Nabriva Looks To Another Phase 3 To Seal The Deal

Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) had an outstanding day on Monday because it reported positive phase 3 results in patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). The stock closed the day higher by 29.30% to $8.87 per share. In my opinion, the opportunity for the company is just beginning. That's because it has a second phase 3 study in patients with CABP, set to be read out in Spring of 2018. The difference is that this second trial will only focus on an oral version of the company's drug lefamulin. These results, posted on Monday, should be a driver for the stock price going forward.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial was known as LEAP 1. It recruited a total of 551 patients who were split into two different groups. One group of patients were given IV lefamulin, with the ability to step down to oral lefamulin. The other group of patients were given Moxifloxacin without or without Linezolid. The primary endpoint of the study was achieved because lefamulin met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority (NI, 12.5% margin) compared to Moxifloxacin with or without adjunctive linezolid. The early clinical response was assessed 72 to 120 hours after the start of therapy. The early clinical response for lefamulin was 87.3% compared to 90.2% Moxifloxacin with or without linezolid. In my opinion, these results are substantial because the drug proved non-inferiority compared to Moxifloxacin. This was despite the fact that lefamulin came in a couple percentage points lower. The key was for the drug to pass the primary endpoint of non-inferiority and it did. It gets even better because the CEO Dr. Colin Broom had this to say:

Due to lefamulin’s flexible dosing and targeted spectrum of activity against the pathogens most commonly associated with CABP, including multidrug-resistant strains, we believe that lefamulin is well suited to be a first-line empiric monotherapy.

This quote is substantial because it describes one of many positives that lefamulin has going for itself to help treat patients with CABP. The bottom-line is that Nabriva, based on these results, can establish lefamulin as first-line empiric therapy in the CABP setting.

Major Competitor

It will not be an easy road for Nabriva, despite it meeting the primary endpoint of the LEAP 1 trial. That's because there is a competing company by the name of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) that is already ahead of Nabriva in terms of marketing approval. That's because Paratek has already completed its second phase 3 registration study for its oral to IV drug omadacycline. Just like Nabriva, Paratek pits its drug omadacycline against Moxifloxacin in the phase 3 OPTIC study. Omadacycline met the primary endpoint of the phase 3 study, with statistical non-inferiority early clinical response (10% NI margin). The omadacycline and moxifloxacin treatment arms were 81.1 % and 82.7%, respectively. In my opinion, both the Nabriva trial and Paratek trial were close in the margin of the primary endpoint. What it really comes down to is that Paratek has the first mover advantage. That's because it is set to file its NDA to the FDA for omadacycline by the first quarter of 2018. On the other hand, Nabriva is not set to release its final phase 3 study until the spring of 2018. That means that Paratek's omadacycline will likely be first to reach the market, treating patients with CABP.

Catalyst Opportunity

The results presented above were from just one of the two phase 3 trials testing lefamulin against Moxifloxacin. Another phase 3 trial, known as LEAP 2, is set to recruit up to 738 patients with CABP. This time around, lefamulin will be given orally. This will be pitted up against an oral version of Moxifloxacin. In my opinion, the key to this study would be to see if an oral version of lefamulin could end up being given to patients in lieu of an IV version. Enrollment for the LEAP 2 study is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2017. That means these results could be read out as early as the spring of 2018. That would provide another catalyst for the stock, so long as the results are positive.

Market Opportunity

The CABP space is a big market opportunity because it is estimated that at least 5 million people are treated annually for CABP. Plus it wouldn't hurt to add more treatment options for these patients. In 2013, it was noted that 150 people die every day due to CABP. In addition, the average commercial payor cost for hospitalized patients over the age of 50 with CABP is $28,000. There are many bacterial pathogens that can cause CABP. One of the pathogens is Streptococcus pneumoniae, which can cause up to 500,000 cases of pneumonia in the United States every year.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Nabriva Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $67.3 million as of June 30, 2017. The company released results in pre-market trading on Monday. It had then chosen to raise additional cash through a dilution, which was announced on the same day in after-hours trade. The company has proposed to sell $80 million of ordinary shares. It has also given underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $12 million of ordinary shares at the public price.

Risks

The biggest risk would likely be the upcoming catalyst in 2018. Hopefully, the LEAP 2 study will confirm the efficacy of lefamulin as an oral therapy compared to an oral version of Moxifloxacin. Although a trial failure on the second phase 3 study could potentially cut the stock price in half by 50% or more. Investors should be aware that it is a risky binary event. In the meantime, the positive data presented today should keep the stock price elevated. The second risk would be competition from Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Especially, considering that its drug omadacycline will be first to gain market share. It will be difficult for lefamulin to dethrone it if it is approved by the FDA.

Conclusion

The positive phase 3 data proves that lefamulin can be a contender against first-line Moxifloxacin. The market opportunity is huge, and having another therapy that can help treat CABP patients is not a bad thing. There is still another phase 3 catalyst is to be read out in 2018. That could potentially move the stock higher if the results are similar to the LEAP 1 trial. The company has taken care of its cash position by proposing to sell shares of its stock. That means that Nabriva is well positioned to move forward with its operational plans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.