Netflix Portfolio Update

Netflix was one of our system's top names in April, when we included it in a hedged portfolio with a handful of other top picks which we presented here then.

Netflix's Drama About Phone Operators In 1920s' Madrid

Performance Update On Our Netflix Portfolio

Netflix (NFLX) was one of our system's top names in April, when we featured it in the hedged portfolio presented in this article at the time. In order to demonstrate the merits of our hedged portfolio method, we've been presenting our hedged portfolios (since June, exclusively in our Marketplace service), and then showing you how they perform. Here we update the performance of our Netflix portfolio. We close by addressing a question that came up in our previous performance update, about the relationship between hedging, security selection, and performance.

Our Netflix Hedged Portfolio From April

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked Netflix, and had $100,000 to invest, to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 20%. This is what Portfolio Armor presented us with, given those parameters:

In addition to Netflix, the site included Marriott Vacations (VAC), Micron Technology (MU), and Incyte Corporation (INCY) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns (potential returns, as estimated by Portfolio Armor, net of hedging costs). It attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock (to lower hedging costs).

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Dollar General (DG) as a "cash substitute" - that's a security that when hedged according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market 7-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The site allocated as much of the cash left over from its rounding-down step to the cash substitute.

Note that each of the underlying securities was hedged. Here's a closer look at the Netflix hedge:

As you can see above, Netflix was hedged with optimal puts, while the other securities in the portfolio were hedged with optimal collars. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Netflix's case, the puts won out.

Note, too, that the hedge on Netflix expired last week. The instruction we include with these hedged portfolios is to hold each position for 6 months, or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first. The software we've had built to track these portfolios takes this into account, as we'll see below.

Netflix's Performance Since (Unhedged)

Recall in our hedged portfolio above, Portfolio Armor estimated a potential return of 41% for Netflix over the next several months. It didn't do quite that well, but its performance was impressive nevertheless.

Netflix's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)

Since Netflix was hedged with puts, rather than with a collar, it's simpler to figure out its performance net of hedging than it was for Boeing (BA) in our previous performance update. We just compare our entry cost (dollar amount of underlying shares + cost of puts) to the ending value (dollar amount of underlying shares + value of puts).

Referring back to the portfolio above, we had 100 shares of NFLX at $147.25, so that was worth $14,725. Plus, we spent $455 on puts (to be conservative, we're assuming the puts were bought at their ask price. In practice, you can often buy them for some price between the bid and the ask). So we started with a position value (underlying + hedge) of $15,180 for Netflix.

To get the ending value, we look at the date when we exited the position, before its hedge expired last week. We've circled the dollar amount below in red.

$18,365 represents a 20.3% gain from $15,180. So, after hedging and trading costs, we were up 20.3% on Netflix, rather than the 24.7% that the stock returned over that time period.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Since

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since April. Note that neither NFLX nor INCY appear in the table below the chart, as both positions were exited last week. Their closing amounts now appear as part of the cash position.

The portfolio as a whole was up 10.18% as of Wednesday, net of hedging cost and opening trading fees for all positions, and exiting trading fees for NFLX and INCY. Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was only up 6.93%.

Putting It Together: Security Selection + Hedging

Reader Daniel Holzman left an interesting comment on our previous article in which we updated the performance of our Boeing hedged portfolio, about what generates performance in a hedged portfolio:

The superior performance was entirely due to superior selection of stocks. The hedging merely cost you money in this case. So if you can guarantee future superior selection of stocks, then you have a winning strategy. On the other hand, if your next selection of stocks is inferior, then of course you are going to have inferior performance. So what is your basis for arguing that you have a method of selecting superior stocks?

I suspect he'd have a similar comment about the superior performance of the portfolio shown in this article. He does have a point about superior stock selection: that definitely drives performance. And, in the specific case of Netflix above, hedging cost was a drag on our return. But Daniel elided two key advantages of hedging:

It enables you to concentrate your assets into a handful of your best ideas. An investor in this portfolio of just 5 names took on less risk than an unhedged investor in the S&P 500: In a worst-case scenario, the investor in this portfolio wouldn't have been down more than 20%. You can't say the same about an unhedged index investor.

It boosts performance when one of your holdings drops below your decline threshold. That hasn't happened so far in this portfolio. Only one name, INCY, has had a negative return so far, but it didn't have a drawdown of more than 20%, which is what all the positions in this portfolio were hedged against.

So, hedging enables you to concentrate in a handful of your best picks, and it improves performance (by limiting losses) when one of your picks does terribly.

But, as Holzman suggested, you have to have a superior security selection method. And, while we make no guarantees about future performance, we believe we do have a superior security selection method. We base that partly on 25,412 tests of it over an 11-year period, which we elaborate on in the section titled "The Portfolio Armor Process" here. And we base that partly on the performance of securities our method has selected since then, such as the 5 names it selected for this portfolio in April. Here is how they have done since.

Thanks again to Daniel Holzman for that comment. We welcome additional comments and questions. Fire away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.