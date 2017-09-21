Abercrombie & Fitch: Update On The Teen Retail Rebound Thesis

Other teen retailers have enjoyed similar rallies, as the sector has appeared to have bottomed.

ANF stock is up about 45% over the past month versus a 2% gain for the S&P 500.

About a month ago, we noted that teen retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was in comeback mode. Teen retailers were reporting pretty good quarterly numbers, an anomaly for a sector which has done nothing but disappoint investors for several quarters. Consequently, we said buy ANF stock ahead of its Q2 report.

As expected, ANF reported blowout Q2 numbers (huge revenue beat and huge earnings beat with improving comp trends and falling expenses). The stock jumped. We proceeded to call ANF a great teen retail rebound play. All in all, since then, ANF stock is up about 45% versus a 2% gain for the S&P 500.

That's a pretty good run. And we think there is more in the tank. Naturally, we have done some profit-taking (tough not to profit-take after being up about 45% on a teen retailer), but we remain largely long ANF stock. In short, the teen retail space has been so beaten up that the rebound in some of these stocks will be far, far greater than just 45%.

ANF data by YCharts

First, it's worth noting that ANF hasn't made this move all by itself. The entire niche, teen retail sector is bouncing big. All of these guys reported much better than expected quarterly results recently. Comp trends appear to be reversing and heading in the right direction, implying that brick-and-mortar retail shopping isn't dead after all. Gross margins are stabilizing, and actually improving at some of these retailers. Operating costs are coming out of the system. Earnings appear to be bottoming out.

That is why Tilly's (TLYS) is up 35% over the past month. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and Gap (GPS) are both up more than 20%, while Urban Outfitters (URBN) is up just under 20%. Express (EXPR) is up about 17% over the past month.

ANF data by YCharts

This is a really unusual move higher for a sector that has been left for dead. Everyone knew the story-line: malls were dead. Amazon (AMZN) was leading an e-commerce charge which was rapidly eating the retail market. The shift was bringing to light the fact that the United States was way, way "over-malled". So the entire brick-and-mortar retail space shrunk to meet dwindling demand. Shopping malls shut down. Retailers filed for bankruptcies in huge numbers. The net net for investors: avoid mall-based retail stocks.

Investors did this. And these stocks, including ANF, got beaten up to absurdly low valuations that implied tomorrow was not guaranteed. Naturally, when the recent wave of quarterly reports all corroborated the thesis that tomorrow may actually be guaranteed, the stocks jumped.

But the valuations remain depressed. The average EBITDA multiple in this group is around 5x. And that multiple is on hugely depressed EBITDA that represents a plethora of operational challenges.

ANF EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

What about other retailers that are considered un-Amazonable?

Home improvement store Home Depot (HD) trades at 13x trailing EBITDA, while peer Lowe's (LOW) trades at 11x trailing EBITDA. Off-price, off-mall retailers TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST) trade around 10x trailing EBITDA. Low-price retail behemoth Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) trades at 8.6x trailing EBITDA.

Those numbers are far, far bigger than the 5x trailing EBITDA multiple teen retailers like ANF feature.

HD EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

We make the argument that ANF and peers should trade around 8-10x trailing EBITDA. Retail underwent a dramatic shift from in-store only to a combination of in-store and online. In 2000, less than 1% of retail sales were done online. Now, e-commerce represents about 9% of all retail sales. This shift killed a whole bunch of retailers and re-sized the entire mall retail world.

This re-sizing will continue to happen (lower tier malls will continue to shutter their doors), but teen retailers aren't dinosaurs just sitting there accepting a doomed fate. They are rapidly transforming into omnichannel retailers that are closing under-performing stores, investing in over-performance stores, and growing their digital business.

The results? Look at ANF. Comps are improving. They have gone from down 6% a few quarters ago to down 1% last quarter and are expected to be up in the back-half of this year. Gross margins are stabilizing and expected to be flat in the back half of this year. Costs are coming out of the system, and the adjusted operating expense rate fell by 200 basis points last quarter. At the bottom-line, earnings are improving dramatically.

2H17 ANF (with positive comps, stable gross margins, a falling opex rate, and improving earnings) looks a lot like un-Amazonable retailers like HD, LOW, TJX, and ROST.

Granted the numbers at HD, LOW, TJX, and ROST are much better (bigger comp gains, more evidence of gross margin stability, and positive earnings), but with teen retail in full rebound mode, ANF could get to that point sometime next year. We wouldn't be surprised to see ANF post comp gains in the 4-5% range next year with stable gross margins and significant opex leverage. If ANF can do that, it deserves to trade around 8-10x trailing EBITDA.

ANF currently trades at 4.3x trailing EBITDA.

If you really believe that teen retail is in bounce-back mode (as we do), then ANF could go a lot higher from these levels. Consequently, we remain largely long ANF and other teen retail names. This rebound is just getting started.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF, AEO, TLYS, GPS, EXPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.