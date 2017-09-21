What 'Fate' Lies Ahead For This ~$4 Biotech Busted IPO?

While years away from commercialization, the company is well funded and is advancing its intriguing and diverse pipeline.

"From victory we learn little, from defeat - everything." - Jeffrey Fry

Today we look back on a small oncology play that remains a speculative but attractive Tier 4 biotech concern. I have had a few questions on this busted IPO of late, so I thought we would revisit this name today.

Company Overview

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is a La Jolla, Calif.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing next-generation cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The company's cell therapy uses healthy donor cells, which are modified ex vivo using pharmacological modulators, like small molecules, in order to improve the cell's biological functions and therapeutic properties. The company is particularly interested in the cells of the immune system. The company's cell therapy product pipeline is comprised of immuno-oncology programs, including off-the-shelf NK- and T-cell products, and immuno-regulatory programs that includes products to prevent life-threatening complications in patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and to promote immune tolerance in patients with autoimmune disease. Fate Therapeutics currently has a market cap of approximately $120 million and trades at just over $4 a share.

The company has received a fair amount of attention from institutions over the past couple years, which has led to numerous collaboration arrangements. In May 2015, the company entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) to identify small molecule modulators to program for the therapeutic function of genetically engineered CAR T-cell and TCR immunotherapies. In June 2015, a collaboration agreement with Boston Children's Hospital was arranged in order to accelerate the development of an immuno-regulatory CD34+ cell therapy to treat auto-immune diseases. In July 2015, Fate therapeutics entered into a research collaboration with the University of Minnesota to develop an adaptive memory NK cell therapy.

Those efforts led to FATE-NK100, a first in class NK cell cancer immunotherapy, being advanced into human studies. In September of 2016, a research collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was reached for the development of iPSC-derived T-cell immunotherapies. This particular arrangement has led to the company amassing the knowledge needed to develop iPSC-derived T-cell immunotherapies. Lastly, in January of 2017, the company entered into a two-year research collaboration with Oslo University Hospital with the specific goals of identify NK cell activating receptors, to engineer these receptors into master iPSC lines, and to create new iPSC-derived NK cell product candidates for development.

Pipeline

The company's pipeline can be broken down into two categories, immune-oncology and immune-regulation. The three most advance product candidates are FATE-NK100-AML, FATE-NK100-solid tumor mAb combo, and ProTmune- graft-versus-host disease.

FATE-NK100-AML

FATE-NK100 is a first-in-class natural killer cell cancer immunotherapy comprised of adaptive memory NK cells, which are a highly specialized and functionally distinct subset of natural killer cells. Preclinical studies have demonstrated enhanced anti-tumor activity across a broad range of liquid and solid tumors. Currently, A clinical trial of FATE-NK100, called VOYAGE, has been initiated at the Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota for the treatment of refractory or relapsed AML. The VOYAGE study is utilizing accelerated dose-escalation to evaluate the safety and determine the maximum dose of a single intravenous infusion of FATE-NK100.

As of the Q2 conference call, the first patient in the VOYAGE study has been dosed. Furthermore, the FDA has now authorized the Fate to conduct two additional clinical trials of FATE-NK100 under separate investigational new drug applications. Also, the company intends to launch a study called Apollo, which will investigate the safety and activity of escalating doses of FATE-NK100 administered intra-peritoneally in women with advanced ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

FATE-NK100 - solid tumor mAb combo

The FDA has cleared the investigational new drug application for the clinical investigation of FATE-NK100 in subjects with advanced solid tumor malignancies, including in combination with monoclonal antibody therapy. The company intends on initiating a study called DIMENSION in order to test NK100 as a monotherapy and in combination with monoclonal antibody therapy in subjects who have failed approved therapies.

ProTmune - graft-versus-host disease

ProTmune is a programmed cellular immunotherapy being developed as a next-generation allogeneic graft for patients with hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders that seek curative outcomes through hematopoietic cell transplantation. The company is conducting a multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ProTmune in adult subjects with hematologic malignancies undergoing matched unrelated donor mobilized peripheral blood HCT. The study is called PROTECT and it intends to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ProTmune. Lastly, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations to ProTmune, and the European Medicines Agency has granted an Orphan Medicinal Product Designation.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2017, Fate Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $71 million. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $7.9 million compared to $6.8 million for the same period last year. G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $2.7 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period last year. Overall, the company is well capitalized. Wall Street appears to have a positive view on FATE's prospects.

The company currently has 5 buy ratings, 0 hold ratings, and 0 sell recommendations. The consensus price target currently sits at $7, which represents an upside of 68%. The latest recommendation comes via Leerink Swann on Sept. 8, 2017. The firm resumed their Outperform rating and their price target of $7 a share. The analyst over at Leerink stated that he believes Fate has generated a compelling platform and pipeline that has significant potential to disrupt the cellular immunotherapy space. Furthermore, Wedbush, the second most recent analyst rating, came out in May and reiterated their outperform rating and price target of $7 a share.

Verdict

Fate Therapeutics remains an attractive high risk/high reward developmental concern. While not my favorite name in the space, I do continue to hold a small stake as I view the stock's risk/reward profile attractive at current prices. More than half the shares' market cap is represented by net cash at the moment. While years away from any possible commercialization, Fate has an intriguing and diversified pipeline as well. Speculative Buy.

"Better to lose with the right team than to win with the wrong team." - Ogwo David Emenike

If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Busted IPO Forum by clicking here and hitting the big, orange "follow" button, selecting the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FATE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.