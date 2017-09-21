The Key To Successfully Trading Commodity Contracts

This article is written by Kimberly Rios, portfolio manager for the Catalyst Hedged Commodity Strategy Fund (CFHIX).

It’s no secret that many experts advise that an investment portfolio should have exposure to commodities. Commodities can serve as a good diversifier because they tend to be uncorrelated with stock prices over the long term. Some investors hold commodity funds to reduce their overall portfolio volatility, as the investment can potentially improve consistency in portfolio returns by smoothing out equity swings that may adversely impact it.

So, why then, do so many commodity Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and mutual funds lose money? It likely comes down to their holdings, structure and the fund’s goals.

Commodity exposure comes in a range of shapes and sizes. Of course, this includes the physical commodity itself, be it metals, energies or agricultural products. Holding physical commodities requires storage and insurance along with other costs. Many funds instead opt to trade futures or options in an actively managed strategy. This allows the investor to trade a contract for a fixed date, put up less money up front (margin), and to be in a much more liquid market.

Investing in commodity futures and options is a growing trend, and for good reason. Using commodities options or futures combinations can provide hedged exposure. While stock market indexes have an upward bias, commodities can oscillate, meaning that they can move up and down between upper and lower ranges when not in a strong trend. These assets are driven by factors including supply, demand, weather and geopolitical activity to name a few. Commodities are also physical assets – some considered necessities- that should always maintain some value. This can support commodities during a major bear market which is much different than buying a stock that can go to zero.

It’s vital that any commodity future or options fund’s management teams are familiar and proficient with the terms “contango” and “backwardation,” and what that means for the fund over time. If a strategy is not actively managing around these market scenarios, it could be losing money consistently. This could lead to magnified losses and weak returns over time.

The consideration for both market scenarios is critical to achieving consistent returns. Futures and option contracts trade at different prices based on when they expire. The contract in the future may cost more or less than the current contract, depending on market conditions. When the price of a deferred contract is higher than that of a closer contract, the market is referred to as being in contango. When a market is in contango, rolling a contract forward to its next expiration date at the same strike will cost money because the contract in the future is more expensive. This is common in commodity markets, and contango markets are also known as normal markets.

The opposite environment is called backwardation or an inverted market. This occurs when prices are more expensive currently and discounted in the future. Unfortunately, for investors who want to roll contracts, markets tend to be in contango (higher priced deferred contract) more often because prices in the future consider carrying charges, insurance on inventory and storage costs. To roll a contract is to keep the relatively same position but move it to a later expiration date. Rolling is done when an investor would like to maintain his or her current position past the contract expiration date, and does not want to take or make delivery. The action of closing a current contract and opening a new contract in the next expiration is “rolling” a position.

Most commonly, when portfolio managers own futures or futures options that they want to hold past expiration, they must roll them. This can cost, due to contango. When rolling in a normal market, one is either rolling into higher prices or able to take on less contracts at the same price. Both choices can reduce potential gains. Because of contango, buy-and-hold and long-only commodity strategies can yield poor results.

For example, let’s say an investor is holding a September gold call option contract with a strike price of 1250. Gold is currently trading higher at 1280 and there are only two days until the option expires. To avoid taking delivery and maintain the position, the investor can roll it into the October contract. When the market is in contango, he or she would have to pay in order to maintain the 1250 strike price in October. The passive or systematically rolled funds can have this headwind when rolling contracts. If a manager has the discretion when and where to roll their positions or hedge the positions if desired, they can potentially improve the returns.

One telltale sign that a strategy is preparing for these market conditions is that trades are adjusted as the markets change. If a fund is consistently losing money it may have a predictable roll strategy that is working at a disadvantage. Actively trading of options on commodity futures can also be beneficial. Options, when combined in the correct combination and strategy, can help limit risk compared to just buying or selling a futures contract.

In any tactical approach, the critical factor remains constant: preparing for contango and backwardation. Any exposure to commodities contracts must take this into consideration. Without proper preparation, these market scenarios can drastically drive up costs and consequently and drive down returns.

