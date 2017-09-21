Globalized Lending Causes Financial Crises But Will It Cause One Soon? Part III

This Part III evaluates numerous possible sources of a future financial crisis. It concludes that, although there will be a financial crisis some day, none is imminent.

Part I explained the importance of cross-border lending in creating boom/bust cycles that lead to financial crises. Part II described recent cross-border capital flow tendencies and the current stock of cross-border obligations. This Part III will evaluate the extent to which the current stock and recent flows suggest that a financial crisis may occur in the near future

At this point one should observe that there is a qualitative difference between investors suffering losses, one the one hand, and a financial crisis on the other. Financial asset prices appear to be high in most parts of the world—and that is true for debt, equity and derivatives. That set of conditions should mean that at some point investors in many asset categories will suffer large losses. Investor losses in themselves do not, however, constitute a financial crisis. A financial crisis occurs when the credit or transactional system of a jurisdiction seizes up and ceases to function in the interests of the economy. And a very high percentage of financial crises are triggered by a real estate boom and bust or the credit default of a sovereign. Stock market or bond market booms and busts, in the absence of a substantial real estate component or excessive buying of stocks on margin, do not usually create financial crises. That is one of the lessons of comparing the Dotcom bust with the GFC.

There will be a next financial crisis. That is certain. But the relevant question for investors is whether it is likely to occur soon. My forecast is that it will not occur soon, absent a serious geopolitical event. But demonstrating the probability of a negative requires detailed analysis of the many places where such an event might originate. That is the job of this Part III.

Where are the cross-border loans that are short-term and denominated in a currency that is not the borrower’s? And are they funding asset booms?

Many commentators decry the general level of debt in the world and in individual nations, including the U.S., China, several European nations, and Japan. Some of them conclude from the general levels of debt that a crisis will ensue. See, for example, here. Although I agree that some of those debts will not be repaid, I am not certain that will create a financial crisis. There will be a fairly global recession some time, and when that occurs, many outstanding debts will not be repaid. But that will cause a financial crisis only if the debts are held by highly leveraged entities that themselves are likely to default as part of a cascade of defaults.

It is true that general levels of debt are high, as the following Graph 1.1 from the BIS June 2017 annual report shows.

But even at that most general level, debt is dangerous only when its debt service requirements exceed borrowers’ cashflows. The following Graph 1.6 from the BIS June 2017 annual report is extraordinary in that it shows interest rates declining as debt levels of non-financial entities have been climbing. Thus debt service in the world as a whole may not have risen at all relative to GDP (which is a reasonable proxy for debt service resources) over the 30 years depicted in the chart. (Financial company debt is not included in the graph because usually such debt is matched with corresponding non-financial debt. And debt service for financial debt as a whole—including back-to-back financial debt—normally depends on the ability of the non-financial borrowers to service their debts.)

Therefore the gross build-up of debt it not as worrying as it often is depicted to be—except if interest rates rise rapidly and the debt is short-term or variable rate. Those conditions would make the non-financial debt more likely to default.

The increased role of financial centers

More worrying is the relative opacity of some of the debt. As Parts I and II explained, European banks have reduced their cross-border lending. But much of their cross-border lending seems to have been replaced by lending through financial centers that tend to be more secretive than regulated banks. Investors use such centers primarily to circumvent home country tax and other laws. And consequently, investors through such centers pay less attention to the ultimate loan quality and more attention to the tax consequences and relative secrecy of the transactions. Money managers in international financial centers sell their investment expertise second, after their structural advantage regarding tax and other rules that the investor may wish to avoid.

Thus, as the IMF data per McKinsey Exhibit A3 below suggests, there now appear to be $35 trillion of cross-border assets owned through international financial centers whose creditworthiness we have reason to wonder about.

Exhibit A3 also is interesting because it shows how extraordinary the growth of international lending was from 2003 through 2007, when it more than doubled in five years. The growth in international financial center intermediation during that period also showed a more than doubling, suggesting the increasing opacity of cross-border instruments that played significant roles in the GFC.

