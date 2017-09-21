Portola - A High-Risk, High-Return Investment Opportunity

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) received another positive impetus for its stock price when the company reported that its resubmitted Biologics License Application (BLA) for AndexXa® has been found acceptable by the FDA for review. AndexXa is being developed as a universal reversal agent for patients anticoagulated with an oral or injectable Factor Xa inhibitor who experience a serious uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding event or who require urgent or emergency surgery.

Upon approval, AndexXa will be the first FDA approved antidote to Factor Xa inhibitors. The addressable market size for the drug in the US is estimated to be at 150,000 patients annually. The approval will help the company in boosting its product portfolio which currently has only BevyxXa as its sole commercial product. It will also help the company in boosting its position in the hematology segment.

Portola is currently dependent on BevyxXa for generating revenue. The drug was approved by the FDA earlier this year in June, making it the first FDA approved anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis (35 to 42 days) of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adult patients. The approval immediately shot the stock to its then 52-week high, which has scaled new highs since then. The approval is pivotal for the company as it ensures the firm of a regular revenue stream. The company estimates the addressable market for the drug to be at 200,000 patients annually while the market estimates for BevyxXa stand at $1 billion in annual revenue in a five year time frame. The treatment is expected to do well as it comes with extended release duration features, which allows for less frequent and convenient dosage.

With these features, the drug is in a strong position to perform well in the market. It would be directly competing with Sanofi's Lovenox, which is currently used for avoiding blood clot issues. However, BevyxXa offers certain advantages such as more convenient dosage and administration. BevyxXa is also approved for home usage while Lovenox may only be used in the hospital setting. These features offer BevyxXa an edge over Lovenox. Being an oral treatment will also help the drug in gaining traction in the market.

While Portola seems to have strong prospects ahead, the company poses certain challenges to prospective investors as well. Portola initially planned to launch BevyxXa in September this year, but owing to issues such as manufacturing facilities and marketing efforts, the launch date is currently in the "to be decided" mode. While the company is optimistic that it will be launched by November this year, the launch may be delayed to the first quarter of 2018, depending on the company's ability to receive the approval for its revised manufacturing process.

While it is highly likely that the drug will be able to hit the market in November, the uncertainty in this regard may shake investors' faith in the company and consequently the stock. Investors may also be concerned about the company's current lack of a strong revenue stream and its over-reliance on BevyxXa to generate cash flows. However, this is a common feature for any early stage pharma company. Portola, in the meantime, is keeping a close watch on its expenses and net losses. For the second quarter of the year, the company reported its net loss at $69.7 million, up from $57.3 million net loss it had reported for the same period in 2016. However, as a large portion of this higher loss is attributed to the increase in R&D expenses, it is expected to result in more robust returns in the future.

The company's latest 10-Q also presents another pressing concern about the company's potential liquidity issues. Portola reported $269.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2017. With an average net cash burn rate of nearly $70 million per quarter, the company has barely enough cushion for the coming four quarters. In this scenario, the importance of timely launch of BevyxXa becomes even more imperative.

Apart from the U.S. launch of BevyxXa, Portola also has a couple of other catalysts coming up. The company expects the European Commission's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use to dispense its opinion on BevyxXa by late 2017 or early 2018. The drug's approval for the European markets will lead to a substantial increase in the company's value as Europe presents a highly lucrative market for the drug.

Apart from this, CHMP's opinion on AndexXa is also likely to arrive in early 2018. With these upcoming revenue generating events, Portola seems to be on a firm ground. The stock has gained nearly 145% this year so far. However, it had a decent pullback recently and is currently trading about 18% lower than its 52-week high of $67.10. The upcoming catalysts, which are pivotal in nature, provide a risky yet strong opportunity for the investors to be a part of this growth story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.