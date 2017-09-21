Sears Holdings Could Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Of Toys 'R' Us

The Ch.11 bankruptcy filing of privately held Toys “R” Us could have a significant psychological impact on Sears Holdings (SHLD) vendors, investors, even Eddie Lampert. This new retail bankruptcy filing and other news releases associated with Sears has had a negative impact on SHLD stock price the last few days.

Toys "R" Us Bankruptcy

Toys “R” Us filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy on September 19. The declaration by CEO David Brandon (docket 20) gave a chilling insight into how fast Toys “R” Us imploded after a September 6 article was published about a possible bankruptcy filing:

The impact on the Company’s supply chain was fast and furious. Within a week, 40 percent of the Debtors’ supply chain refused to ship product and 10 days later, practically all of the Debtors’ vendors had refused to ship without cash on delivery. The Company lost its access to product during the critical shipping period to build inventory for the holiday season.

A Reuters article about the timing for the bankruptcy could just have well applied to SHLD, but it seems that investment managers that own Toys “R” Us have better investment sense than Eddie Lampert.

The chain could have avoided bankruptcy for another two years but “it would have delayed the inevitable,” according to Tuesday court testimony by David Kurtz of Lazard, an investment bank advising Toys ‘R’ Us. He said the company’s board realized it should file now, raise significant cash and reverse years of underinvestment.

Toys “R” Us bankruptcy illustrates the problem weak retail stores have with foreign vendors. As Toys “R” Us CFO Michael Short stated (docket 30),

“Foreign Vendors around the globe, who generally view all bankruptcy processes as liquidations, may take a variety of adverse actions against the Debtors, causing the Debtors’ worldwide operations to grind to a halt.”

Over $1.5 billion in the toy retailer's annual sales was merchandise from foreign vendors. The company has over 150 foreign vendors (This figure does not include U.S. companies with foreign manufacturing facilities.) and many are not large financially sophisticated international corporations.

They could find themselves in financial difficulties if they do not get paid under the terms of the original order. Mr. Short explained, "I am advised that foreign vendors often have skeptical reactions to the United States bankruptcy process because many of them are unfamiliar with the unique debtor-in-possession mechanism that is at the heart of a chapter 11 proceeding."

They are trying to pay their foreign vendors as bills become due under a proposed interim order using funds from DIP financing, including bills from both pre-petition and post-petition filing in order to continue the inventory flow prior to the Christmas shopping season.

What should SHLD investors learn from the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy?

1) A credible article about an imminent bankruptcy filing or retaining bankruptcy legal counsel has a brutal and immediate impact on vendor inventory flow, which makes it difficult to continue current operations.

2) Foreign vendors are usually unsophisticated about U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, especially DIP financing. They are thinking immediate liquidation of assets and are reluctant to ship new merchandise.

3) Instead of consuming capital to avoid bankruptcy, the prudent action may be to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy now. Delaying the inevitable is not a credible business decision.

Sears already had issues this year with some of their vendors. There has even been litigation with specific vendors. Based on the merchandise payables to merchandise inventories ratio, the vendor problem is getting worse. The 2Q 2017 ratio was just 0.195 compared to 0.287 in 2Q 2016. It also dropped from 0.265 in January 2017. A lower ratio indicates vendors want to get paid quicker and are less willing to ship merchandise on credit.

Recent Sears Holding News

*Another Executive Leaves

On September 12, an 8-K was filed announcing that Sean Skelley, President of Sears Home Services, is leaving effective immediately. This is an addition to the long list of executives that have left over the last two years.

*Sears Canada Not Filing Financial Report

Sears Canada (SRCSQ) announced on September 18 that it would not file financial reports that are required to be filed by a September 27 deadline. Sears Canada went into bankruptcy this summer under Canada’s Companies Creditors Agreement Act and if they do not file the documents, the Ontario Securities Commission is expected to issue a "cease trade order" for the shares. These financial reports are unaudited so they are not saving that much money by not filing, so there may be other reasons for not filing.

Why Sears Did Not File For Bankruptcy In July

I expected Sears to file for bankruptcy in July, but a Supreme Court case may have impacted any bankruptcy filing decision. I covered this issue in a prior article, but a potential reclassification of Lampert’s "insider" secured loans to Sears as equity, which has a very low priority in bankruptcy for recovery, could have made Lampert re-think about filing for bankruptcy until the case was decided.

On August 10, the writ of certiorari for PEM Entities LLC v. Levin was “dismissed as improvidently granted” after the petition was granted on June 27. No specifics were stated for the dismissal. Could it be that the court was influenced by numerous reports that the case could have a major impact on the debt market and that the court had no intention of issuing a broad scope ruling?

Since this case is now moot, does it leave the door open for a bankruptcy filing?

The second reason for not filing was a July 10 Third Circuit Court ruling regarding when goods are considered "received." This ruling was actually a positive for Sears and other retailers because it reduces the anxiety for vendors about being paid when merchandise is being shipped and a company files for bankruptcy. The ruling stated that goods are "received" when the company gets physical possession and not just shipped, even if "free-on-board."

Under Section 503(B)(9) of the Bankruptcy Code, goods "received" within 20 days prior to filing for bankruptcy are classified in bankruptcy proceedings as administrative claims, which have a high priority for recovery, instead of a low priority claim class of general unsecured creditor.

Because of this new circuit court ruling, it remains to be seen if vendors will be more comfortable about dealing with Sears. Some foreign vendors may not be able to understand the significance of this ruling and how it impacts them. It may have, however, given Lampert some hope. It also may have influenced him not to file in July, but wait instead to see how the ruling impacts his relationship with vendors.

Conclusion

The bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us is just another example of the problems in the retail industry. Eddie Lampert may finally listen to respected restructuring experts such as David Kurtz of Lazard and face the inevitable. While the recent circuit court ruling regarding an important vendor issue helps Sears, it most likely is not enough to alleviate the vendor problem that has plagued Sears for some time.

As I have written in prior articles, the vendor issue could force Sears in filing for bankruptcy. Even though Lampert holds a major position of SHLD stock, I would not expect any meaningful recovery for shareholders under a reorganization plan. SHLD is rated a sell.