Thus it is important to learn (or guess) who are the investors in debt issued or sold through financial centers and whether those investors are highly leveraged themselves. (That answer is important because it tells us whether defaults are likely to lead to the debt cascades that cause financial crises.) My guess is that investments made through financial centers are not, in the main, highly leveraged because they are not likely to have been made by regulated institutions such as banks and insurance companies, whose supervisors would require the ability to look through the financial center intermediaries, thus destroying the fundamental premise of investing through financial centers in the first place, My guess is that a substantial majority of the $35 trillion is held by wealthy individuals and families, principally from outside the U.S. And although such individuals and families may be leveraged as whole, their failures are not likely to cause a cascade that leads to a financial crisis. (Highly leveraged hedge funds also may be involved, but recent history suggests that they can fail without causing a default cascade, largely because their debt is secured and is held my major banks. In this regard, it is worth noting that repo collateral that serves several back-to-back repos, which caused some debt cascades in the GFC, is largely a thing of the past.)

(The reason that financial centers played a significant role in the GFC was that the bank regulatory systems of the U.S. and Germany countenanced what were effectively bank guarantees that did not appear as such on the banks’ books. I do not know of such a practice being permitted in advanced economies at the present time, though that does not mean it cannot exist. Accounting for derivatives is sufficiently complex and opaque that obligations could be hidden there.)

Where else might a financial crisis come from?

As described above, the most dangerous cross-border loans are those that are short-term, denominated in a currency the borrower’s nation cannot print, and backed in effect by the local sovereign, by major local banks or by a rising local real estate market. In what jurisdictions do we find such loans and in what volumes? If we find such loans in significant volumes in relation to the local nation’s GDP, then we would highly suspect that trouble may be brewing.

The debt volumes in EMEs that we need to investigate have been growing, and they now top $3 trillion, as the following Graph 3 from the June BIS Quarterly Review shows. (The September Quarterly Review, just published, shows an increase to $3.4 trillion.)

Credits to non-banks in emerging economies (which still includes China) have been increasing rapidly since 2009, after what looks like a mere hiccup in the GFC. And most of that credit is going to Asia (count some of the Caribbean debt as Asian, since subsidiaries of Asian companies issue dollar debt through Caribbean financial centers)—probably mostly to China.

According to the BIS June 2017 annual report,

Dollar debt has typically played a critical role in EME financial crises in the past either as a trigger, such as when gross dollar denominated capital flows reversed, or as an amplifier. The conjunction of a domestic currency depreciation and higher U.S. dollar interest rates can be poisonous in the presence of large currency mismatches. From 2009 to end-2016, U.S. dollar credit to non-banks located outside the United States – a bellwether BIS indicator of global liquidity – soared by around 50% to some $10.5 trillion; for those in EMEs alone, it more than doubled, to $3.6 trillion. (p.12)

The BIS annual report is, however, careful to point out that some aspects of these risks have been mitigated in recent years:

Compared with the past, several factors mitigate the risk linked to FX debt. Countries have adopted more flexible exchange rate regimes; while no panacea, these should make currency crashes less likely and induce less FX risk-taking ex ante. Countries have also built up foreign currency war chests, which should cushion the blow if strains emerge. And the amounts of FX debt in relation to GDP are, on balance still not as high as before previous financial crises. Indeed several countries have absorbed large exchange rate adjustments in recent years. Even so, vulnerabilities should not be taken lightly, at least where large amounts of FX debt coincide with outsize domestic financial booms.(p.12)

Shedding some light on the potential China problem

Although China seems to be awash in debt, only a small part of that debt is reported as owned by foreigners. According to the following table (Exhibit 12 from the McKinsey report on cross-border flows), only 3% of government and corporate debt securities issued by Chinese entities are owned by foreigners and only 7% of Chinese-company-issued equity securities are owned by foreigners. My guess is that these figures are lower than reality because some Chinese companies use foreign subsidiaries to issue debt in international markets. That debt may be categorized as having been issued by, for example, Netherlands Antilles companies rather than Chinese. And that may explain The Netherlands’ high amount of debt outstanding for a small nation and the high percentage of that debt owned by foreigners. (At the present time, I do not know how to break down the Netherlands Antilles debt into, for example, Chinese and American components. It remains a weakness in my analysis.)

The following chart from the McKinsey report (Exhibit 12) shows that only 3% (about $23 billion) of the estimated $7.7 trillion of Chinese government and corporate debt outstanding is owned by foreigners. That is a comforting number in terms of the ability of foreign money to influence the Chinese economy.

The following Graph 2 from the BIS quarterly report suggests that Chinese entities owe more like $700 billion to lenders outside China—but that that number has declined somewhat in recent years.

Even $700 billion of foreign obligations, however, even assuming it all is denominated in dollars, is not a very large amount for China, with its over $3 trillion of dollar reserves, to deal with.

