Bloomberg Headline - Is Deutsche Bank Really 'Beyond Repair'?

Amid increasing profit margins through the implementation of technology and growing lending not just in Europe but the United States, Deutsche Bank may still have room to expand both in the near and long term.

The stock has rallied recently, but upcoming macroeconomic tailwinds as well as further signs of life from the bank are positive signs for growth.

Deutsche Bank's troubles in fact have been largely in line with those of other European institutions these past few years.

A credit and equity research firm recently took the headline in Bloomberg, saying that Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) may be "beyond repair" due to a combination of weak trading technology and consistent scandals that have led to a declining outlook for future earnings growth, especially as compared to other major financial institutions.

The research firm's co-founder says:

When we consider the basics of what makes a bank a winner -- trust (or brand), balance-sheet muscle, technology and its people -- Deutsche looks to be in very bad shape...In such situations it is inevitable that some investors start to question whether the bank has the right leadership.

It is true that since Jim Cyan took over the CEO position in mid-2015, with Juergen Fitschen remaining co-CEO, Deutsche Bank has found difficulty still finding its footing.

However I believe Deutsche Bank remains an attractive option for investors to consider for the following reasons:

Much of Deutsche Bank's recent troubles have been in line with the overall macroeconomic and secular headwinds and other troubles facing European banks.

As I've previously outlined, Deutsche Bank is starting to show some signs of stability and growth. Recent events continue to support future profit margin and revenue growth potential.

The overall macroeconomic environment in Germany and Europe looks to be particularly favorable for an increasingly able Deutsche Bank to thrive in.

Deutsche Bank has been heavily beat down lately. While it has recovered significantly over the course of these past few months, there may still be room to grow.

I. Deutsche Bank Has Ridden the Tide with other European Banks

Since 2015, European financial institutions have faced a variety of macroeconomic headwinds that have made their business difficult. These include rock-bottom interest rates, the Greek sovereign debt crisis and its potential contagion, and economic growth slowdown in multiple countries in Western Europe.

Furthermore, many of Deutsche Bank's recent fines, such as its $7.2 B fine settlement in late 2016 related to mortgage-backed securities from the financial crisis, and $2.4 B settlement in 2015 over interest rate manipulation, are in line with those facing many other both European and American financial institutions.

Whether that speaks to a greater culture problem is another issue, but on those fronts Deutsche Bank has not stood out especially.

It is worth noting that Deutsche Bank has also had an unusual amount of additional fines in recent times that are slightly above what other European financial institutions have been experiencing, although not dramatically so. For example, Deutsche Bank's recent $600 M+ fine this year over inadequate internal controls for Russian money laundering as well as $156 M fine over Volcker Rule violations are more unique to Deutsche Bank and not as universal among other European financial institutions.

The fact that these fines-inducing activities seem to be out of mismanagement rather than intentional bring back up memories of when in 2015 there were discussions over whether Deutsche Bank had become simply too big to manage properly and efficiently. While Deutsche Bank did in the end partially split, only to be recombined again this year, there indeed remain valid management questions that are particular to Deutsche Bank.

II. Why Deutsche Bank's Outlook Is Brighter Than It Seems

Deutsche Bank has already rallied effectively this past year as it has pulled itself out of its biggest ruts. However, a positive European macroeconomic environment looks to continue to support Deutsche Bank, amid other positive indicators and trends.

i. Macroeconomic Factors

Firstly, the German economy, where Deutsche Bank remains anchored in, was recently estimated to look to grow over two percent this year. The overall German economy continues to look healthy and growing, with low unemployment, growing wages, and low interest rates resulting in what will likely be increasing credit demand.

Secondly, the ECB recently was determined to likely continue its bond-buying and overall quantitative easing program in order to continue to support lending and investment in the European economy.

Thirdly, low inflation for the moment looks likely to temporarily bolster profits as well, as the banks will be able to retain more of their real profits from the increase in credit demand.

ii. Technology in relation to Compensation and Profit Margins

The firm in the Bloomberg story also cites Deutsche Bank's information technology spending as being particularly lowering in comparison with rivals. While this may be true, information technology spending in banking is not necessarily correlated with returns on investment in itself. Furthermore, it seems Deutsche Bank does understand the importance of technology in the financial services and capital markets, as CEO John Cryan recently discussed this month at the Singapore Summit.

In our banks we have people behaving like robots doing mechanical things, tomorrow we’re going to have robots behaving like people...The truthful answer is we won’t need as many people.

Deutsche Bank has already been cutting staff, lowering its compensation costs over this past year. If CEO Cryan's statement about replacing a "big number" of the Deutsche Bank's own employees with technology over the upcoming few years is true, Deutsche Bank's profit margins undoubtedly will increase.

iii. Deutsche Bank is growing, not losing, business

Lastly, Deutsche Bank itself is beginning to show increased business activity outside of its trading activities. Besides increasing assets and declining compensation costs, as its recent earnings report showed, Deutsche Bank this month surprisingly earned the top spot in New York City's real estate lending market, with almost $2 B in loan originations, beating even U.S. banks such as Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC).

Deutsche Bank's surprising performance in the New York City real estate market reinforces that Deutsche Bank still has the ability to generate new and promising business, as its recent asset growth in its Q2 earnings report also showed, not just in Europe but even in the United States still as well.

Whether Deutsche Bank can return to its value from even just a few years ago remains to be seen, let alone its pre-financial crisis levels, but at the moment it seems on the right track to getting there.

III. Conclusion

Deutsche Bank has had a rough couple of years, as have many other European financial institutions. However the upcoming macroeconomic environment looks particularly favorable for Deutsche Bank as well as other financial institutions, and Deutsche Bank itself seems to be slowly cleaning itself up too.

It remains true that in order to truly achieve its upside potential, Deutsche Bank will have to clean up its remaining mismanagement problems that not only lead to fines but also lost profit opportunities.

However, contrary to the critics, it seems Deutsche Bank still is able to generate business not only in Europe but worldwide on a competitive level. Investors in the bank may find there is still room for Deutsche Bank to continue to edge up.

And if Deutsche Bank truly does find its footing, then the upside growth is truly quite significant.

