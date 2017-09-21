Constructing A Successful Long-Term Dividend Growth Portfolio: Step 3 - Forging The Frame

In this article, I will take a look at "forging" a frame to your portfolio, by selecting high quality stocks in various tools and materials industry sectors.

In the first two articles of this series, I discussed building a strong foundation and adding utility stocks to your portfolio.

Overview

In Step 1 of this series, I used the Dividend Aristocrats list as a starting point in building a foundation for a long term dividend growth portfolio. In Step 2, I I used Dave Fish's Dividend Champions, Dividend Contenders, and Dividend Challengers lists to select what I felt were the best utility stocks to add to a long term dividend growth portfolio at this time.

Step 3 of this series is Forging the Frame. In construction, framing refers to the fitting together of pieces to give a structure or building support and shape. In order to do this a contractor has to have the right tools and materials. The same can be true for a successful long term dividend growth portfolio. In terms of framing our portfolio I am going to be reviewing 28 different stocks from a variety of industry sectors such as Steel & Iron, Building Materials, and Machinery. All of these stocks are Dividend Champions, Dividend Contenders, or Dividend Challengers. These stocks include:

Carlisle Companies (CSL) - Rubber and Plastics

Nucor (NUE) - Steel & Iron

Fastenal Company (FAST) - Building Materials

Cummins (CMI) - Machinery

Flowserve (FLS) - Machinery

Graco (GGG) - Machinery

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) - Machinery

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) - Aluminum

Apogee Enterprises (APOG) - Building Materials

Griffon (GFF) - Building Materials

Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) - Building Products

Kennametal (KMT) - Machine Tools

AZZ (AZZ) - Machinery

Barnes Group (B) - Machinery

Briggs & Stratton (BGG) - Machinery

Eaton (ETN) - Machinery

IDEX (IEX) - Machinery

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) - Machinery

ITT (ITT) - Machinery

Kadant (KAI) - Machinery

Lennox Internationa (LII) - Machinery

Rockwell Automation (ROK) - Machinery

Terex (TEX) - Machinery

Watts Water Technologies (WTS) - Machinery

Xylem (XYL) - Machinery

Steel Dynamics (STLD) - Steel & Iron

Worthington Industries (WOR) - Steel & Iron

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) - Steel & Aluminum

Fundamental and Value Scores

Similar to the strategy I used in Step 2 of this series, I will be using YCharts Fundamental and Value Scores to limit the number of stocks for investment consideration. I am only including stocks that have a combined score of 15 or higher. This leaves me with the following ten stocks include:

Fastenal - Fundamental Score of 10, Value Score of 6

Cummins - Fundamental Score of 10, Value Score of 7

Lincoln Electric Holdings - Fundamental Score of 10, Value Score of 5

Kaiser Aluminum - Fundamental Score of 8, Value Score of 7

Apogee Enterprises - Fundamental Score of 10, Value Score of 5

Barnes Group - Fundamental Score of 9, Value Score of 6

Briggs & Stratton - Fundamental Score of 8, Value Score of 7

Eaton - Fundamental Score of 10, Value Score of 8

Worthington Industries - Fundamental Score of 9, Value Score of 8

Reliance Steel & Aluminum - Fundamental Score of 8, Value Score of 8

Dividend

The next step I am taking is looking at the dividend of each stock and determining whether there is anything related to the dividend that should discourage anyone from adding it to their portfolios. The first thing I'm going to look at is payout ratio.

The only two stocks that have payout ratios over 50% are Fastenal at 68.31% and Eaton at 53.34%. I'm not too worried about the safety of either dividend. While the rate of dividend growth has slowed from its double digit growth a few years ago, both companies have seen significant recent raises to their dividend (Eaton, a 5.3% increase this year and Fastenal, a 6.7% increase this year).

In terms of yield, Apogee Enterprises and Barnes Group have the lowest yields at 1.22% and 0.79% respectively, while Eaton and Fastenal have the highest yields at 3.05% and 2.83% respectively. Considering the fact that Apogee Enterprises and Barnes Group have had relatively similar dividend growth rates compared to Eaton and Fastenal, I don't really like the low yields that they currently offer.

Lincoln Electric Holdings has a similar yield to Apogee Enterprises with a current yield of 1.47% but the difference is that while Apogee Enterprises has only seen a 55.56% increase in its dividend over the past five years (similar to Fastenal's 52.38% increase with a far more attractive yield), Lincoln Electric has seen its dividend increase by over 105% during that same time period. Because of the low yields without higher growth rate, I'm removing Apogee Enterprises and Barnes Group from further review.