The following chart (Graph B from the BIS June Quarterly Review) says that China’s banks are net borrowers of dollars to the tune of over $200 billion. But that also seems manageable in the context of the Chinese economy.

China exhibits almost all the signs of a coming financial crisis: It has high and rapidly-growing debt, a real estate boom, a large and opaque shadow banking system funded in large part by the more conventional banking system, and slowing GDP growth after a very substantial growth spurt of several years. But in many respects, China also is different.

China has a high savings rate, a large foreign exchange reserve, and a very positive balance of trade and current account. And with only a relatively small part of its debts denominated in currencies other than its own, it can use those longer-term advantages to work through the current apparent debt difficulties. I therefore do not expect China to suffer a financial crisis in the near future.

Might India have a problem?

Real property prices in EMEs in general have grown significantly since 2007, whereas advanced economy house prices have, in general, not done so. See Graph III.4 from BIS annual report below:

These data suggest that we look at EMEs as the most probable source of a real estate boom that turns to bust and leads to a financial crisis as the lenders fail and cause a cascading effect among financial institutions. I discussed China above. India seems like the another large EME to worry about.

According to the BIS (Table A3 in the annual report), real house prices in India are up over 80% since 2007, usually a sign of trouble ahead for the financings, though house prices increased at a more moderate 1.6% pace in 2016. Such significant price gains lead to questions about how those gains were financed and questions as to whether homeowners are stretched in their ability to meet debt service requirements.

I have not been able to become an instant expert on Indian housing finance, but there are some things that appear to be knowable. First, the boom in prices may well have been spurred by government taking a more active role in the housing sector. It did this by providing over 30% of housing finance after 2002, as opposed to about 10% in the most recent earlier decades. See An Overview of Housing Finance in India here. Thus, as usual when house prices rise, financing probably was behind the rise, and that often leads to financial trouble, especially if foreign lenders have played a material role.

I have not, however, found a material foreign role. And even after the rise in house prices, the Indian consumer sector is far less indebted than the consumer sectors of other large nations. Its indebtedness is only 10% of GDP, and that percentage has not increased in the last couple of years. See BIS annual report Table A2.

Based on this review—admittedly less in depth than would be ideal—I conclude that the Indian housing market, even if it crashes, is not likely to cause the kind of cascading effect that results in financial crises in the near future.

Are banks themselves over-indebted in dollars?

The banks of Germany, Canada and the U.K. all are highly indebted in dollars, as Graph 5 from the June BIS annual report (below) indicates. But the vast majority of the Canadian and U.K. indebtedness is long-term. Thus it is not subject to being run on, unless it has cross-default clauses that are triggered, which could be part of a cascade effect but not part of a mere contagion effect. The German banks, however, do have a substantial amount of short-term net dollar debt. A net amount such as $8 billion, in the context of a several trillion dollar banking system, does not suggest to me that it will be a major part of any near-term financial crisis. The net negative position of German banks in the GFC was far greater and was a serious problem, as many of them might have failed in 2008 without help from the Fed’s swap lines. My guess is that even if the German banks themselves have not learned, the Bundesbank has learned.

Are cross-border capital flows always a problem?

There are those who contend that capital inflows from foreign sources necessarily lead to booms and busts through the mechanism of inflated asset prices. They would say that the asset price inflation occurs regardless of the form the foreign investment takes, and that, therefore, the boom/bust cycle becomes inevitable. I am not persuaded that is true because equity investments, whether FDI or in securities, do not tend to inflate asset values as much as debt investments and because if equity investments flee, although equity prices go down, without leverage they do not cause a cascading effect of defaults. FDI has a very hard time fleeing at all, since usually it has been translated into illiquid assets, such as factories, inventory and receivables.

Is the Euro a financial crisis waiting to happen?

Parts of Europe have never got themselves out of the Great Financial Crisis. Certainly Greece has not, and its financial system functions only at the sufferance of the ECB and other European central banks. Indeed, the imbalances seen in the European central bank clearing mechanism, Target 2, are emblematic of a system that does not yet work. It appears to succeed only by creditor central banks’ forbearance. I assume that forbearance will continue because the alternative is the failure of the euro to function as a multinational currency. But weak European sovereign borrowers such as Italy and Spain and the banks that depend on their solvency are not out of the woods, and financial crisis in such nations can occur at any time if the ECB discontinues its policy of propping up their ability to borrow.

