Why The Decline For Super Micro Computer?

Share price has plunged in the past two weeks from near $28 to $21 on a flood of selling.

No change in guidance provided. Management's ability to allow sufficient time for audits. When will the 10-K be filed? The press release doesn't give a date.

Shares dropped sharply after September 14th. The CEO announced that Form 10-K, required by the SEC, will be filed late because of an ongoing audit.

I recently wrote about how good Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) sounded after releasing its financial results for fiscal 2017 on August 3rd, 2017. I previously wrote that stronger revenue growth was the key factor to consider. Now, management's competence is being questioned by the stock market, and the shares have dropped from $27 to $21.

The conference call in August 2017 announced Super Micro 3.0. It has built out its "infrastructure" to be able to service larger, more profitable corporate clients. The CEO hinted that more than 10-12 deals can be signed during 2017, with some starting in calendar 2018. The pace of customer wins is expected to strengthen during 2018, which may help margins.

Sept. 15 - Sharp Drop Begins

What happened to Super Micro since August 8th, 2017, to startle investors?

The share price was over $24, which is my personal buy price based on $2.00 in fully diluted earnings per share (FDEPS). What happened to cause this sharp drop in the share price over the last several days? The delayed filing of Form 10-K for latest fiscal year.

On September 14th, 2017 Super Micro filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission which said that the required Form 10-K would not be filed any time soon. This filing (8-K) with the SEC on Sept. 14, 2017, is what triggered a flood of selling in Super Micro shares until closing Friday afternoon at started the sharp drop in the stock price:

Super Micro Computer Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Compliance Letter from Nasdaq

SAN JOSE, Calif., September 14, 2017 (BUSINESS WIRE) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage technology and green computing, today announced that the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq listing rule 5250(C)(1), which requires timely filing of reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The September 14, 2017 letter was sent as a result of the Company’s delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending June 30, 2017 (the “Form 10-K”). The Form 10-K was due on August 29, 2017.

There is no update to the company’s previously announced guidance for net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 ending September 30, 2017. However, as a result of additional efforts required to finalize the financial statements and complete the audit committee review, the company expects operating expenses for the quarter to increase due to higher legal and accounting costs.

Here is a five-day stock chart with each bar equal to five minutes to highlight the recent drop in the stock price starting early on September 15th, 2017:

Over the last 10 days, the stock price has dropped from over $26.50 down to $21.00. It looks to be stabilizing around $21 right now. Is something wrong at the company or it this just a big overreaction by the stock market?

Susquehanna Downgrades Super Micro

Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro to Neutral and lowered their price target from $31 to $23. The stock is now trading below that level at $21.

DA Davidson also recently downgraded Super Micro shares.

Strong Buy at $20

My current estimate for FY 2018 is now $1.80 EPS, based on higher expected expenses, like for FLASH and DRAM memory parts that have been commanding much higher prices amid supply shortages. Micron (NASDAQ:MU) stands to gain if DRAM prices are elevated further into calendar 2018, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) (which bought SanDisk). Both stand to gain from favorable FLASH memory prices continuing into calendar 2018.

My estimate drops to $1.80 EPS (plus or minus 20 cents, or 10%) per diluted share (52 million outstanding) from an even $2 per share for fiscal 2018.

The spreadsheet below tracks the changes in my prior estimate of $2.00 per share earnings for fiscal 2018. Gross margin now drops to estimated 14% for 2018 versus 14.5% in previous estimates (from August 2017), based on memory prices being higher longer than previously expected.

The following spreadsheet is showing off the last column (my estimates):

Super Micro Computer Annual Results Year ends June 30 8-3-17 Estimate Actual Fiscal 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Net Sales 1,163 1,467 1,991 2,216 2530 3000 Cost of Sales 1,003 1,242 1,671 1,884 2171 2580 Gross Profit 160 226 320 332 359 420 R & D Expense 75 84 100 124 141 150 Sales and Marketing 34 38 49 63 70 75 General and Admin. 24 23 24 38 45 55 Total Operating Expense 133 145 174 225 262 280 Income from Operations 27 80 147 107 102 140 Interest Expense, Net -1 -1 -1 (1) -2 -2 Income before Taxes 27 80 146 105 100 138 Income Tax Provision 5 25 44 33 30 46 Net Income 21 54 102 72 69 92 GAAP Basic EPS $0.50 $1.24 $2.19 $1.50 $1.43 $1.85 GAAP Diluted EPS $0.48 $1.16 $2.03 $1.39 $1.34 $1.78 Basic Shares 42 44 46 48 48 50 Diluted Shares 44 47 50 52 52 52 Gross Profit Margin 13.8% 15.4% 16.1% 15.0% 14.2% 14.0% Yearly Sales Growth 14.7% 26.2% 35.7% 11.3% 14.2% 18.6%

Gross profit is a key measure of how profitable a company is over time. Super Micro previously guided to 16% gross margins with 20% compounded revenue growth. 2016 stopped meeting expectations and started to disappoint investors. From highs over $40 per share in 2015 to below $24 in 2016 and under $21 in September 2017 (severe underperformance recently). SMCI stock price just dropped to a 12-month low point under $21.00.

Here is the chart of recent price action for the past six months. All the indicators are sharply bearish, including PPO well below zero line, plus very weak RSI at 17.05 for the daily chart, and ADX red line at 57. The shares have drooped quickly from as high as $27 recently to just below $21 today.

The biggest danger right now is that the shares continue to be volatile and continue to decline. The good news is that if I liked the shares at $24 and $27, I must really love them at $20. There is possible downside to as low as $16 per share, but I think that buying will resume at a share price over $20.

Shares have not dropped below $20 since July 2016 when there was a sharp selloff. One day saw 12 million shares traded (see chart above). By having faith in the company's management, you can buy shares at a low price (less than half the 2015 peak price of $42) and hold on for future gains.

Here is the five-year weekly chart:

