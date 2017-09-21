Is Tesla Energy The Next AWS?

Tesla's battery revenue has been off to a slow start in 2017 (~$21M), but the potential is still massive and we are only at the beginning stages of seeing this opportunity unfold.

Both businesses sell semi-commoditized products, where price cuts and efficiency improvements based on economies of scale are the name of the game.

Both businesses are based on back-end technology that is critical for each company's core product or service (e-commerce for Amazon, EVs for Tesla).

Tesla launched Tesla Energy in 2015 to meet demand for the impending energy revolution towards renewables.

Although they seem wildly different at first glance, there are striking similarities between Amazon's (AMZN) AWS cloud-hosting service and Tesla's battery business (TSLA).

Both of these concepts were derived from a core competency related to the company's main business.

As a first mover in the e-commerce space, Amazon was forced to develop its own web-hosting infrastructure. This skill-set that Amazon developed quickly became something that every other online retailer needed.

By the early 2000s, Amazon quietly began selling these services through a new website (Merchant.com) to help retailers set up their back-end hosting infrastructure.

As the web continued to evolve and the demand for cloud computing exploded, Amazon formally created AWS in 2006. Today, the business is responsible for the bulk of Amazon's profits, and is on pace to do more than $17B in revenue in 2017 (my estimates).

In many ways Tesla Energy is following a similar path to AWS.

Tesla was a first mover in EVs when it launched the Model S in 2012, and has been refining its core battery technology for years.

Tesla's sales volume has grown dramatically over the past 5 years, and is expected to continue to rise on the back of the Model 3. To ensure a cost-effective and reliable supply of batteries, Tesla opted to vertically integrate several years ago when it began building its first Gigafactory.

At full-capacity, the Gigafactory is expected to have an annual output of 35 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to the entire world's battery production capacity.

Although the obvious first use case for these batteries is powering Tesla's cars, selling batteries outright is potentially an even bigger opportunity. Ron Baron, a famous Tesla long, shares his view on how demand for batteries will explode as the grid begins to modernize to handle a massive influx of mainstream EVs.

If this thesis plays out, Tesla's batteries could be just as big of a business as selling cars.

Beyond the similar spin-out style inception of the businesses, the economic parallels between AWS and Tesla Energy are intriguing.

Semi-Commoditized Businesses With Perpetually Falling Prices: As Amazon continues to grow its server capacity, and its input costs decrease, it is passing on those savings to customers. The company is constantly lowering AWS pricing to keep its services competitive with the likes of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Tesla has recently been implementing a similar pricing strategy for its vehicles, and lowering its prices as battery costs fall. Both the 75kWh and 100kWh versions of the Model S and X have already seen price reductions this year.

Economies of Scale: To build out a cloud computing infrastructure requires massive warehouses filled with servers all over the world. Building a factory with the output of Tesla's Gigafactory would be an equally daunting task. In either case, it would take years and cost billions to build out the same facilities.

Tesla's Battery Revenue: Disappointing So Far, But Still Has Huge Potential

Based on some excellent digging by SA author Bill Maurer and Tesla's SEC filings, I've extrapolated Tesla's battery revenue.

Although 2017 has been a disappointing year thus far, Tesla's battery business has the potential to be one of the most important growth avenues for the company in the long term. Elon Musk has stated that he expects the growth in battery revenue to be much faster than the growth rate of Tesla's car business.

Even though the financials don't show it, Tesla has signed a number of massive battery deals this year already. Perhaps the most notable was a 129 MWh deal with the Australian government (triple the size of the largest battery installation in the world). Other big wins were an 80 MWh deal with Southern California Edison and a 50 MWh installation on the island of Kauai.

Tesla short Montana Skeptic even estimates that the Australian deal alone could generate north of $50M in revenue for Tesla, assuming a price of $389 per kWh.

However, with battery revenue of just $21M so far in 2017, it appears that sales from these mega projects have not been fully recognized in Tesla's financial statements. Does this indicate the battery business is setting up for a blowout Q3 or Q4?

After all, Elon Musk did hint on Tesla's Q1 earnings call that he is expecting a huge ramp in battery revenue by the end of this year.

We will have to wait and see.

Risks

The biggest risk to Tesla's battery business is Chinese competition.

Chinese companies have already anounced factories that will produce 120 gigawatt-hours per year by 2021. This is approximately 3.5X the output of Tesla's Gigafactory.

China is famous for being able to produce low-cost commoditized products, and batteries unfortunately fall into that category. If these ambitions to scale battery production to 120 gigawatt-hours per year are met, Tesla will face serious competition when competing for grid-scale battery deployments.

This is a pricing war that should be watched closely. But that being said, the demand for batteries is so massive (Elon projects the world will need 100 Gigafactories) that there may be enough love to go around.

Conclusion

Much like Amazon turned its back-end tech into a multi-billion dollar business with AWS, Tesla is attempting to do the same with its batteries.

We are still only 2 years from the official launch of Tesla Energy, and the potential is staggering.

However, 2017 revenue and gross margins have been a disappointment, despite huge contract wins.

Investors should be watching this area of Tesla's business closely to gauge whether or not it will ever live up to the hype.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.