal with the company's valuation, including lesser-known assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.