Would a renewed Italian financial crisis be contagious to the rest of the Euro Zone? I doubt that it would be because major banks in other nations do not hold significant amounts of Italian national debt or of Italian small and medium sized businesses. Thus contagion in other weak Euro Zone countries might be expected, but it should be confined to them. And recent gains in GDP in the region as a whole should, if continued for several years, make the region as a whole far stronger and less prone to financial crisis.

Are innovative (Fintech) lenders a potential problem?

The presence in many jurisdictions of new lenders that rely on technological innovations both to market credit to borrowers and to evaluate their creditworthiness suggests that, like many other new lenders before them, they will underestimate the riskiness of the loans they make, and when a recession hits, they (or the buyers of the loans) will lose more money than they expected. Even computer-driven decision-making is subject to the human inputs it receives, which necessarily are selective. As far I can tell, however, this form of lending, while growing in many nations and even cross-border, has not yet been sufficiently large cross-border to influence recipient economies significantly. Thus I do not think it will play a major role in a pullback from cross-border lending, even though I think the new style of lending will lead to a higher level of defaults than its advocates anticipate.

Faster, more secure international payments

The development of faster, more secure international payments systems, which is well under weigh, will be a boon to international transactions and remittances. It also is being lauded—and it should be. But one should not miss the fact that speed goes both ways. It facilitates and accelerates runs on banks and other businesses (or individuals) that borrow short. Money tends to run all at once, and it will do so faster and more uniformly in the era of instant digital communication and almost-instant movement of money.

Thus accelerated payment systems are not necessarily in and of themselves risks to the financial systems of borrowing nations, but they increase the risks already inherent in short-term borrowings. The next international run will be lickety-split.

The financial plumbing

The world’s financial plumbing has changed for the better in recent years. The trading of a greater proportion of derivatives through exchanges is an improvement against over-the-counter trading. The elimination of most back-to-back repos is another improvement. Stress testing banks is a big improvement, as are liquidity requirements.

The concentration of risk in exchanges and in the now-single repo custodian (Bank of New York Mellon) require that the Fed carefully monitor their exposures and be prepared to act as lender of last resort to these key counterparties. I think the Fed will do those things because they are such obvious risk areas.

Because of the improvements that tend to prevent or defuse financial crises, probably it will take something more extreme than the last time. Unless of course know-nothing politicians eliminate some of the safeguards, as at least some of them seem to advocate. Stability is not at odds with growth. It favors consistent growth. It is only at odds with rapid and erratic growth.

Spike in global interest rates

A general interest rate spike is the likeliest event to trigger a significant financial crisis because regardless of currency, many debts are designed to be rolled over at rates similar to those that currently prevail, and many non-financial borrowers would not have the cashflow needed to make the increased payments. Could central banks control a spike in short-term interest rates? Conventional wisdom suggests they could. But if credits are generally perceived to have become more risky, the rates for such credits will spike regardless of central bank actions, unless central banks effectively buy the credits themselves, as the Fed did in 2008-2009 and the ECB have done with sovereign credits in recent years.

The reason a general spike in interest rates would be so dangerous is that the high level of debt around the world is sustainable only because interest rates are so low that debt service requirements, as a percentage of GDP, have not grown along with the debt level. We saw this in the following graph that was at the beginning of this Part III:

I do not think a general spike in interest rates—meaning a fairly sudden rise of 200 basis points or more—is likely. But if it took place, it could well spark a broad financial crisis because so many companies and financial institutions are not prepared.

A geopolitical event also could trigger a financial crisis because it could disrupt markets across the globe and thereby could cause an interest rate spike.

What about the U.S.?

The U.S. will not cause a financial crisis in the near term unless Congress causes a default by the government. The banking system is strong. The housing market, while high, is supported almost totally by fixed rate mortgages whose credit risk is the government's. Troubled student loan and automobile debt sectors are not big enough to cause serious problems for the financial system.

Conan Doyle’s Silver Blaze dog that didn’t bark

I hope this series has not been a disappointment to readers. Proving a negative, as I have tried to do, is not much fun. It has no punch line, and it leaves us wondering whether there is a hound out there that just hasn’t barked yet. And of course there will be a next financial crisis. The global technology for avoiding one is not that good. But with so many pundits predicting an imminent financial crisis that will destroy investment values worldwide, I hope readers have found value in a fairly detailed review of how such an event could be triggered and why the trigger does not appear imminent, despite high asset values that are likely to moderate or, in some cases, even to fall precipitously. Investment losses do not a financial crisis make, even though they may feel that way to investors who made the wrong bets.

