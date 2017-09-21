Mirati Brings Hope With Its Stellar Performance

The company will likely have to raise cash in the coming months, but with the results achieved to date that should be a non-issue

On Friday, Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) closed higher by 135.79% to $11.20 per share, after it had reported data from two ongoing clinical trials using its cancer drug sitravatinib. The drug sitravatinib has shown early efficacy of being able to improve patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In my opinion, I feel that the reported data provides the basis for a great opportunity for investors.

Phase 2 Data

The most substantial results was that of a phase 2 study in patients with NSCLC who received a combination of sitravatinib together with nivolumab (Opdivo). The results confirmed the efficacy of the drug because of what it had achieved. Out of the 11 evaluable patients, 3 had confirmed partial responses. Why is that substantial? That's because the NSCLC patients recruited into the trial were those who had already failed either on or after treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor alone. What partial response means is that these patients achieved at least a 50% reduction of their cancer. That's pretty good considering that these patients failed to achieve any response on Opdivo alone. Despite being early in nature, I feel that these results are substantial. That's because even with re-treatment of a checkpoint inhibitor (whether with Opdivo or Keytruda) these patients probably wouldn't have responded anyways. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Opdivo, and Merck (MRK) Keytruda are both good checkpoint inhibitors. It's just that in some instances patients have cancers that are resistant against checkpoint inhibitor treatments. This is where Mirati Therapeutics comes in with its cancer drug sitravatinib. It can combine its drug with a checkpoint inhibitor and improve clinical outcome for these NSCLC patients. The target market of those who don't respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapy are 43,000 patients in the United States alone (company slides page 24). With this improved clinical outcome, Mirati will move on to enroll a total of 34 patients in the second stage expansion of this study. In my opinion, the added patient pool might improve the outcome with respect to partial responses. Increasing the pool of patients by 23 could possibly increase the amount of partial responses achieved when the next set of results are read out.

Pipeline

The results posted above was sitravatinib in combination with Opdivo. The company has another clinical candidate known as Mocetinostat. This drug is an oral spectrum-selective Class I & IV HDAC inhibitor. It is being combined together with durvalumab to go after NSCLC and advanced solid tumors in a phase 1/2 study. In my opinion, Mocetinostat provides a cushion of risk for the company. That's because Mocetinostat is also targeting NSCLC. In addition, it is targeting advanced solid tumors. As a third option, a drug known as Glesatinib is setting up for an orphan market. Glesatinib is targeting NSCLC patients with driver mutation MET and AXL (this targets 8% of the total NSCLC market). Mirati has a phase 2 trial treating patients with NSCLC patients that have the MET driver mutation.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Mirati Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents as of $87.8 million as of June 30, 2017. A huge influx of cash was achieved in January of 2017, when the company raised $66.8 million through a common stock and pre-funded common stock warrants offering. According to the company, it has sufficient capital to fund operations for at least one year. That means after these positive results, investors should expect the company to raise more cash. Typically, biotech companies do not wait until the end to raise cash. Therefore, investors should expect dilution at least 6 months prior to the company running out of cash.

Risks

The biggest risk would be that the phase 2 trial was a preliminary look at a small subset of patients. The phase 2 trial will finish its second stage with a total of 34 patients. If the final phase 2 results are impressive, the stock will edge higher. The problem is that Mirati won't be totally finished. It will likely have to confirm its findings in a much larger phase 3 clinical trial. Keep in mind that many biotech companies have passed phase 2 trials with a small group of patients, only to fail with larger groups in phase 3 studies. Still, the fact can't be denied that the combination therapy from Mirati caused patients to achieve a partial response. That is impressive considering that these patients failed to respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapy alone.

Catalysts

Phase 2 update data on Glesatinib treating non-small cell lung cancer patients with genetic mutations of MET and Axl 2nd half 2017

Phase 2 data release of Mocetinostat in combination with durvalumab treating patient with solid tumors and non-small cell lung cancer 2nd half 2017

IND filing for LSD1 inhibitor Q4 2017

Candidate Selection for KRAS inhibitor 2nd half 2017

One thing to note is that Mirati Therapeutics is on the right track with its cancer treatments, because it is not afraid to partner with many other big pharmaceutical companies to improve clinical outcomes. For instance, the combination of the phase 2 trial using Mocetinostat in combination with durvalumab uses a big pharma's drug. Durvalumab is a checkpoint inhibitor drug marketed by AstraZeneca (AZN) under the name IMFINZI.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 data changed the scope of the company. The positive results along with the large pipeline the company has, should continue to drive investor value moving forward. There are still many other catalysts on the horizon for the second half of 2017. These catalysts, pending positive outcomes, could carry the stock higher. There is still a need for more cash soon. Therefore, dilution can take place anytime over the next 6 months. In my opinion, Mirati is a biotech company that should be on everyone's radar.





