BlackBerry: Key Earnings Questions

Next Thursday, we'll get fiscal second quarter earnings results from BlackBerry (BBRY). As the company further pushes into a software/services only business, many investors are eager to hear how the transition is progressing. With the stock taking a hit since the last earnings report, management certainly is under more pressure to deliver this time around. Today, I'll look at some of the key items to watch next week.

What do overall results look like?

First, let me discuss current analyst estimates. The street is looking for GAAP revenues of just over $221 million, which would be a more than 37% decline over the prior year period as the company winds down its hardware business. The company will likely report non-GAAP revenues that are about $10 million higher, so be careful when looking at headlines. The street thinks that BlackBerry is finally near a revenue bottom, but we've been thinking that for several quarters now. The chart below shows how the company's top line has shrunk tremendously under John Chen.

When it comes to the bottom line, things get a bit more confusing. The company likes to point out its non-GAAP net income and earnings per share. The street currently expects the company to break even, but BlackBerry usually beats, so I'm figuring a two or three cent profit. However, this figure is a result of up to a dozen potential adjustments, some of which like stock-based compensation shouldn't be excluded from results. Many major tech companies don't exclude SBC anymore from results as it is a true cost of running the business in today's world.

On the GAAP front, the company is likely to report a sizable profit, but there's a huge catch. Since shares of the company fell during the quarter, BlackBerry is likely to record a big adjustment on its convertible debt. Last quarter, when shares rose, this resulted in a huge expense, which those bullish on the stock told me had to be excluded. This time around, the fall in the stock makes the book value of debt drop, so it is recorded as an anti-expense in operating expenses on the income statement. Well, if you excluded it last time, you'll have to do so this time. You can't exclude it if it is negative, then say it must be included when it is positive. Last quarter, BlackBerry lost about $60 million or so when excluding the debt adjustment and the big Qualcomm (QCOM) award.

Is software/services growth still on track?

In its fiscal 2017 period, BlackBerry reported software/services revenue of $622 million, according to its most recent income statement supplement. While that represented slightly more than 25% growth over the prior year period, it was below the 30% that CEO John Chen and management was looking for. This year, the company has guided to "growth at or above the overall market", roughly implying mid-teens percentage wise.

In Q1, the company reported 12.7% growth, and fiscal Q2 of last year was the lowest quarterly number for this segment likely due to some seasonality. Management likes to talk about items like QNX and Radar, but are they delivering meaningful results at this point? Additionally, while this transformation of the business leads to higher gross margins, most of the expenses are at the operating level. For BlackBerry to get to true profitability, it still needs to cut down its cost base, as I detailed in the Q1 loss above.

Is the company putting its cash to work?

BlackBerry finished its latest quarter with almost $2 billion of net cash on the balance sheet, thanks to the Qualcomm award. The company has not been in any financial trouble in the last couple of years, with more than a billion in net cash at the end of most quarters. As revenues have plunged and the stock has stayed mostly in the high single digits, investors have been waiting for the next big move from the company.

A small buyback was announced a few months ago, but as I've previously detailed, a large chunk of it is just going to offset executive compensation and other share-based payments. Did BlackBerry use the recent pullback during its quarter to purchase shares, and will it perhaps increase the buyback amount as I've been arguing for now for a couple of years? If management wasn't willing to buy shares with the stock down, why should investors?

The other potential use of cash that is highly likely is acquisitions. A few years ago, BlackBerry bolstered its software/services segment when it bought Good and AtHoc, but it has not done anything meaningful since. If management truly wants to achieve above market growth in this segment, it should use some of its huge cash pile. Even if you have to spend, say, half a billion dollars to get $100 million in annual revenues, that's a big help to a segment that in the prior fiscal year generated $622 million for its top line.

Final thoughts:

We're about six weeks away from the four-year anniversary of John Chen being named BlackBerry's interim CEO. As the company's turnaround continues to take much longer than Chen forecast, investors are looking to see progress, and that needs to start with a revenue bottom. We are more than five months removed from the Qualcomm award announcement, and BlackBerry has not announced any major plans for its cash. If software/services can't deliver as much as hoped, then management better wake up and make some acquisitions. Otherwise, we'll see a repeat of last quarter's report, and that was an eventual 23% plus fall before shares rebounded a bit.

