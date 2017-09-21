Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Intercept's Buy Opportunity, Alcobra's Downfall, Shire's Japanese Approval

Avisol Capital Partners, managed by Drs Udaya Maiya and Ashok Dutta, is writing a daily scoop of all sorts of news, catalysts, ratings, and other actionable details for its watch list stocks (and the rest of the healthcare universe). The watch list is available to Total Pharma Tracker subscribers. Some sections, like the catalyst data, abstract selections, AdComm coverages, Buy/Sell summaries etc are also available to subscribers only. This is an abridged version; for the entire Pharma Scoop, please subscribe to our Marketplace service.

Our daily analysis of a stock with a major event/upside: Intercept’s Letter Overblown

Intercept (ICPT) saw a major slump last week, falling 20% from $110 to $85 or so, after the company’s CEO Dr Mark Pruzanski sent a “Dear Doctor” letter out to prescribing physicians of its Ocaliva medication telling them not to prescribe the drug in higher doses than recommended. In this letter, what was said was:-

“And what we are communicating to physicians is the fact that a handful of PBC patients with end stage liver disease so called child P, B and C cirrhosis have been inappropriately treated according to the label.”

The entire letter is available here.

The letter was probably written to assuage physician and patient worry about reports of deaths after taking the medicine. The subject line itself tells it all:

“SUBJECT: Liver injury, liver decompensation, liver failure, and death have been reported in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B and C) when OCALIVA® was dosed more frequently than recommended”

However, the letter was not taken in the spirit it was intended. The market read more into it than it was supposed to. As a result, the stock crashed.

Ocaliva is approved for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The most common treatment for the disease has been ursodiol, however, its efficacy is disputed, see below:

“This systematic review did not demonstrate any significant benefits of ursodeoxycholic acid on all-cause mortality, all-cause mortality or liver transplantation, pruritus, or fatigue in patients with primary biliary cirrhosis. Ursodeoxycholic acid seemed to have a beneficial effect on liver biochemistry measures and on histological progression compared with the control group. All but one of the included trials had high risk of bias, and there are risks of outcome reporting bias and risks of random errors as well. Randomised trials with low risk of bias and low risks of random errors examining the effects of ursodeoxycholic acid for primary biliary cirrhosis are needed.”

The disease affects about 1 in 4000 people, and market potential is estimated to be $300mn annually. However, Ocaliva’s real potential lies in NASH, where it is undergoing a phase 3 trial called REGENERATE.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage:

Two Editor’s Pick articles were written yesterday, as follows:

Immunomedics: 35-Year History Of Failure, IMMU-132 Will Not Receive Accelerated Approval, 100% Downside Possible, by Mako Research, and

Alcobra Is A Net-Net That Could Sell Itself, by Safety in Value.

The Alcobra (ADHD) article broadly says that though Alcobra is a company with a failed drug and no future prospects, it has a lot of cash and is selling below its NCAV or net current asset value. The author discusses the cash burn rate against the reduction in workforce and how that will reduce cash burn. In effect, at the worst, assuming the company isn’t sold off and the IP is attached no value, the company has an almost 30% upside from current levels. In fact, the article was originally written when the upside was 40%. That, the author considers, is proof of his/her thesis.

This is an interesting investment idea. Very similar net-net scenarios play out with a lot of failed biotech, but the author considers the strong activist involvement here as something that makes this one stand out as an investment.

I am not so sure that’s a telling difference. We have all seen failed biotech like this going down as if there’s no bottom, trading well below cash for very long periods. I think that’s because stock price and cash in book is often only theoretically related; but in real practice, one may not as strongly influence the other as theory warrants. The company has $40mn in cash, and its market cap is $30mn, and if you are not risk averse, that balance of $10mn may be a good bone to pick. However, if you are risk averse, I wouldn’t recommend this buy. Sure, we could be wrong, the stock may go up and we could miss an opportunity - but I have never considered cash a strong fallback option in biotech investment. It has a tendency to vanish in thin air before you have time to say “oops!”

