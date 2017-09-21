Boeing: Merger/Acquisition Possibilities And Dividends

With its high cash flows Boeing can easily make one or several acquisitions whilst continuing to return a lot of cash to its owners.

Aerojet Rocketdyne could be one such target, as it would enhance Boeing's position in two relevant growth markets.

Boeing (BA) could be the next major aerospace player to make an acquisition, but even without such a move Boeing looks like an attractive long term investment due to a strong growth outlook and attractive shareholder returns.

Over the last couple of days two major aerospace players announced an acquisition: United Technologies (UTX) will buy out Rockwell Collins (COL), and Northrop Grumman (NOC) will acquire Orbital ATK (OA). This has led analysts to state that more M&A in the industry is likely, and the chief of Boeing's defense unit has announced that Boeing was looking for acquisitions as well.

Northrop Grumman's acquisition of Orbital ATK enhances the company's position in some major growth markets, including missile defense (which is a hot segment due to the situation in North Korea), satellites and commercial space systems.

Boeing is very well positioned in the commercial aircraft market, but its defense unit has recently faced a drop in revenues: In the second quarter sales were down four percent year over year, with Boeing's network & space systems subdivision seeing the biggest decline (down 8% yoy).

Boeing could thus benefit from an acquisition that enhances its growth outlook in the growing space systems or missile & missile defense market -- which is poised to grow by more than 30% over the next decade. A possible target would be Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), which not only has a solid space systems portfolio, but also a strong position in missiles & missile defense:

Aerojet Rocketdyne is a key supplier for major US weapon systems such as THAAD and Patriot missiles, demand for those will likely grow as South Korea, Japan and other countries in the region seek to better protect themselves against a nuclear armed North Korea.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has a market capitalization of just above $2 billion, which means that Boeing could likely acquire the company easily: Boeing's free cash flows during the most recent quarter totaled a whopping $4.5 billion, which means that Boeing could make this acquisition with a couple of months worth of cash flows.

Boeing not only produces large cash flows, the company also has a very clean balance sheet:

At the end of the most recent quarter Boeing's net debt position was just $0.5 billion -- the company could easily increase its debt levels substantially, thus a bigger acquisition would be possible as well. On top of that Boeing is able to return a lot of money to its owners, which the company does primarily via share repurchases:

BA Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Over the last five years Boeing's share count has declined by more than 20%, this alone allowed for an earnings per share increase of more than 27%.

Since Boeing's cash flows and profits will likely continue to increase over the next couple of years, due to a very strong outlook in its commercial aircraft segment, lowering the share count now is an opportune move -- and the share count will likely continue to decline as Boeing will not stop repurchasing its shares.

787 production is starting to get quite profitable, and with rising production rates (Boeing has just recently announced that it will increase the 787 output to 14 aircraft a month) the earnings and cash flow impact should be quite positive over the next couple of years -- the R&D spending and manufacturing investments will now pay off heavily as all the orders Boeing has been generating for its newest model will drive revenues at the same time as production costs come down (better economics of scale and the learning curve effect will lead to ever declining unit production costs).

Based on the company's quite high cash flows shares are not looking very expensive right now:

BA Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Boeing's trailing price to free cash flow multiple is 14.7, which is about five percent more than the seven year median of 14 and about 10% more than the three year median price to free cash flow multiple.

Based on Boeing's very strong share price gains over the last year (shares are up 98% over the last twelve months) one would expect that Boeing's shares are substantially more expensive than they used to be, but they are valued relatively in line with how they were valued in the past.

Due to the fact that Boeing's shares still offer a free cash flow yield of almost seven percent, coupled with a dividend yield of 2.3%, I believe that the shares of the company are still valued at a solid price right here, and that Boeing still has merit for long term focused investors at a valuation that is just slightly higher than the long term average.

Bottom line

Boeing would benefit from an acquisition that jumpstarts its growth in the defense segment, preferably an acquisition that increases Boeing's position in the space systems and / or missile market. Due to a very clean balance sheet and high cash flows Boeing could easily swallow a company such as Aerojet Rocketdyne, and could also make a bid for a bigger target.

At the same time shareholder returns will continue to come in at a very compelling level, and investors can get into all of that at a price that seems reasonable: At less than 15 times trailing free cash flows investors have to pay just a small premium compared to the company's long term average valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.