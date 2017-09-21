General Mills: You Should Wait

GIS stock is selling off and with it there are calls to buy the dip for no other reason than the yield is higher.

We all know General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is a global food giant. The problem is that it has been bumping along a 52 week low now for some time. In this article we will discuss the dividend, recent and projected performance, and opportunities for growth. Our thesis is that you should wait to buy this name until there is demonstrated growth in sales and margin improvement. It is not enough to say "I will add because it is falling." Even if you plan to hold for 30 years, we still need to analyze the business of this longstanding company to ensure that there isn't more downside ahead. On paper losses are still losses. Protect your principal. We believe that recent performance as well as projected performance necessitates that you wait to pull the trigger, even if the yield is attractive following the selloff here in 2017.

Figure 1. Year-to-Date Performance of General Mills Stock

Source: Google Finance

THE DIVIDEND

Make no mistake, General Mills is a dividend champion. As the stock falls, the dividend yield grows. This is why some are calling the name a screaming buy at these levels. Figure 2 shows a snippet of some comments on the earnings announcement, as they relate to buying the dip for the dividend.

Figure 2. Recent Comments Urging Buying The General Mills' Stock Sell-Off Following Earnings

Source: Seeking Alpha

The name is attractive because the dividend has been consistently raised. No doubt about it, it is indeed a fantastic dividend aristocrat, but we at Quad 7 Capital vehemently disagree that "now is the time to buy." There is no to support that statement at least in the comments we have read, other than "the yield." If the share price keeps falling, the dividends only put a dent into losses. For example, let's say you purchased shares at $60. Well if shares fall to $50, and stay there, it is going to take five years of dividend payments to recoup those losses. Some may be ok with that. We are not. We much prefer that you wait for a turn-around in the momentum of the stock. To see a turnaround, we need to see improved performance.

RECENT EARNINGS

What prompted this analysis was the selloff in General Mills' stock following the just reported quarterly earnings. Earnings were worse than expected. The company reported a top and bottom line miss against analysts' estimates. First, sales came in at $3.77 billion, missing estimates by $20 million. Now, this takes us back to what we stated in the introduction. We want you to wait until there are demonstrated improvements. Right now, sales are falling. These revenues are down 3.6% from last year. Figure 3 shows the falling revenues over the last 12 quarters.

Figure 3. Revenues At General Mills Over The Last 12 Quarters.

Source: Quarterly earnings

That is a pretty ugly chart. In the just reported quarter some currency issues weighed, but organic sales are down. Organic net sales declined 4%, with volume reductions in the U.S. and in Asian markets. Net price realization and mix had little impact. While the company's costs savings initiatives are having a positive, they have not been effective enough to expand gross margins. Gross margin fell to 34.8%. Even when we adjust for some of the items impact the ability to compare to last year, we see a decline. Adjusted gross margin fell 230 basis points to 35.1%. For the most part, gross margins have been pressured over the last 12 quarters, as shown in figure 4.

Figure 4. Gross Margins At General Mills Over The Last 12 Quarters.

Source: SEC Filings

For ease of same quarter comparisons we color coded the chart. The point here is that for the most part, the trend is lower across comparable quarters. That is a negative sign.

WHEN TO BUY

The story we are telling you is that the situation is currently deteriorating. You see it in sales, and you see it in margins. This has been reflected in the share price as well. We believe you should be waiting to buy until there is positive momentum in this name. What about actual earnings? Well these came in at $0.71 on an adjusted basis, missing estimates by $0.05. This was down 9% from last year despite big share repurchases. We cannot in good conscience tell you to buy a stock just because the yield is growing, which is among the only positives here. Sales are down. Margins are compressing. Even earnings per share are contracting. What we need is a performance turnaround. But how will we get there, and what might it look like?

MOVING FORWARD

So many of our readers will undoubtedly bottom fish. We have done it. We all have. However, it is best to wait for sustained positive momentum to get back in. No one knows how far the stock will really fall. But here is what we do know. People need to eat. In addition, the world's population continues to grow as showing in figure 5, and with it, the demand for food rises.

Figure 5. Global Population Growth 1950-2050

This is an opportunity for General Mills. Penetrating international markets even deeper and effectively managing its pricing while properly advertising will be the simplest path to success. Sure, there is competition, but longer-term we want to see management put into place plans for innovative new products, increased brand recognition, and a concerted effort to grow the business. The start of this plan is underway.

What do we mean? Well, we were incredibly encouraged by CEO Jeff Harmening's comments following the earnings news. Of all that was said, this stands out:

"We continue to expect sequential improvement in profitability in the coming quarters. Looking ahead, we're taking deliberate steps through innovation, brand building, and increased organizational agility to position the company for long-term top- and bottom-line growth"

That is a very bullish statement. Does it mean we should buy right now because of the plan? No, but it does mean we should understand the plan, and what to look for.

THE PLAN AND OUTLOOK

We are a bit disappointed, as is the Street, with the fiscal 2018 outlook. As they say "it is what it is," but the company has 4 global priorities, of which we believe the top two are most important.

1) Growing cereal globally

2) Improving U.S. yogurt through innovation

3) Investing in differential growth opportunities including Häagen-Dazs ice cream, snack bars, Old El Paso Mexican food, and its portfolio of natural and organic food brands.

4) Managing Foundation brands with appropriate investment.

Now, the company expects organic net sales in fiscal 2018 to be down 1-2%, while operating profit will be flat. However, if it can deliver on its strategic initiatives and meet or beat this sales guidance we expect to see gross margin expansion. Management is guiding for flat to slightly up margins, while adjusted earnings will be up 1-2%. That is pretty poor guidance for such a global company, but in this case, the strategic plan is all about growing the top line. As we showed above the last three years of sales have been horrendous, at least in terms of the downward trend. Cereal is listed first in the focus areas because it is the most important for the company and here we think there is the greatest opportunity for increased penetration into third-world markets. According to FAO data and projections in figure 6, the demand for cereals will rise steadily through 2030.

Figure 6. Historical And Global Cereal Consumption Estimates, By Type, Through 2030.

Source: FAO.org

Cereal is among the top imports for third-world countries. It is key. The company must deliver on this priority as it is such a large source of revenues. Going forward, watch for updates from the company on this front. As for yogurt, it helped contribute to a 300 basis point retail sales improvement in the U.S in the just reported quarter. To gain market share, "innovation" includes new products, incorporating granola and fruits, and effective/attractive marketing. We believe yogurt, in conjunction with new technologies, could drive sales higher. According to IFT, a top food science think tank, new yogurt products accounted for over 22% of global dairy launches. New innovations here could include organic ingredients, new mixes, eco-friendly packaging and more. We will closely be watching new product launches in the next 12-18 months.

TAKE HOME: WE NEED PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT

While the above section discusses what we are looking for, the question is whether or not the company will deliver. The argument of "oh the yield is higher so I will add" is not a wise investing strategy. Even longer-term. This is because the stock could fall another ten points as the Street digests new data. Instead, we want to watch to see if these plans lead to demonstrated sales growth, margin improvement, and better earnings. When these occur, momentum will be positive, and the stock will rise again (barring general market malaise). Historically, the name trades around a 3.2% yield, so a buy here is tempting at a 3.77%. Resist that temptation, and wait for the turn around.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.