Now, as to the Immunomedics (IMMU) short article by Mako Research; here’s my simple and possibly simplistic take on this very American phenomenon - whenever I see a short article by one of these “research firms” on a certain stock, I take a large leap backwards from that stock. Admittedly, this is unfair, but almost always this is exactly how the market reacts and keeps on reacting. There is little effort to analyze the “research;” just a knee jerk reaction that takes the stock down. I have no position or interest in IMMU, but I am not planning any. If I see someone shorting a stock I know very well - how about Gilead? - that day, I will take a position. Until then, my strategy is to look for the escape hatch whenever a company allows itself to be targeted thus.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Action Company Ticker Rating Target Impact Wedbush Reiterates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ABUS Outperform $9.00 Low Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS Overweight $30.00 Low Mizuho Reiterates Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI Buy $70.00 Low Citigroup Reiterates Allergan PLC. AGN Buy $280.00 Low Morgan Stanley Downgrades Allergan PLC. AGN Overweight -> Equal Weight $284.00 -> $228.00 Medium Cowen and Company Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Outperform $93.00 -> $117.00 Low JMP Securities Raises Target Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Outperform $101.00 -> $128.00 Low Needham & Company LLC Raises Target Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY $85.00 -> $125.00 Low Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Overweight $110.00 -> $116.00 Low Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Hold $56.00 -> $83.00 Low Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Array BioPharma ARRY Overweight $14.00 -> $18.00 Low SunTrust Banks Initiates Biogen BIIB Buy -> Buy $360.00 Low Argus Upgrades Bioverativ BIVV Hold -> Buy $64.00 Medium Canaccord Genuity Raises Target Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC Buy $56.00 -> $66.00 Medium Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Reiterates Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC Buy $64.00 -> $79.00 Low Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings CRBP Buy $24.00 High HC Wainwright Reiterates Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK Buy $26.00 Low Jefferies Group LLC Initiates Epizyme EPZM Buy -> Buy $23.00 Medium Needham & Company LLC Initiates Global Blood Therapeutics GBT Buy Low Leerink Swann Reiterates Gilead Sciences GILD Market Perform $82.00 -> $87.00 Medium Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Buy $275.00 Low Societe Generale Upgrades IPSEN IPSEY Hold -> Buy N/A BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC JAZZ Buy $196.00 High Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Downgrades Johnson & Johnson JNJ Neutral -> Sell $125.00 -> $130.00 Low Chardan Capital Reiterates The Medicines Company MDCO Buy $85.00 Low Wedbush Reiterates MyoKardia MYOK Outperform $51.00 High Leerink Swann Reiterates NuVasive NUVA Outperform -> Buy $87.00 -> $74.00 Low Morgan Stanley Upgrades Pfizer PFE Equal Weight -> Overweight $35.00 -> $39.00 Low Maxim Group Reiterates Soligenix SNGX Buy $5.00 Low Janney Montgomery Scott Reiterates Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN Hold $47.00 Low Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN Buy $51.00 Low Barclays PLC Raises Target Acceleron Pharma XLRN Overweight $42.00 -> $50.00 High Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Acceleron Pharma XLRN Hold

Insider Sales (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded ADRO Aduro Biotech, Inc. EVP, GC -$32,301 BPMC Blueprint Medicines Corp Dir -$150,000 CUTR Cutera Inc Dir -$38,450 EXEL Exelixis, Inc. Dir -$5,535,387 FGEN Fibrogen Inc Dir -$186,580 INCY Incyte Corp COB , CEO -$8,421,464 LOXO Loxo Oncology, Inc. Dir -$450,000 WMGI Wright Medical Group N.V. Pres, Lower Extremities -$2,677

Insider Purchases (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded ANTH Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc Pres, CEO +$11,286 AVXL Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Pres, CEO +$1,586 CASI Casi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dir +$364,149 CERC Cerecor Inc. Dir, 10% +$38,706 CHFS Chf Solutions, Inc. 10% +$50,055 OPK Opko Health, Inc. CEO, COB, 10% +$90,099

Stocks in the news: Analysis

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) successfully completed a Phase 3 clinical trial, APOLLO, assessing RNAi therapeutic Patisiran in patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, and met its primary endpoint. Patisiran’s safety profile was similar to placebo. All five secondary endpoints also showed statistically significant improvements compared to control. The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in Q4 and a European one in Q1 2018. Commercialization partner Sanofi Genzyme (SNY) will file a marketing applications in Japan, Brazil and other countries in H1 2018. Alnylam will commercialize Patisiran in North America and Western Europe and Sanofi Genzyme in the rest of the world. Shares rose 52% flowing the news.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), a nano cap stock, rose 21.5% following the positive results announced by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals assessing Patisiran. Dicerna is also developing RNAi therapeutics based on its proprietary platform GalXC focused on inherited liver disorders.

Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) announced positive results in a Japan-based Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating INTUNIV (guanfacine hydrochloride prolonged release) in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ((NASDAQ:ADHD)), in collaboration with Japan licensee Shionogi & Co (OTCPK:OTCPK:SGIOF). INTUNIV is a non-stimulant and selective alpha-2A adrenergic receptor agonist. Shionogi will advance the development and file a marketing application in Japan for the indication.

Micro cap Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announced positive results from its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, SEAL, assessing selinexor ((KPT-330)) in patients with previously treated, advanced, unresectable, dedifferentiatedliposarcoma. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Oral selinexor showed superior results compared to placebo, with treated patients experiencing a 40% reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio = 0.60). Shares were up 15% premarket on average volume in response to the announcement.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) entered into a licensing deal with SymBio Pharmaceuticals, and as per the agreement Symbio has the rights to develop, market and sell Eagle’s bendamustine hydrochloride ready-to-dilute (RTD) and rapid infusion (RI) injection products in Japan. Eagle will receive $12.5M upfront, milestones and royalties on net sales. SymBio will be responsible for securing regulatory approval of the RTD and RI injection products with a target for approval of a product in 2020.

Lipocine’s (LPCN) share rose by 2% after the announcement of FDA's Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to review and discuss its resubmitted marketing application for testosterone replacement therapy TLANDO (formerly LPCN 1021). The committee will meet on December 7 to discuss patient selection criteria and design features of clinical trials so the review should happen on or around this date.



Earnings Calendar

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/share Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/share





Company Name Date of Earnings Announcement Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) September 22 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) September 22 Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:OTCQB:RLMD) September 22