Recent Revenue and Earnings

For the remaining eight stocks, I'm going to look at recent quarterly reports to determine if there is any news or pattern of stagnant or declining revenue/earnings that should prevent investors from adding these stocks to a long term dividend growth portfolio.

Fastenal

In its last quarterly report, Fastenal delivered strong results, beating both revenue and earnings estimate with a 10% increase in revenue and a 13% increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year. Through new account contracts and acquisitions, Cummins is still showing strong growth in a tough market. The company seems well positioned to be able to withstand short-term difficulties and provide strong returns for long term investors.

Cummins

Cummins did miss its last quarter earnings estimates by $0.03 per share, but it still had a pretty strong quarter. Revenue was up 12% and earnings per share increase from $2.40 to $2.53 compared to the same period a year ago. The company increased its full year revenue guidance to be up 9 to 11 percent compared to the original 4 to 7 percent guidance.

With an improved guidance along with strong demand, the company expects to return 50% of its operating cash flow to shareholders throughout the year. With strong performance throughout each of its business segments I believe that Cummins will continue to be a strong performer for long term investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings

The company beat both revenue and earnings estimates in its last quarter with a 6.2% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $0.86 to $0.97 compared to the same period last year. The company saw sales growth across all three business segments and recently completed its acquisition of Air Liquide Welding.

Last month, Deutsche upgraded Lincoln Electric from Hold to Buy due to strong cash flow generation and an improved global growth environment. The company appears to be well positioned to continue delivering strong returns and a great dividend growth rate.

Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser, along with other aluminum producers, had a strong recent quarter beating both revenue and earnings estimates. The company saw a 6% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $1.02 to $1.47 compared to the same period last year.

With aluminum trading at a five-year high, Kaiser Aluminum should continue to deliver strong results in the short term. The question will be how does the company prepare for a drop in aluminum prices when/if that occurs. I have confidence that the management team in place will achieve this through its continued operation enhancements and improving efficiency.

Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton missed both revenue and earnings estimates in its most recent quarter. Revenue declined by 5.6% while earnings remained flat compared to the same period last year. It's not the recent decline that worries me, it's the fact that this doesn't appear to be any kind of recent problem, but more of a long term issue that the company hasn't been able to solve yet.

When combined with the fact the company has previously raised its dividend in August in 2014, 2015, and 2016, but did not raise it in 2017 tells me that there continues to be short-term and possible long term problems that will limit Briggs & Stratton's dividend growth as well as its overall return potential.

Eaton

Eaton missed revenue and earnings estimates in its last quarter, but unlike Briggs & Stratton, Eaton did still see growth. Revenue was up 1% and earnings per share increased from $1.07 to $1.15 compared to the same period last year. The company saw strong growth in hydraulics, but saw declines in electrical systems and services as well as aerospace.

Eaton was recently downgraded by JPM, but also recently won a turnkey engineering contract at Tyndall Air Force Base. With a fair PE ratio along with a high dividend yield, I believe Eaton still deserves a place in a dividend growth investor's long term portfolio.

Worthington Industries

The company beat both revenue and earnings estimates in its last quarter with an 18.3% increase in revenue and earnings per share that were on par with the same period last year. Worthington appears to be performing well in the current market environment. I believe that the company's Amtrol acquisition will pay future dividends and there is a possibility that the U.S. may begin placing tariffs on foreign steel producers in the future which would benefit all U.S. producers.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum also beat both revenue and earnings estimates in its last quarter with a 12.7% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $1.36 to $1.40 compared to the same period last year. The company achieved its 2nd highest gross profit in the company's history. With both infrastructure and equipment spending forecast to increase, the company's short-term results should continue to impress. I don't have any reason to assume long term results won't be positive as well.

Conclusion

I started with 28 stocks in the Steel & Iron, Building Materials, and Machinery and performed a final review on eight of them after removing stocks for poor fundamental/value scores and/or a low combination of dividend yield and dividend growth. Out of the 8 final stocks, the only stock I cannot currently recommend as a strong long term investment is Briggs & Stratton. This is due to its long term trend of declining revenue as well as a slow down with its dividend growth.

When combined with the 15 stocks from parts 1 and parts 2 of this series, I believe this total of 22 stocks is a strong mid-way point to a successful long term dividend growth portfolio. The next article in this series will detail Step 4: Raising The Roof of your dividend growth portfolio. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

