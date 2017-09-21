Nvidia: Decline In Cryptocurrency Revenue Threatens Share Price

Lowering of crypto demand will render competitive advantage to AMD, as Nvidia is three times more vulnerable to this market than its rival.

Array of powerful macroeconomic and geopolitical factors aligned against cryptos increases both the likelihood that they will suffer major downturns and the consequent probability that Nvidia's revenue will fall.

Reduction in demand for the company's graphics cards designated for cryptos already has been identified.

Cryptocurrencies provide 10% of Nvidia's revenue, and therefore a downturn in this segment may be expected to hit share price significantly.

Contribution To Revenue Is Substantial

Recently estimated to produce 10% of revenue for Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), the extent to which the company benefits from cryptocurrencies may already be declining. In turn, this decline in income and profitability may be expected to prompt a fall in share price.

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang stated at the time of Nvidia's most recent earnings call that cryptocurrency is "a very important market." The company produces graphics cards customized exclusively for mining. Using their P106-100 GPU, this specification is not appropriate for gaming. Nvidia provides these mining cards direct to board partners such as Galaxy, ASUS, Gigabyte, Colorful, EVGA, Palit, MSI and PCP.

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis ventures that Nvidia is three times more vulnerable to a decline in cryptocurrency revenue than is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), based on sales of GPU products with SKUs linked to the cryptocurrency market. Referencing the Jefferies estimate that 10% of overall company revenue derives from this segment, that would place cryptocurrencies as generating $691 million in gross revenue for Nvidia.

Deals Relative Financial Advantage To AMD

Thus an overall pullback in cryptocurrency-fueled demand for high-end graphics cards will deal relative financial advantage to AMD, the less exposed to this sector of the two GPU market competitors. This at a time when AMD is poised to claim a greater share of the data center market, as exemplified by its recent partnership agreement with Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to trial AMD Radeon Instinct GPUs in Baidu data centers.

Meanwhile Nvidia's data center revenue at most recent reporting is trailing expectations. Consequently Nvidia is already confronted with a competitor gaining momentum at the premium end of the GPU market. A reduction in demand for cryptos would further add to AMD's relative momentum.

While Jefferies dealt with Nvidia's potential vulnerability to a cryptocurrency downturn, RBC Capital Markets goes a step further and holds that demand for the company's graphics cards for cryptocurrency mining is already actually in decline in Nvidia's current financial quarter.

Need For Nvidia Chips Reduced

Additionally, RBC asserts that changes in Ethereum payment verification procedures, moving from the "proof of work" method to "proof of stake" processing, may soon arrive to "dramatically lessen the need for powerful chips from Nvidia."

The chart below shows how Ethereum's share of the cryptocurrency market has increased exponentially to approximately 30% since early 2017, just as that of bitcoin has collapsed, exacerbating the potential negative affect of a change in Ethereum payment procedures. An escalated deterioration in revenue from Ethereum as a result of a change in its payment verification procedures would deal a significant hit to Nvidia at a time when overall cryptocurrency market activity is weakening.

(Source: Autonomous NEXT)

Increasing the probability that Nvidia will face a decline in revenue derived from falling cryptocurrency demand, major banks are aligning themselves in opposition to cryptos. Large investment and commercial banks, with the enormous political and regulatory influence they wield, will not stand idly by as their profit base is eroded by the free transfer of anonymous cryptocurrencies.

Opposition Has Negative Implications For Nvidia

In illustration, just days ago bitcoin lost 10% of its value when Jamie Dimon of JP organ Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) denounced it as a fraud. On September 14, the currency lost more than $500 in a single day. On the same day, Ethereum fell below $250 to a six-week low.

^NYB data by YCharts

Of note when making projections for Nvidia's future revenue, JPMorgan has been trialling the use of blockchain technology to fight the advent of cryptos. This is the serious financial heft and technological resource of a major institution seeking to build a firewall against the growth of bitcoin et al, with consequent negative implications for Nvidia's revenue.

While one may or may not agree with Dimon's take on, and ability to obstruct, the future growth of cryptocurrencies in the long term, Nvidia has a clear vulnerability to a downturn in the cryptocurrency segment in the short- to medium-term. Nvidia investors may wish to consider whether their long term view of the future of cryptocurrencies, and its effect on Nvidia's revenue, aligns with their own investment time horizon.

Central Banks And Governments Oppose

As a further very powerful factor which Nvidia may expect to ultimately act to depress the rise of cryptocurrencies, and therefore reduce the company's revenue derived from that market, cryptos will no doubt have the regulatory force of central banks and governments thrown at them, as those institutions fear erosion of their power base, the fiat currencies.

In the course of this process, cryptocurrency markets will be jolted hard and often by many new regulatory challenges. Unquestionably, that assault is only just beginning. Reinforcing this belief, Mohammed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz Global Investors, stated recently regarding cryptocurrencies that "current pricing assume(s) massive adoption, and I don’t think governments will allow the amount of adoption that’s currently priced in."

There are further substantial considerations operating against cryptos, and by extension the revenue Nvidia derives from them, with consequent implications for share price. A crackdown by the Chinese government on cryptocurrency exchanges prompted two of the largest Chinese exchanges to issue statements that they will close by the end of October. China is a leading center of bitcoin activity, providing approximately 20% of global bitcoin trade and mining, and consequently of crypto card demand.

As the world's largest market for graphics cards, China is a market to which Nvidia must give its greatest care and attention to preserve broad market share and the organic process of word-of-mouth referral. If the importance of crypto cards diminishes, this fact could shift competitive emphasis in China to segments where AMD has stronger market positioning, such as gaming.

A report from cybersecurity company FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) recently identified that North Korean hackers have been attacking crypto exchanges in their efforts to sidestep U.N. sanctions by accumulating reserves of cryptocurrencies for Kim Jong Un's regime. Of concern for Nvidia, should future hacking activity take place on a sufficiently large scale, it would undoubtedly depress market price of the cryptocurrencies targeted, with a likely spillover affect onto the asset class as a whole, weakening demand for crypto cards.

Conclusions

The cryptocurrency market produces 10% ($691 million) of Nvidia's gross revenue through the sales of market specific, high margin graphics cards. The challenges faced by this emerging asset class are very substantial, and have strong negative implications for the revenue Nvidia derives from this business segment.

It is probable that cycles of volatile and depressed cryptocurrency market participation will weaken demand for these Nvidia products, hitting the company's bottom line and affecting share price. A downturn in crypto graphics products will yield relative financial advantage to AMD, the less exposed to the business segment of the two GPU competitors, just as AMD is enjoying new-found momentum in high-end GPUs.

With related Nvidia product sales already believed to be in decline, the cryptocurrency sector faces the great challenges of the staunch opposition of governments, major institutions, investment banks, technology changes in Ethereum payment verification, extreme market volatility which risks alienating market participants, and the systemic disruption of North Korean hackers compromising crypto exchanges.

The consequent vulnerability Nvidia has to this demand sector is therefore in play, substantial and clear.

