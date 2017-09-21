BYD Set To Boost Earnings From Monorail Business

The monorail division of BYD Auto (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDY) is an under-estimated revenue earner for the company. The stock price has surged recently mainly due to the EV market in China coming back strongly, and to new Chinese targets for EV usage. A short squeeze may also be boosting the price. BYD is already strongly vertically integrated through its business in electric cars and buses, its energy storage products and its solar power division. Monorail contracts can greatly expand revenues for the company within the next few years.

Monorail Business in China

I have written previously about the potential of the monorail business. This is just now starting to come to fruition. The company has spent 5 billion yuan in the last 5 years to develop its "SkyRail" product. They have had a mock-up running at their headquarters in Shenzhen for some time. Illustrated rather idyllically below, it has a proprietary straddle-type operation:

September saw its first contract coming into operation in Yinchuan. This event is pictured below from the China Daily News:

The initial route covers 5.67 kilometres around the city of Yinchuan. The city has plans to implement 300 kilometres of routing. This first phase was built at a cost of 600 million yuan (US$91 million). One analyst has estimated that BYD will get revenue of 30 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion) next year from "SkyRail" projects. BYD has said they expect to start construction in 20 cities around China by next year.

If the figure of 5 billion yuan (US$770 million) to develop the system is indeed accurate, then payback for the initial capital investment could be very fast.

The Chinese Government is encouraging mono-rail systems for the country's "second tier" cities. Primarily, this is because of their far lower cost and speed of construction compared to underground rail systems. For instance, the Yinchuan project took BYD only 4 months to build. The country's infamous traffic congestion and resultant air pollution makes such systems very attractive. BYD has so-called "strategic partnerships" in place with various lesser-known cities. These include Guilin, Shantou, Guangain and Bengbu. It is likely that it is from these cities that the next contract announcements will be made.

Monorail Business Overseas

The picture for "SkyTrain" in China looks very promising. As in all their other product areas, however, BYD has strong international aspirations.

September saw the company win their first overseas contract in Iloilo in the Philippines. This is due to complete in 2019 and will cover a length of 20 kilometres. The company has not confirmed the value of the contract. Presumably, it is substantially more than the 5.67 kilometres value of the Yinchuan contract.

BYD state that they have been presenting their product to over 100 cities internationally. The Los Angeles Municipal Authorities are reported to be in discussions with BYD. The status of such negotiations is not known. However, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garrett has named BYD's product as a possible solution to the city's traffic problems. The mayor has ambitious plans for a huge monorail system to cover the sprawling city.

BYD has shown its ability to pull off international contracts in its range of businesses, as I have reported most recently here. The contracts keep coming. Most recently, just in September, these include a 170 MW solar module contract in the USA, a residential storage project in Germany, a 180 MW solar module project in Brazil, and the delivery of the first of 20 e-buses to Turin in Italy.

The Company

My article in August gave details of the company's strength in electric autos and e-buses. It also provided financial details, so I won't repeat those here. Since I recommend it then, the stock price has risen very sharply. The 3-month stock price graph below illustrates this:





After the first half results announcement at the end of August, the stock price had fallen. This was short-termism based upon the slowdown in EV sales in China in the first half of the year. The main analysts covering the company, Daiwa Capital Markets and Nomura International both put out Buy recommendations. Those were based primarily on an expected pick-up in EV sales domestically for the second half of the year. The monorail system did not get much coverage.

In general the opinions of analysts on the company has not changed much to the positive over the past year. The graphic below from the FT illustrates this:

This perhaps just shows how wrong analysts can be on this company, as the stock is up 70% so far this year. The stock price rise in the past month has been based on two factors. Firstly,there was BYD's increased sales after a slow start to the year. Secondly there was the much-discussed new Chinese Government targets for phasing out of ICE vehicles. The Chinese population may not have been very enthusiastic about the take-up of EV's, but in the long-term the Government will get what it wants in terms of transport strategy. There are also new reports that the Chinese Government is about oi liberalise the rules for foreign automakers to manufacture in China. This would benefit the whole industry. It should be stressed that these are only rumors at this stage though.

As The Economist pointed out, these moves could finally push Chinese car manufacturing into a new market leadership position. China soon could become what Germany was in the 1960's, Japan in the 1970's and Korea in the 1990's. BYD's price rise is understandable in that context. The quota system for EV's being introduced could also greatly benefit the company. The company is likely to have excess credits to sell off to foreign investors.

The stock price may also be benefiting from a potential short squeeze. Short interest as of 17th September was 10.97 million shares (on the "H" shares traded in Hong Kong). With an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, this would take 124 days to cover! One recent day saw 220,754 shares traded though and other days have seen much heavier trading than is usual.

(It should be noted here there are two classes of shares for overseas investors as commented from a previous article. There are the ADR's under ticker BYDDY which are thinly traded but have the advantage of needing to comply with certain ADR requirements. Then there are the OTC Pink Sheet BYDDF shares which just about mirror the Hong Kong listed "H" shares. These comply with what are quite comprehensive Hong Kong regulations).

A better reason for the price rise could be seen in the developments for the monorail system.

If the target of 30 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion) for "SkyRail" in 2018 comes to fruition, this will represent a substantive increase in sales for the company. In the first six months of this year, total sales came to 49.5 billion yuan (US$7.5 billion). So 15 billion yuan (US$2.3 billion) from "SkyRail" in the first half of 2018 would already represent a 30% increase in revenue for the company from this new division (based on this year's first six months). The market has not factored in a 30% increase in revenue based on all other divisions of the company remaining constant.

According to data from Charles Schwab (subscription required), at present profitability is as follows:

Gross margin = 18.98%

Operating margin = 8.95%

Net profit margin = 5.47%

It is not known what sort of net profit the company would be obtaining from the monorail business. There is no reason to think it would not be of a comparable level to its current range of businesses. So the monorail business could bring in about an additional 510 million yuan (US$77 million) in net profit in the first six months of 2018. This compares to a total net profit of 1.7 billion yuan (US$258 million) in the first six months of this year.

My previous article dealt with the company's valuation in some detail so I won't repeat that here. It is germane though to mention that even after the sharp increase in the stock price, the Price to Sales ratio is still only 1.52. This compares to the S & P 500 average of 2.15. The Price to Free Cash Flow has risen somewhat but at 12.29 is still quite reasonable.

Conclusion.

There are always caveats when deciding to invest in Chinese companies. These often include:

Lack of Financial Transparency.

Uncertainty as to true profitability.

Risk of political interference.

Trade problems between the U.S. and China Administrations.

BYD is not immune from these. From looking at the financial information available, it is hard to know how profitable some of their businesses really are. The overall profitability figures are quite healthy though as reported above and elsewhere.

BJD have proved their ability to perform domestically and internationally across a range of product divisions. Their monorail business does look to have tremendous potential. It seems this potential has not been fully taken into account by the market.

