ROTY Volume 1 Edition 32: Learning From Mistakes And Additional Trades

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

In the ROTY model account, the one glaring position in the red is Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) - what upsets me is that it was entirely avoidable, and I never like to start in the red. When I enter a ROTY stock, I look for it to hold steady, coiled like a spring or rising slightly. While I liked that the secondary offering was taking dilution off the table, I did not follow my rules. I normally wait for a secondary to be priced, so that I can gauge market sentiment and institutional demand. In such cases (see my Fibrogen Update or call on Intec's secondary pricing) I enter after firm pricing is established. In Nabriva, I jumped the gun and paid the price - thesis is intact, but I paid the price for impatience and not following my rules.

With such mistakes, the first step is to write the rule down on my "rules page" or revisit it if the rules are already recorded. Then, I reevaluate the thesis. At times, I've been known to punish myself by taking the loss and moving on to another ticker so that I won't be tempted to double down.

Remember, it's preferable to learn from someone else's mistakes instead of making them yourself.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) - The ROTY model account has a full position with IPF data coming up soon. Needham initiated the stock at a Buy with a $51 price target recently. See my somewhat recent update on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics - Seeking Alpha contributor Early Retiree wrote an excellent piece on the current picture and valuation.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Adding to our position in Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) - See my recent write-up for details on the bull thesis. We should see a nice run-up into 24-week data in the first quarter of 2018 from the PhaseOut DMD study now that dilution is out of the way. The ROTY model account will now own a half position and will look to add on strength.

2. Selling the rest of our position in AnaptysBio (ANAB) - Holding through data is an excellent option in this case for readers with higher risk tolerance. In the case of the ROTY model account, we are selling our remaining position to move on elsewhere. I hope this run-up was an ideal example for readers on how to add on the way up and lock in gains along the way.

3. Initiating a pilot position in Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) - See my original article here. With other CAR-T stocks such as bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) at 52-week highs, I believe momentum money in the sector could switch over here. Top-line data is expected by the end of the year for two Phase 1 clinical studies utilizing anti-CD19 CAR-T candidate C-CAR011. They own one of the largest cell therapy facilities in the world which will be utilized (in a joint effort with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China) for CAR-T and stem cell manufacturing. My other Chinese biotech picks have done quite well (i.e. BeiGene (BGNE)) and recent Chinese biotech IPO Zai Lab (ZLAB) has seen a lot of interest, too.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), feel free to pick and choose from the Contenders List or tickers selected from your own research.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

